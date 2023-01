Tips for every game this weekend coming Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs are the favourites to win the Super Bowl in 2023 as they prepare to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in this weekend's Divisional Round.

The Chiefs, who got a bye in last weekend's Wild Card round, are 11/4 to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time since 2020.

Mahomes and co. odds-on to beat Jags

Patrick Mahomes gained most passing yards and achieved more passing touchdowns of any quarter-back in the NFL and his form is one reason bettors think the Chiefs have a good shot at winning the Super Bowl in Arizona on 12 February.

They have to take things one game at a time, however, and cannot afford to underestimate Jacksonville when they host them in this weekend's Divisional Round although the odds say they will win convincingly.

Kansas City are 2/9 to beat a Jags side that edged a 31-30 thriller against LA Chargers on Sunday.

Dallas 8/1 after downing Buccs

Dallas Cowboys are 8/1 to win the Super Bowl after they claimed the last remaining place in the Divisional Round by beating Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 on Monday.

The game may have been Bucs' QB Tom Brady's last in a glittering career that includes seven Super Bowl wins. On the night, he was outshone by his opposite number Dak Prescott who passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another.

The Cowboys' reward is a trip to San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round after they saw off Seattle Seahawks with a 41-24 win on Saturday.

The Niners are 8/15 favourites to beat the Cowboys 6/4 and the team from California are third favourites in the Super Bowl winner betting at 4/1.

Bills and Eagles favourites this weekend

Sandwiched between them and the Chiefs are the Buffalo Bills are 3/1. The Bills were pushed close by the Dolphins in the Wild Card round but ran out 34-31 winners.

They are 4/9 to win when they host the Cincinnati Bengals 9/5 on Sunday evening.

The Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 in the last round and, after reaching last year's Super Bowl, still harbour hopes of going one better in 2023.

The surprise of the play-offs so far was arguably New York Giants win over Minnesota Vikings, although Paul Higham correctly tipped NY +5 and over 48.5 points in the game at 21/10.

You'll be able to read Paul's preview of the Giants' tough trip to Philadelphia Eagles - and the rest of the Divisional Round play-off match-ups - from Friday.

The Eagles are the favourites at 2/7 but the Giants 27/10 will believe they can cause another upset.

Divisional Round Play-Offs

Saturday 21 January

Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs (21:30)

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles (01:15 Sun)

Sunday 22 January

Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills (20:00)

Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers (23:30)