Match Odds: 15/4 | 1/51.20Spread: Niners -10.5Over/Under: 44
Legit Super Bowl contenders San Francisco have their home opener on Thursday Night Football where they're hugely fancied to see-off a Giants side without Saquon Barkley.
Daniel Jones produced a super human second half to dig them out of a 20-0 hole in Arizona but he won't be able to do that against this 49ers defence on a short week.
Brock Purdy is a machine and should go 8-0 as a starter here while Nick Bosa and his mates bet up on Jones, who holds the ball long enough for them to get in his face.
Christian McCaffrey has 11 straight games with a TD and with the Giants allowing five rush TDs already he can make that 12 easily enough - with an in-form and in-shape Deebo Samuel likely to join him.
Back 49ers to beat Giants, with McCaffrey & Samuel TDs @ 5/23.50
