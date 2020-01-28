Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs team preview

Super Bowl LIV: San Francsico 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 23:40 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson is about to win the MVP award, but ask anyone which quarterback they would want to build around if they could and Patrick Mahomes would be an overwhelming winner. He was last season's MVP and would have had a chance to retain that if a run of injuries didn't slow him down. It is amazing to think what he has done after dislocating his knee in October.

The only person in the league that can make the same sort of throws that Mahomes makes week in, week out is Aaron Rodgers. We are just seeing a quarterback that is so incredibly talented that you always have faith in him to pull it out of the bag. The Chiefs have been down big in both of their playoff games, but Mahomes seemingly flicks a switch and they come storming back. He has eight passing touchdowns in two games, and he added a rushing touchdown last time out.

The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, is still playing but if any of these young quarterbacks have a chance to take that away then it is Mahomes. If he can stay healthy then he should finish his career with every record in the book, and this Sunday he could well be collecting the first of many rings.

Offence

Kansas City is loaded with talent on offence. They are built around speed and cause any defence problems. There is Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson at wide receiver - a very talented group on their own. But it is tight end Travis Kelce that really takes them over the edge and makes them one of the most elite groups in the league.

Kelce has been not just one of the best tight ends in the league, but one of the best all round players. When Rob Gronkowski retired he took over the mantle as the best in the game - although Sunday's opposite number George Kittle might have something to say about that. Like Gronk, there just isn't a defence to stop Kelce entirely. You might be able to slow him down, but he is going to get his catches eventually. The San Francisco defence is superb and the game could come down to whoever comes out on top in that battle.

Damien Williams has emerged as the Chiefs number one running back. He has had spells in the role but often had somebody competing for touches. They brought in LeSean McCoy in the offseason but he was inactive for the AFC Championship game. Williams perhaps isn't the most talented back in the game, but he fits well in this offence and he already has four touchdowns in this postseason. The 49ers can be beaten on the ground and he will play a key role.

Defence

The Chiefs numbers hardly jump off the page in terms of defence, but what they have is playmakers. Tyrann Mathieu perhaps being the best example of that. He is the sort of safety that just seems to show up on every play. Whether that is breaking up passes, helping in the run game or even blitzing the quarterback, it is hard to keep Mathieu away from the ball.

Chris Jones is another player that can change a game in one play. This could be his last game as a Chief with his contract set to expire, but he will be as important as any player on that side of the ball. Along with Frank Clark, who was acquired ahead of the season in a trade with Seattle, they make up a fearsome defensive line that will look to get after Jimmy Garoppolo on every play. They had 17 sacks between them this season despite some injury issues. Along with Mathieu they will set the tone of this Kansas City defence.

Andy Reid is recognised as one of the top head coaches in the game, and is one of the best to have never won a Super Bowl. Many consider him a Hall of Fame coach already, but finally getting a Lombardi Trophy will take him over the edge and cement is place.

He has one of the best and most innovative offensive coaches throughout his two decades as a head coach. With Mahomes now at quarterback he finally has a player that can take him over the edge. Working out how to break down this 49ers defence will be one of his toughest assignments yet, but he should be up to the task.

Head Coach

It isn't all great for Reid though. He has always had an issue when it comes to key things such as clock management. Even in the AFC Championship he made mistakes. Near the end of the first half he chose to run 20 seconds or so off of the clock when he had two timeouts and under a minute remaining. He was bailed out by his quarterback's incredible rushing touchdown, but these are the sort of things that make the difference in the big games.

There is no doubting just how good of an offence Reid puts together, but 49ers' Kyle Shanahan is perhaps one of the few coaches that could claim to be as good. The Chiefs' boss will probably be the most popular winner in some time if they can pull it off on Sunday, but they won't have it easy against the best young coach in the league, and perhaps the best defence.

Summary

This match-up is everything you could want in a Super Bowl if you are a neutral. Two great offensive coaches, probably the best offence up against the best defence and a game that is really hard to call.

For me though, the Chiefs have the best player in the game and that will be the difference. Mahomes has been incredible throughout the playoffs. Eight touchdowns and no interceptions in two games have propelled the Chiefs to this position and he can finish off the job in Sunday. If they do win then Mahomes will become the youngest player to ever win a Super Bowl and regular season MVP. Just by getting this far he has become just the third quarterback to go to a Super Bowl and win MVP, following Kurt Warner and Dan Marino.

The Chiefs were my pre-season pick, my pre-playoffs pick and nothing has made me change my mind.

