Super Bowl betting extremely tight

Eagles 3.6 13/5 with Chiefs 3.7 11/4

Bengals stunned Bills while 49ers outgunned Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles overtook the Kansas City Chiefs in the Betfair Exchange Super Bowl outright winner market after a thrilling weekend of Divisional Round play-off action.

The Eagles are 3.613/5 to get their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time since 2017.

On Saturday they beat New York Giants 38-7 with a dominant display from start to finish.

They will play the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Conference game and are 1.794/5 to win and book their place in the Super Bowl.

The Niners won 19-12 against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round on Sunday.

Mahomes defies injury to inspire Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes battled through an ankle injury to help the Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 and book a fifth straight AFC Championship game appearance.

The Chiefs will sweat on the fitness of Mahomes' ankle. He has been the star quarter-back in the NFL in 2022/23 and losing him would be an enormous blow.

That said, when Mahomes limped out of the first quarter (he returned later), his back-up Chad Henne lead the team to a record touchdown drive, supplying tight end Travis Kelce with a touchdown pass.

Bengals blow away Bills

They will play Cincinnati Bengals who produced the upset of the round to end the Buffalo Bills hopes.

The Bengals won 27-10 in snowy Conditions in New York State and stirred memories of last season's unexpected run to the Super Bowl.

They will visit the Chiefs for Sunday's AFC Championship game knowing they are one game from a consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

It will be a tough game, though, and the Bengals are 2.021/1 in the early betting on the Exchange with the Chiefs favoured at 1.9420/21.

Conference Round Play-Offs

Sunday 29 January

San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles (20:00)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs (23:30 Sun)