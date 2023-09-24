</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: NFL Week 3 Betting Tips And Predictions: Chiefs and Cowboys to roll on
Paul Higham
24 September 2023
2 min read "2023-09-24T09:45:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-24T09:32:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Paul Higham has his Week 3 NFL preview, picks and best bets including huge games for the Jets, Chiefs and Cowboys. Chiefs to add to Bears woes Dallas defence to dominate again Read Betfair's new 90 minute payout offer here Just two weeks in and we're already starting to see the haves and the have nots in the NFL, with nine teams unbeaten at 2-0 and nine winless at 0-2 and already staring down the barrel. An 0-2 side has made the playoffs in seven of the last 10 seasons so all is not quite lost yet, while eight of last season's playoff teams started 1-1 or 0-2. And games are closer than ever, with 12 games last week decided by eight points or less along with comebacks galore - with seemingly no lead safe. And again there are some tasty match-ups to get stuck into as he hit Week Three of the NFL season already. So let's waste no time and get right to this week's picks. NFL Week Three Chicago Bears (0-2) @ Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) Match Odds: [5/1] | [2/15]Spread: Chiefs -12.5O/U: 47.5 The Chicago Bears, who have lost 12 straight games, are a mess and just what the doctor ordered to get Patrick Mahomes and his struggling offence going. The Chiefs haven't scored more than 20 points yet but with Bears QB Justin Fields stagnating and the disarray off the field including the departure of their defensive coordinator everything's stacked up for a big home win. Chiefs -10.5pts &amp; over 47.5pts @ [2/1] Bet now Dallas Cowboys (2-0) @ Arizona Cardinals (0-2) Match Odds: [1/6] | [5/1]Spread: Cowboys -12.5O/U: 42.5 Arizona have been more competitive than we thought, but facing Micah Parsons and a Dallas defence that has scored more TDs than they've allowed (2-1) is just about the toughest assignment in the league. Dak Prescott will play his 100th game for the Cowboys and after outscoring their opponent 70-10 in the first two weeks I'd be shocked the Dallas weren't 3-0 after Sunday. Cowboys -9.5pts &amp; over 44.5pts @ [5/2] Bet now New England Patriots (0-2) @ New York Jets (1-1) Match Odds: [4/6] | [5/4]Spread: Patriots -2.5O/U: 36.5 Will the streak continue? The Pats have won 14 straight games against the Jets, who of course have no Aaron Rodgers to help snap that skid with Zach Wilson not even close as a replacement. The defence looks superb, bit so does the New England D and you just know Bill Belichick will force the Jets to throw as often as possible. Don't expect points to flow here. Back Pats to win &amp; under 45.5pts @ [1/1] Bet now Tennessee Titans (1-1) @ Cleveland Browns (1-1) Match Odds: [8/5] | [8/15]Spread: Browns -3.5O/U: 39.5 Road underdog alert! The Browns are favourites at home but losing Nick Chubb may be bigger than we think, plus Tennessee's defence will be lining up to get at Deshaun Watson after he was sacked six times and fumbled twice last week. Cleveland's defence is great, but I don't trust their offence under a shaky Watson, who is nowhere near proving the team right to land that huge contract on him. Let's take the road dogs straight up. Back Titans to beat the Browns @ [8/5] Bet now Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) @ Minnesota Vikings (0-2) Match Odds: [19/20] | [9/10]Spreads: Vikings -1.5O/U: 53.5 The expected shootout of the week between these two confusing teams with plenty of offence but riddled with mistakes and bad defence that's seen the both lose several close games. Despite starting 0-2, both Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert have generated plenty and if they get on a roll they could pile up the points here - but the winner is a coin toss given how they've both found ways to lose recently. Back over 56.5pts @ [6/5] Bet now Watch our NFL...Only Bettor podcast here Thursday Night Football New York Giants (1-1) @ San Francisco 49ers (2-0) Match Odds: [15/4] | [1/5]Spread: Niners -10.5Over/Under: 44 Legit Super Bowl contenders San Francisco have their home opener on Thursday Night Football where they're hugely fancied to see-off a Giants side without Saquon Barkley. Daniel Jones produced a super human second half to dig them out of a 20-0 hole in Arizona but he won't be able to do that against this 49ers defence on a short week. Brock Purdy is a machine and should go 8-0 as a starter here while Nick Bosa and his mates bet up on Jones, who holds the ball long enough for them to get in his face. Christian McCaffrey has 11 straight games with a TD and with the Giants allowing five rush TDs already he can make that 12 easily enough - with an in-form and in-shape Deebo Samuel likely to join him. San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers can start their home schedule with a win alt="San Francisco 49ers"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">The San Francisco 49ers can start their home schedule with a win</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977221">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://btfr.co/https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D43010249,10609932,23735959%26bsmId%3D924.375806372,924.376615664,924.376615664" href="https://btfr.co/https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D43010249,10609932,23735959%26bsmId%3D924.375806372,924.376615664,924.376615664">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=NFL%20Week%203%20Betting%20Tips%20And%20Predictions%3A%20Chiefs%20and%20Cowboys%20to%20roll%20on&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-3-betting-tips-predictions-previews-picks-points-spreads-and-best-bets-200923-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-3-betting-tips-predictions-previews-picks-points-spreads-and-best-bets-200923-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-3-betting-tips-predictions-previews-picks-points-spreads-and-best-bets-200923-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-3-betting-tips-predictions-previews-picks-points-spreads-and-best-bets-200923-1063.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-3-betting-tips-predictions-previews-picks-points-spreads-and-best-bets-200923-1063.html&text=NFL%20Week%203%20Betting%20Tips%20And%20Predictions%3A%20Chiefs%20and%20Cowboys%20to%20roll%20on" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Paul Higham has his Week 3 NFL preview, picks and best bets including huge games for the Jets, Chiefs and Cowboys.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong></strong><ul> <li> <h3>Chiefs to add to Bears woes</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Dallas defence to dominate again</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Read Betfair's new 90 minute payout offer here</a></strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><p>Just two weeks in and we're already starting to see the haves and the have nots in the NFL, with nine teams unbeaten at 2-0 and nine winless at 0-2 and already staring down the barrel.</p><p>An 0-2 side has made the playoffs in seven of the last 10 seasons so all is not quite lost yet, while eight of last season's playoff teams started 1-1 or 0-2.</p><p>And games are closer than ever, with 12 games last week decided by eight points or less along with comebacks galore - with seemingly no lead safe.</p><p>And again there are some tasty match-ups to get stuck into as he hit Week Three of the NFL season already. So let's waste no time and get right to this week's picks.</p><h2>NFL Week Three</h2><h2>Chicago Bears (0-2) @ Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/chicago-bears-kansas-city-chiefs/32629638">Match Odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b> | <b class="inline_odds" title="1.13"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/15</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.13</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/chicago-bears-kansas-city-chiefs/32629638">Spread: Chiefs -12.5</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/chicago-bears-kansas-city-chiefs/32629638">O/U: 47.5</a></p><p>The Chicago Bears, who have lost 12 straight games, are a mess and just what the doctor ordered to get Patrick Mahomes and his struggling offence going.</p><p>The Chiefs haven't scored more than 20 points yet but with Bears QB Justin Fields stagnating and the disarray off the field including the departure of their defensive coordinator everything's stacked up for a big home win.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Chiefs -10.5pts & over 47.5pts @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.94"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.94</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D12197164,12213371%26bsmId%3D924.376536476,924.376536515" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>Dallas Cowboys (2-0) @ Arizona Cardinals (0-2)</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/dallas-cowboys-arizona-cardinals/32629648">Match Odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="1.17"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.17</span></b> | <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/dallas-cowboys-arizona-cardinals/32629648">Spread: Cowboys -12.5</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/dallas-cowboys-arizona-cardinals/32629648">O/U: 42.5</a></p><p>Arizona have been more competitive than we thought, but facing Micah Parsons and a Dallas defence that has scored more TDs than they've allowed (2-1) is just about the toughest assignment in the league.</p><p>Dak Prescott will play his 100th game for the Cowboys and after outscoring their opponent 70-10 in the first two weeks I'd be shocked the Dallas weren't 3-0 after Sunday.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Cowboys -9.5pts & over 44.5pts @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.50</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D12215555,12194312%26bsmId%3D924.376541533,924.376541530" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>New England Patriots (0-2) @ New York Jets (1-1)</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/new-england-patriots-new-york-jets/32629628">Match Odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="1.65"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.65</span></b> | <b class="inline_odds" title="2.24"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.24</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/new-england-patriots-new-york-jets/32629628">Spread: Patriots -2.5</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/new-england-patriots-new-york-jets/32629628">O/U: 36.5</a></p><p>Will the streak continue? The Pats have won 14 straight games against the Jets, who of course have no Aaron Rodgers to help snap that skid with Zach Wilson not even close as a replacement.</p><p>The defence looks superb, bit so does the New England D and you just know Bill Belichick will force the Jets to throw as often as possible. Don't expect points to flow here.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Pats to win & under 45.5pts @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.98"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.98</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D16039664%26bsmId%3D924.376530933" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>Tennessee Titans (1-1) @ Cleveland Browns (1-1)</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/tennessee-titans-cleveland-browns/32629624">Match Odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="2.56"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.56</span></b> | <b class="inline_odds" title="1.52"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/15</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.52</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/tennessee-titans-cleveland-browns/32629624">Spread: Browns -3.5</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/tennessee-titans-cleveland-browns/32629624">O/U: 39.5</a></p><p>Road underdog alert! The Browns are favourites at home but losing Nick Chubb may be bigger than we think, plus Tennessee's defence will be lining up to get at Deshaun Watson after he was sacked six times and fumbled twice last week.</p><p>Cleveland's defence is great, but I don't trust their offence under a shaky Watson, who is nowhere near proving the team right to land that huge contract on him. Let's take the road dogs straight up.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Titans to beat the Browns @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.56"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.56</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D50206%26bsmId%3D924.375806329" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2>Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) @ Minnesota Vikings (0-2)</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/los-angeles-chargers-minnesota-vikings/32629627">Match Odds: 19/20 | 9/10</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/los-angeles-chargers-minnesota-vikings/32629627">Spreads: Vikings -1.5</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/los-angeles-chargers-minnesota-vikings/32629627">O/U: 53.5</a></p><p>The expected shootout of the week between these two confusing teams with plenty of offence but riddled with mistakes and bad defence that's seen the both lose several close games.</p><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D12194322%26bsmId%3D924.376528434%20%20"><b class="inline_odds" title="Over 56.5 match points @ <b class=" inline_odds><span class="inline_odds__main">6/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.16</span></b>"><span class="inline_odds__decimal"></span></a>Despite starting 0-2, both Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert have generated plenty and if they get on a roll they could pile up the points here - but the winner is a coin toss given how they've both found ways to lose recently.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back over 56.5pts @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.16"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.16</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D12194322%26bsmId%3D924.376528434%20%20" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p></p><hr><h3>Watch our NFL...Only Bettor podcast here</h3><p></p><p> <iframe width="635" height="362" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gFmyOfF4T54" title="It's Crunch Time (Already) | NFL...Only Bettor | Episode 98" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Thursday Night Football

New York Giants (1-1) @ San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

Match Odds: 15/4 | 1/51.20

Spread: Niners -10.5

Over/Under: 44

Legit Super Bowl contenders San Francisco have their home opener on Thursday Night Football where they're hugely fancied to see-off a Giants side without Saquon Barkley.

Daniel Jones produced a super human second half to dig them out of a 20-0 hole in Arizona but he won't be able to do that against this 49ers defence on a short week.

Brock Purdy is a machine and should go 8-0 as a starter here while Nick Bosa and his mates bet up on Jones, who holds the ball long enough for them to get in his face.

Christian McCaffrey has 11 straight games with a TD and with the Giants allowing five rush TDs already he can make that 12 easily enough - with an in-form and in-shape Deebo Samuel likely to join him.

Back 49ers to beat Giants, with McCaffrey & Samuel TDs @ 5/23.50 Bet now

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

