We hit the one-third of the season marker in Week Six of one of the most enthralling NFL seasons in memory, and this week should be another belter.

We've got a rematch of the best game of last season as the Buffalo Bills look to avenge that heart breaking play-off loss at the Kansas City Chiefs, while the unbeaten Eagles face their toughest test yet against 4-1 rivals Dallas.

With plenty of other big game son the slate, let's dive right in to this week's NFL picks...

Washington Commanders (1-4) @ Chicago Bears (2-3)

Match Odds: 19/20 | 9/10

Spread: Bears -1

Over/Under: 37.5

OK, so it's not the best start to the week with these two struggling sides likely battling it out for not much as neither is expected to make the play-offs.

They average 18 and 17.2 points a game respectively with real struggles on offence - the Bears need to run it with Justin Fields not able to sling it as they'd like, and they're one of only two teams in the league with more rushing yards than receiving.

Carson Wentz has no problem tossing it all over the field but it always likely to get picked off - and the Commanders are the second-worst team in the league in turnover difference.

So we're expecting ground and pound and a bit of a slog in truth, and even with such a low points total when you throw in the short week to these two teams everything screams "back the unders".

The under has landed in 15 of 21 Thursday Night Football games over the last two years, and is 20-7-2 when the total is under 40 points as it is here. Bears homes games are also 8-18 in going under the points total in the last three seasons.

It's a pick 'em this one but on a short week I'll go for a home side who make fewer mistakes to grind it out.

Bears to win & under 38.5pts 12/5

Buffalo Bills (4-1) @ Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

Match Odds: 4/6 | 6/5

Spread: Bills -2.5

O/U: 53.5

This is the highlight of the week - and enthralling re-run of January's all-time classic play-off game with MVP candidates Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes battling it out for their two big Super Bowl fancies.

The Bills are still hurting from that heartbreaker of a loss in overtime when Allen didn't even get the chance to have the ball. That rule's now been changed but the pain is still there - and driving the Super Bowl favourites on this season.

Game. Of. The. Season.



Relive the full ending to that epic @Chiefs vs @BuffaloBills Divisional game! pic.twitter.com/ghZGDSp2EO -- NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 25, 2022

Buffalo were just 13 seconds from victory before Mahomes pulled a rabbit out of the hat, and the good news for us is that both sides look well equipped to serve up another slugfest - this game could well be another classic.

They're the top two scorers in the NFL but neither team runs it anywhere near as well as they pass it - with Allen being Buffalo's top rusher in four of five games so far, which is not exactly ideal for protecting their star asset.

There should be a ton of points, a ton of yards for Mahomes and Allen and possibly the odd rushing TD for one or both two, but the Bills I feel have the edge in a couple of areas - most notably on defence where they allow just 12.2 points a game as opposed to 25 by KC's defensive unit.

Allen also has more weapons on that he's comfortable with then Mahomes right now, who is leaning heavily on Travis Kelce - catching seven of their 15 passing TDs so far. It's an almighty task but if you keep Kelce quiet you can slow this offence down.

And slowing down is all it might take, as Allen will put up points with Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davies and Isaiah McKenzie all capable of putting up big numbers - so in a game where it could well come down to who has the ball last, Buffalo just get the nod in a game well worth watching.

Bills to win & over 46.5pts 5/4

Dallas Cowboys (4-1) @ Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)

Match Odds: 2/1 | 2/5

Spread: Eagles -6

O/U: 42.5

Another huge game on Sunday Night Football and it's a case of who you believe out of unbeaten Philly and NFC East rivals Dallas, who've won four straight after an opening loss to the Bucs - beating both of February's Super Bowl teams in the streak all with a back-up QB.

Defensive giant Micah Parsons is the star of this Cowboys side, who haunts the dreams of every QB he faces, and Jalen Hurts hasn't faced a defence like this so far. He WAS the Philly offence last week as they escaped with a narrow win in Arizona thanks to a missed field goal late on.

The Eagles are better, and if they score points then Cooper Rush won't be able to keep up, but I don't see this Dallas D giving up too much, and I don't see this Eagles D giving up a lot either - what we will see plenty of is good old fashioned smashmouth football in the trenches.

Dallas really could cause a big upset here and win the game and I'm really tempted to pull the trigger on the money line, but instead I'll play this one safer. If we've got this game right and it'll be a low-scoring divisional tussle then I'm happy to take the Cowboys with almost a touchdown in hand.

Cowboys +6.5 & under 42.5pts 9/4

***

