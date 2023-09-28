</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/DC2.220x131.png');"> <div><h4>Daryl Carter Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">NFL Week 4 NFL Week 4 Betting Tips And Predictions: Lions to leap at Lambeau
Paul Higham
28 September 2023
1 min read "2023-09-28T09:14:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-28T08:13:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Paul Higham has his NFL previews and best bets for Week 4 as the league heads to Wembley after the Lions face Green Bay at Lambeau. Back Jaguars to grab Wembley win Back Lions to love Lambeau again Read Betfair's new 90 minute payout offer here Miami blew the roof off the NFL with a 70-point bonanza last week to become one of just three teams to remain unbeaten after another epic weekend of NFL action. This week sees more of the same, with some must-win games, teams trying to save their own season and also the start of the annual pilgrimage across the Atlantic as Wembley hosts the first of three more London games. So there's plenty of excitement for week four in the NFL.... Thursday Night Football Detroit Lions (2-1) @ Green Bay Packers (2-1) Match Odds: [17/20] | [1/1]Spread: Lions -1.5Over/Under: 45.5 Green Bay aren't talking revenge, but it'll definitely be on their minds as the Lions ended the Packers' playoff hopes, and Aaron Rodgers' career at Lambeau on their last visit last season. Detroit have also won the last three meetings and come with an offence that's seen off the champion Chiefs already, and has scored 20 points or more in 12 straight games. And for all the attention on Jordan Love and his young receivers, it'll be the Packers' D, which has held seven of their last eight opponents to 20 points or less, that will need to step up. Injuries could really hurt Green Bay though, especially on the offensive line and especially after Detroit's seven-sack game in their commading win over Atlanta - a team that ran all over Green Bay in a tight win the week before. If the Packers are at full health it may be a different story but the Lions just have a few too many factors in their favour being healthier, having won in primetime already this season and just looking a bit further ahead in their development. They're in good shape to pinch a close one and stun Lambeau again. Back the Lions -1.5 against the Packers @ [10/11] Bet now Watch our NFL...Only Bettor podcast here NFL Week Four Sunday Atlanta Falcons (2-1) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) Match Odds: [5/4] | [13/20]Spread: Jaguars -3O/U: 43.5 The Jaguars hope their two-week stand in their second home of London can spark some form after a disappointing start to a season they hoped would bring big things. It'd help if Travor Lawrence hadn't seen nine of his passes dropped already, and losing at home to the Texans last week is now something of a tradition (lost six in a row at home v Houston) but in London they could bounce back. Atlanta failed to score a touchdown last week as the Lions put everything into stopping rookie rusher Bijan Robinson and put the onus on Desmind Ridder - it worked. The Jags have a defensive front that could do exactly the same and that combined with Lawrence's receivers making a few more plays should result in them getting a Wembley win. Back Jaguars to beat Falcons &amp; under 47.5pts @ [6/4] Bet now ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/Jaguars wembley.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/Jaguars wembley.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/Jaguars wembley.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Paul Higham", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul_higham" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/Jaguars wembley.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/Jaguars wembley.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/Jaguars wembley.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/Jaguars wembley.728x410.jpg 728w" The Jacksonville Jaguars are back at Wembley on Sunday href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=NFL%20Week%204%20Betting%20Tips%20And%20Predictions%3A%20Lions%20to%20leap%20at%20Lambeau&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-4-betting-tips-and-predictions-previews-points-spreads-odds-best-bets-270923-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-4-betting-tips-and-predictions-previews-points-spreads-odds-best-bets-270923-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-4-betting-tips-and-predictions-previews-points-spreads-odds-best-bets-270923-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-4-betting-tips-and-predictions-previews-points-spreads-odds-best-bets-270923-1063.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a Paul Higham has his NFL previews and best bets for Week 4 as the league heads to Wembley after the Lions face Green Bay at Lambeau.

Back Jaguars to grab Wembley win
Back Lions to love Lambeau again
Read Betfair's new 90 minute payout offer here

Miami blew the roof off the NFL with a 70-point bonanza last week to become one of just three teams to remain unbeaten after another epic weekend of NFL action.

This week sees more of the same, with some must-win games, teams trying to save their own season and also the start of the annual pilgrimage across the Atlantic as Wembley hosts the first of three more London games.

So there's plenty of excitement for week four in the NFL....

Thursday Night Football

Detroit Lions (2-1) @ Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Match Odds: 17/20 | 1/1
Spread: Lions -1.5
Over/Under: 45.5

Green Bay aren't talking revenge, but it'll definitely be on their minds as the Lions ended the Packers' playoff hopes, and Aaron Rodgers' career at Lambeau on their last visit last season. <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Read Betfair's new 90 minute payout offer here</a></strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>Miami blew the roof off the NFL with a 70-point bonanza last week to become one of just three teams to remain unbeaten after another epic weekend of NFL action.</p><p>This week sees more of the same, with some must-win games, teams trying to save their own season and also the start of the annual pilgrimage across the Atlantic as Wembley hosts the first of three more London games.</p><p>So there's plenty of excitement for week four in the NFL....</p><hr><h2>Thursday Night Football</h2><h2>Detroit Lions (2-1) @ Green Bay Packers (2-1)</h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/detroit-lions-green-bay-packers/32647801">Match Odds: 17/20 | <b class="inline_odds" title="1.98"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.98</span></b></a></strong><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/detroit-lions-green-bay-packers/32647801">Spread: Lions -1.5</a></strong><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/detroit-lions-green-bay-packers/32647801">Over/Under: 45.5 </a></strong></p><p></p><p>Green Bay aren't talking revenge, but it'll definitely be on their minds as the Lions ended the Packers' playoff hopes, and Aaron Rodgers' career at Lambeau on their last visit last season.</p><p>Detroit have also won the last three meetings and come with an offence that's seen off the champion Chiefs already, and has scored 20 points or more in 12 straight games.</p><p>And for all the attention on Jordan Love and his young receivers, it'll be the Packers' D, which has held seven of their last eight opponents to 20 points or less, that will need to step up.</p><p>Injuries could really hurt Green Bay though, especially on the offensive line and especially after Detroit's seven-sack game in their commading win over Atlanta - a team that ran all over Green Bay in a tight win the week before.</p><p>If the Packers are at full health it may be a different story but the Lions just have a few too many factors in their favour being healthier, having won in primetime already this season and just looking a bit further ahead in their development. They're in good shape to pinch a close one and stun Lambeau again.

Back the Lions -1.5 against the Packers @ 10/11

Watch our NFL...Only Bettor podcast here

The Jaguars hope their two-week stand in their second home of London can spark some form after a disappointing start to a season they hoped would bring big things.

It'd help if Travor Lawrence hadn't seen nine of his passes dropped already, and losing at home to the Texans last week is now something of a tradition (lost six in a row at home v Houston) but in London they could bounce back.

Atlanta failed to score a touchdown last week as the Lions put everything into stopping rookie rusher Bijan Robinson and put the onus on Desmind Ridder - it worked.

The Jags have a defensive front that could do exactly the same and that combined with Lawrence's receivers making a few more plays should result in them getting a Wembley win.

Back Jaguars to beat Falcons & under 47.5pts @ 6/42.46 Bet now

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

