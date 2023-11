Chiefs & Dolphins collide in Frankfurt

Cowboys v Eagles & Bills v Bengals the highlights

More thrills and spills in the NFL last week and plenty more to come in Week 9 which has one of the best slates of games we've seen for a while.

The Dallas Cowboys will try to take down fierce rivals Philadelphia while the Buffalo Bills face the Cincinnati Bengals in the big primetime game.

However, the best of the lot may come from the other side of the Atlantic as the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins collide in the first Germany game of the season in Frankfurt.

Here's the pick of Week 9...

NFL Week 9 schedule

Tennessee Titans (3-4) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

(Friday 01:20am GMT)

Match Odds: 6/52.16 | 7/10

Points Spread: Steelers -2.5

Total Over/Under: 36.5

Rookie QB Will Levis was a revelation for the Titans with four TDs on debut last week, and also rejuvenated DeAndre Hopkins in the process - if he can do it again on the road against TJ Watt and the Steelers we all really will stand up and take notice.

Tennessee may not have to score too many points to beat Pittsburgh's 30th-ranked offence and a beat-up Kenny Pickett - and coming off a season's-best six sacks against Atlanta the Titans pass rush could also cause major problems.

Backing against Pittsburgh at home is rarely profitable, but I just think the Titans have a few too many things going for them. Hopkins at 21/10 is sound investment as a TD scorer as long as he's over his toe injury - he'll be the focus for Pittsburgh's secondary but he's one of those receivers that's always open and almost impossible to stop.

Back Titans to beat the Steelers & DeAndre Hopkins TD @ 9/25.30 Bet now

Sunday's Schedule

Miami Dolphins (6-2) @ Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)

(Sunday 14:30 GMT)

Match Odds: 1/11.98 | 5/61.84

Points Spread: Chiefs -1.5

Total Over/Under: 50.5

Having the Super Bowl champions play in Germany would always be a boost for the NFL's international ambitions - having them facing this historic Miami Dolphins offence has taken this game in Frankfurt to another level.

After six wins on the spin last week's shock loss in Denver was a big blow for the Chiefs - with Patrick Mahomes kept out of the end zone thanks to a few bad drops along the way.

More of that sloppy play in Frankfurt will be punished by a clinical Miami who have topped 30 points five times in eight games - albeit they've been shackled in their two defeats to the two top tier teams they've faced in Buffalo and Philadelphia.

If Mahomes is over his illness and his receiver are over their case of the drops, then I think the KC defence can restrict Miami's high-flying attack just enough to pinch a high-scoring encounter.