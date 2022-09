Miami Dolphins (3-0) @ Cincinnati Bengals (1-2)

Friday 30 September, 01:15 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports NFL

Miami are now the team of the moment after handing the Super Bowl favourite Buffalo Bills their first loss of the season on Sunday, but can they keep that momentum going on a short-week visit to last season's runners-up Cincinnati?

The Dolphins are one of just two undefeated sides left along with the Eagles, they've just knocked off the consensus pick for best team in the league, have one of the most dynamic passing offences and a defence that restricted the top-scoring Bills to just 19 points last week.

And yet the Bengals are big 1/2 favourites!

Why? Well, the home field advantage on a short week always counts, but especially when Miami's defence was on the field for a lung-busting 40 minutes and 90 plays in the sweltering heat on Sunday.

Buffalo's offence punched itself out in the end and the big-play ability of receiver Jaylen Waddle helped the Fins pinch a smash-and-grab victory, but Waddle is one of a few noticeable injury worries along with QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Tau is listed with a back injury, but he really should be in concussion protocol after hitting his head and wobbling about on Sunday - there's no way he should've returned to that game and even if he suits up here, how close to 100% will he be?

Top corner Xavien Howard is also a doubt, and with Joe Burrow having his own team of track star receivers in Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd that could be key.

The Bengals also have the edge in the run game and if they get that going and make Miami's weary defence stay on the field for long spells again then you'd think they'd break eventually as Sunday's efforts take their toll.

Mike McDaniel's Dolphins are the real deal - any team knocking off the Patriots, Ravens and Bills in a row are serious, but this just looks like wrong time, wrong place for them and you have to go with the hosts to just outlast them.

As far as players go, IF Waddle plays then either him or Tyreek Hill could produce the goods at any given moment, but injuries to Waddle and Tua, plus another receiver in Cedric Wilson make this area just a bit too messy.

Second-year receiver Chase has been huge for the Bengals ever since he was drafted, and he's a solid bet at 10/11 to score a touchdown here even though he'll garner the most attention from the Dolphins secondary.

Back this Bet Builder option for Dolphins @ Bengals. Burrow 266.5 pass yards, Mixon 65.5 rush yards & TD & Chase TD 10/1

Joe Mixon will be asked to run the ball against a below average rush defence - one of eight teams to allow five yards or more per carry - so I'll be taking over 65.5 rushing yards from him at 5/6.

With Chase a marked man, Boyd can benefit and build on a strong game against the Jets on Sunday to score his third TD of the season at a tasty 11/5.

Boyd has found the end zone in his last two games against Miami, including a 72-yard score in their last meeting, so the seven-year vet is worth backing again to score in what should be a Bengals win.