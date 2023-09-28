Match Odds: 5/42.24 | 13/20Spread: Jaguars -3O/U: 43.5
The Jaguars hope their two-week stand in their second home of London can spark some form after a disappointing start to a season they hoped would bring big things.
It'd help if Travor Lawrence hadn't seen nine of his passes dropped already, and losing at home to the Texans last week is now something of a tradition (lost six in a row at home v Houston) but in London they could bounce back.
Atlanta failed to score a touchdown last week as the Lions put everything into stopping rookie rusher Bijan Robinson and put the onus on Desmind Ridder - it worked.
The Jags have a defensive front that could do exactly the same and that combined with Lawrence's receivers making a few more plays should result in them getting a Wembley win.
Back Jaguars to beat Falcons & under 47.5pts @ 6/42.46
