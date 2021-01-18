Super Bowl LV Latest Odds: Packers overtake Chiefs as favourites

Green Bay Packers 3.259/4 are the new favourites to win Super Bowl LV after they swept aside the LA Rams in the Divisional round of the play-offs to reach next weekend's NFC Championship game.

Defending champions Kansas City Chiefs are 3.39/4 for the title after they overcame Cleveland Browns to reach the AFC Championship game and stay on course to reach successive Super Bowls.

It's Rodgers v Brady in NFC Championship game

Next Sunday the Packers will play Tampa Bay Buccaneers who caused the weekend's upset by beating the New Orleans Saints.

In a much-hyped clash of legendary quarter-backs the Buccs' Tom Brady outplayed Saints' Drew Brees as the Florida team won 30-20.

In his first season with the Buccs Brady is aiming to win his seventh Super Bowl ring. Next weekend his team will face another of the NFL's great QBs in the Packers' Aaron Rodgers. The Packers are 1.558/15 to win the NFC with the Buccaneers 2.6413/8

Bills face Chiefs in AFC

The Chiefs saw star QB Patrick Mahomes forced from the game with concussion after a heavy third quarter hit against Cleveland. Although ahead at the end of every quarter, the reigning champions made hard work of beating the Browns and will need to improve in time for next weekend's clash with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills have never won a Super Bowl and are aiming to win the AFC title for the first time since 1993. At 2.265/4 they are the outsiders for the AFC but they will not fear the Chiefs and the form of Bills QB Josh Allen gives them a fighting chance.

The Chiefs are 1.654/6 to win the AFC. Their star QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a concussion against the Browns and coach Andy Reid will be hoping he's fit for next Sunday's conference final.