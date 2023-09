Miami blew the roof off the NFL with a 70-point bonanza last week to become one of just three teams to remain unbeaten after another epic weekend of NFL action.

This week sees more of the same, with some must-win games, teams trying to save their own season and also the start of the annual pilgrimage across the Atlantic as Wembley hosts the first of three more London games.

So there's plenty of excitement for week four in the NFL....

Thursday Night Football

Detroit Lions (2-1) @ Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Match Odds: 17/20 | 1/11.98

Spread: Lions -1.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Green Bay aren't talking revenge, but it'll definitely be on their minds as the Lions ended the Packers' playoff hopes, and Aaron Rodgers' career at Lambeau on their last visit last season.

Detroit have also won the last three meetings and come with an offence that's seen off the champion Chiefs already, and has scored 20 points or more in 12 straight games.

And for all the attention on Jordan Love and his young receivers, it'll be the Packers' D, which has held seven of their last eight opponents to 20 points or less, that will need to step up.

Injuries could really hurt Green Bay though, especially on the offensive line and especially after Detroit's seven-sack game in their commading win over Atlanta - a team that ran all over Green Bay in a tight win the week before.

If the Packers are at full health it may be a different story but the Lions just have a few too many factors in their favour being healthier, having won in primetime already this season and just looking a bit further ahead in their development. They're in good shape to pinch a close one and stun Lambeau again.

NFL Week Four Sunday

Atlanta Falcons (2-1) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)

Match Odds: 5/42.24 | 13/20

Spread: Jaguars -3

O/U: 43.5

The Jaguars hope their two-week stand in their second home of London can spark some form after a disappointing start to a season they hoped would bring big things.

It'd help if Travor Lawrence hadn't seen nine of his passes dropped already, and losing at home to the Texans last week is now something of a tradition (lost six in a row at home v Houston) but in London they could bounce back.

Atlanta failed to score a touchdown last week as the Lions put everything into stopping rookie rusher Bijan Robinson and put the onus on Desmind Ridder - it worked.

The Jags have a defensive front that could do exactly the same and that combined with Lawrence's receivers making a few more plays should result in them getting a Wembley win.