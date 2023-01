Bills also fancied at 4/1 ahead of Dolphins clash

Eagles and Niners both 5/1 in outright market

Kansas City Chiefs are 3/1 favourites to win the Super Bowl next month as NFL teams prepare for the first round of play-off matches this weekend.

Andy Reid's men are not in action, as they and the Philadelphia Eagles 5/1 enjoy a bye weekend, while the other 12 teams to make the postseason are all competing across six match-ups.

Patrick Mahomes was on fire for The Chiefs in the regular season with the most passing yards and passing touchdowns of any quarter-back in the NFL.

His form means they have a major chance of winning the Super Bowl, for the first time in three years.

Bills heavy-odds on to brush aside Miami

The Chiefs may play Buffalo Bills 4/1, their nearest rivals in the Super Bowl betting, in an AFC Championship decider that would have been worth of the season finale.

The Bills are 1/6 to win their first round play-off at home to Miami Dolphins this Sunday.

The play-offs get underway on Saturday when Seattle Seahawks go to San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners are 4/9 to win that one and have their supporters in the Super Bowl betting at 5/1.

Los Angeles Chargers' trip to Jacksonville Jaguars later the same day looks like one of the toughest play-off games to call, while Minnesota are 6/10 to win when they host New York Giants in the final game of the day.

Last season's surprise package Cincinnatti Bengals are fancied to come through their test at home to Baltimore on Sunday night (Monday morning for UK viewers).

The Bengals are 7/1 to go one better than last season and win the Super Bowl.

Fairytale end unlikely for Brady

Finally, the final clash of the round sees the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who reached the postseason with a negative record, host the Dallas Cowboys.

It's been a difficult campaign for the Buccs and their 45-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, who really is retiring at this season, and at 6/5 they will need to improve considerably if they are to beat the Cowboys 4/6.

The Buccs are 25/1 to win the Super Bowl but, as last year's dramatic play-offs showed, almost anything is possible in the postseason.