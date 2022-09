Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns

Friday 23 September 01:15 BST kick-off

Live on Amazon Prime Video & Sky Sports NFL

After the finesse and flourish of the Chargers and Chiefs last Thursday, this week's offering is a more blue-collar old fashioned match-up as fierce rivals Cleveland and Pittsburgh do battle.

If last week's Patrick Mahomes versus Justin Herbert meeting was an all-action passing talent show, this will be more of a bar room brawl with the two defences and run games settling the argument.

Mitchell Trubisky is on a short leash as Steelers QB with first-round rookie Kenny Pickett prowling the sidelines, while Jacoby Brissett is a bang average understudy for Cleveland until Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension.

The Steelers have dominated this fixture over the last 30 years although the Browns have won three of the last seven, and their old enemy Ben Roethlisberger is no longer quarterbacking their AFC North rivals.

Pittsburgh are missing star defender TJ Watt so will not get anywhere near the same pressure on Brissett, while last season's worst run defence faces a Browns team averaging a back breaking 200 yards a game so far.

Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are two of the most punishing rushers in the league, Cleveland have no reason not to hand them the ball all night against a side that couldn't stop the Patriots bleeding out the clock on a tight win last week by running the ball.

21 years and 2,229 games since a team won after being down by 13+ points with less than two minutes to go.



Then yesterday happened. pic.twitter.com/0IL5jKyzI2 -- New York Jets (@nyjets) September 19, 2022

The Steelers do have the firepower in the passing game, if only Trubisky could find them, and Cleveland will likely give him the chance to hit the likes of Dionte Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth.

Another frantic finish for the Browns?

So the game state will likely be Cleveland pounding the ball on the ground while Pittsburgh hope Trubisky can land a deep shot here and there - as both the Panthers and Jets managed to do against the Browns.

It should go down to the wire, and that'll make the Browns nervous as they've blown two leads already this season - just holding on against Carolina but inexplicably blowing a 13-point lead inside the final two minutes against the Jets of all teams.

The Steelers have both won and lost tight games by a touchdown, but even their victory owed everything to a rare missed extra point by Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, so this game really does look like a case of who can make the fewest mistakes will take it.

Cleveland have been a horrible fourth-quarter team, being outscored by 50 points last season, losing both games against Pittsburgh with mistakes in the fourth and also trailing 34-19 in fourth-quarter scoring this season.

Most points scored in the fourth quarter of Steelers @ Browns 12/5

Pittsburgh are 11/10 to win the fourth quarter on Sunday, while it's 12/5 for the final quarter to have the most points scored, which looks a bet as it'll be the run game and defence that dominates until the final 15 minutes with the game on the line.

Hunt & Chubb to run the game

The result markets don't really interest me here as this truly could go either way - we know the Browns will run it all night long, but it'll only take a couple of Trubiskey throws to bust them open and at four-point favourites I'm not sure I could back them with any sort of confidence seeing they're 1-6 against the spread against AFC teams.

The points total at 38.5 looks very low and even if the trends and middling quarterbacks on show would support that, I'd plump for the overs with both teams more than capable of hitting the 20-point mark.

In terms of player props, it's all about Chubb and Hunt, who have combined for over half of Cleveland's points and yards after two games.

Hunt at 8/11 to eclipse 60.5 total yards is the bet of the game, as he's gone over that total in both outings and can beat this Steelers team on the ground or in the air.

Chubb should also get over his 92.5-yard mark at 5/6 - he's got 225 rushing yards alone in two games at six yards per carry and three touchdowns. Good luck stopping him on Thursday!

Back Nick Chubb over 84.5 rushing yards & a touchdown for Browns v Steelers 2.8

For Pittsburgh, a number of receivers could catch the downfield shots, but Trubiskey, at least early on, will rely on running back Najee Harris - not only with the hand-offs but also short passes and screens to try and keep the chains moving.

He had five catches for 40 yards last week and Harris should easily get over 17.5 yards at 10/11 in what should be a scrappy and hard-hitting affair sprinkled with a little fourth quarter mayhem to settle the argument.