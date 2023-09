Chiefs to add to Bears woes

Dallas defence to dominate again

Just two weeks in and we're already starting to see the haves and the have nots in the NFL, with nine teams unbeaten at 2-0 and nine winless at 0-2 and already staring down the barrel.

An 0-2 side has made the playoffs in seven of the last 10 seasons so all is not quite lost yet, while eight of last season's playoff teams started 1-1 or 0-2.

And games are closer than ever, with 12 games last week decided by eight points or less along with comebacks galore - with seemingly no lead safe.

And again there are some tasty match-ups to get stuck into as he hit Week Three of the NFL season already. So let's waste no time and get right to this week's picks.

NFL Week Three

Chicago Bears (0-2) @ Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)

Match Odds: 5/15.80 | 2/151.13

Spread: Chiefs -12.5

O/U: 47.5

The Chicago Bears, who have lost 12 straight games, are a mess and just what the doctor ordered to get Patrick Mahomes and his struggling offence going.

The Chiefs haven't scored more than 20 points yet but with Bears QB Justin Fields stagnating and the disarray off the field including the departure of their defensive coordinator everything's stacked up for a big home win.

Chiefs -10.5pts & over 47.5pts @ 2/12.94 Bet now

Dallas Cowboys (2-0) @ Arizona Cardinals (0-2)

Match Odds: 1/61.17 | 5/15.80

Spread: Cowboys -12.5

O/U: 42.5

Arizona have been more competitive than we thought, but facing Micah Parsons and a Dallas defence that has scored more TDs than they've allowed (2-1) is just about the toughest assignment in the league.

Dak Prescott will play his 100th game for the Cowboys and after outscoring their opponent 70-10 in the first two weeks I'd be shocked the Dallas weren't 3-0 after Sunday.

Cowboys -9.5pts & over 44.5pts @ 5/23.50 Bet now

New England Patriots (0-2) @ New York Jets (1-1)

Match Odds: 4/61.65 | 5/42.24

Spread: Patriots -2.5

O/U: 36.5

Will the streak continue? The Pats have won 14 straight games against the Jets, who of course have no Aaron Rodgers to help snap that skid with Zach Wilson not even close as a replacement.

The defence looks superb, bit so does the New England D and you just know Bill Belichick will force the Jets to throw as often as possible. Don't expect points to flow here.

Back Pats to win & under 45.5pts @ 1/11.98 Bet now

Tennessee Titans (1-1) @ Cleveland Browns (1-1)

Match Odds: 8/52.56 | 8/151.52

Spread: Browns -3.5

O/U: 39.5

Road underdog alert! The Browns are favourites at home but losing Nick Chubb may be bigger than we think, plus Tennessee's defence will be lining up to get at Deshaun Watson after he was sacked six times and fumbled twice last week.

Cleveland's defence is great, but I don't trust their offence under a shaky Watson, who is nowhere near proving the team right to land that huge contract on him. Let's take the road dogs straight up.

Back Titans to beat the Browns @ 8/52.56 Bet now

Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) @ Minnesota Vikings (0-2)

Match Odds: 19/20 | 9/10

Spreads: Vikings -1.5

O/U: 53.5

The expected shootout of the week between these two confusing teams with plenty of offence but riddled with mistakes and bad defence that's seen the both lose several close games.

6/52.16">Despite starting 0-2, both Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert have generated plenty and if they get on a roll they could pile up the points here - but the winner is a coin toss given how they've both found ways to lose recently.

Back over 56.5pts @ 6/52.16 Bet now

Thursday Night Football

New York Giants (1-1) @ San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

Match Odds: 15/4 | 1/51.20

Spread: Niners -10.5

Over/Under: 44

Legit Super Bowl contenders San Francisco have their home opener on Thursday Night Football where they're hugely fancied to see-off a Giants side without Saquon Barkley.

Daniel Jones produced a super human second half to dig them out of a 20-0 hole in Arizona but he won't be able to do that against this 49ers defence on a short week.

Brock Purdy is a machine and should go 8-0 as a starter here while Nick Bosa and his mates bet up on Jones, who holds the ball long enough for them to get in his face.

Christian McCaffrey has 11 straight games with a TD and with the Giants allowing five rush TDs already he can make that 12 easily enough - with an in-form and in-shape Deebo Samuel likely to join him.