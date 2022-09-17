</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a NFL Week 2 Tips: Brady's Bucs to struggle against Saints
Paul Higham
17 September 2022
1 min read Paul Higham looks through the pick of Week Two in the NFL as is backing against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in the same week... The first week of the new NFL season was a belter, with seven games settled by three points or less - more than any other opening week ever - it saw most games go down to the wire and spring some surprising results. We had two overtime games, one ending in a tie and missed field goals flying high wide and handsome all over the place to cost teams victories, but as always you take Week One with a pinch of salt. We at least have something to go on now though as we look to unpick the mystery of Week Two's schedule and find some winners... Tampa Bay 3/4 @ New Orleans Saints 11/10 Spreads: Bucs -2.5 | Over/Under: 43.5 The Saints have had Tom Brady's number recently with four straight regular season wins over the GOAT (yes, he won the crucial play-off game between the two) and they're at home and have a full-strength receiving corps with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry back and rookie Chris Olave looking sharp. The Bucs have a few injuries and Brady just doesn't look too comfortable to me, and they'll likely have to ride running back Leonard Fournette as they did against the Cowboys - and the Saints have to get themselves out of a big hole against Atlanta when their running back had a big day. But in a coin toss of a game I'm happy to play the underdogs, at home, on a seven-game winning run in the regular season against the Bucs, straight up here. Best bet: Saints to win at 11/10 New England Patriots 8/11 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 23/20 Patriots: -2.5 | O/U: 40.5pts It's a horror start for a Patriots side looking to re-style their offence, with the Dolphins defence beating them up last week and now a Steelers defence fierce enough to give Mac Jones more nightmares even with their talisman TJ Watt. The Patriots haven't started the season 0-2 for 20 years, but this looks the year for that run to end. Even with the Steelers missing Watt, they've got enough heat in defence and enough playmakers on offence to get a similar result that Miami got last week. I think even Bill Belichick knows this will be a tough year for New England - and there's no way I'd have them favourites in Pittsburgh. Take the home win and run. Best bet: Steelers to win at 23/20 Miami Dolphins 8/5 @ Baltimore Ravens 1/2 Ravens -3.5 | O/U: 44.5pts They both won last week by restricting their opponents to single figures and making enough passing plays to get the job done - neither side gained more than 65 yards rushing. So this looks like a low-scoring defensive arm wrestle to me. The Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson were dominated by the Dolphins last season, but he'll have had this game circled early for revenge, while John Harbaugh is 13-1 in home openers as Ravens head coach. I'm big on Baltimore this year so expect them to get their revenge here. Best bet: Ravens to win &amp; under 44.5pts at 2/1 New York Jets 23/10 @ Cleveland Browns 1/3 Browns -6.5 | O/U: 39.5pts Back-up QBs Joe Flacco and Jacoby Brissett will take a back seat as Cleveland's fearsome running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will control this game for the hosts, after mowing down Carolina last week for 217 yards. The Browns only beat the Panthers with a late field goal though and they'll not win by many if the Jets cut out the mistakes they made last week, but it looks like Cleveland should be able to start 2-0 for the first time since 1993 - under Bill Belichick! Best bet: Nick Chubb TD &amp; Browns win at 9/4 Cincinnati Bengals 3/10 @ Dallas Cowboys 27/10 Bengals -7.5 | O/U: 41.5pts Even though they made the Super Bowl in February, having the Bengals as favourites by a touchdown to win in Dallas shows you what a mess the Cowboys are in - and that was even before they lost star QB Dak Prescott. The Bengals lost their opener after a horror show of a first half, but still should have beaten the Steelers but for a missed extra point. Their kicker Evan McPherson won't make those mistakes again, Joe Burrow won't be that bad again, and the Bengals will win this one with some room to spare in the end. The Big D defence can keep them in check early on, but expect the pressure to eventually tell in the second half and fourth quarter especially. Best bet: Bengals 2+ second half TDs at 5/4 Chicago Bears 7/2 @ Green Bay Packers 2/9 Packers -9.5 | O/U: 41.5 The Packers laid an egg last week, but they did that in the first game last season and ended up winning 13 games and finishing as the NFC top dogs. This is the most played fixture in NFL history, and recently the Packers have owned their local rivals with six wins on the spin and a 12-2 record in the last 14 at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers is still working out his best receivers, but with running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon they'll have enough to win what could be a dogfight at times. Best bet: Packers win &amp; under 42.5pts at 5/4 Indianapolis Colts 4/7 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 29/20 Colts -3.5 | O/U: 44.5 Jacksonville is like the twilight zone for the Colts, who have lost on their last six trips to the Jaguars, including that bizarre final game last season that cost Indy a play-off spot. It's a wild run that surely ends here - as the Colts are a far better team and can finally show it here behind running back Jonathan Taylor. Best bet: Colts -3.5 at 10/11 Ariziona Cardinals 15/8 @ Las Vegas Raiders 9/20 Raiders -5.5 | O/U 51.5 The Cards got ripped by the Chiefs last week and I worry about them again in Vegas as the Raiders showed some signs of life in a tough start at the Chargers. This looks a good game for Derek Carr and Davante Adams to really get things going. no team has ever had a better regular season record against the GOAT."</p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p>The first week of the new NFL season was a belter, with seven games settled by three points or less - more than any other opening week ever - it saw most games go down to the wire and spring some surprising results.<p>We had two overtime games, one ending in a tie and missed field goals flying high wide and handsome all over the place to cost teams victories, but as always you take Week One with a pinch of salt.</p><p>We at least have something to go on now though as we look to unpick the mystery of Week Two's schedule and find some winners...</p><h2>Tampa Bay 3/4 @ New Orleans Saints 11/10</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/tampa-bay-buccaneers-new-orleans-saints/31456830">Spreads: Bucs -2.5 | Over/Under: 43.5</a></strong></p><p>The Saints have had Tom Brady's number recently with four straight regular season wins over the GOAT (yes, he won the crucial play-off game between the two) and they're at home and have a full-strength receiving corps with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry back and rookie Chris Olave looking sharp.</p><p>The Bucs have a few injuries and Brady just doesn't look too comfortable to me, and they'll likely have to ride running back Leonard Fournette as they did against the Cowboys - and the Saints have to get themselves out of a big hole against Atlanta when their running back had a big day.</p><p>But in a coin toss of a game I'm happy to play the underdogs, at home, on a seven-game winning run in the regular season against the Bucs, straight up here.<strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/tampa-bay-buccaneers-new-orleans-saints/31456830"></a></strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><strong>Best bet:</strong> Saints to win at</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/tampa-bay-buccaneers-new-orleans-saints/31456830" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11/10</a></div><h2>New England Patriots 8/11 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 23/20</h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/new-england-patriots-pittsburgh-steelers/31456837"><strong>Patriots: -2.5 | O/U: 40.5pts</strong></a></p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/Steelers%20Defence%201280.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Steelers Defence 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/assets_c/2019/10/Steelers%20Defence%201280-thumb-640xauto-88471.600x338.jpg" width="640" height="360" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>It's a horror start for a Patriots side looking to re-style their offence, with the Dolphins defence beating them up last week and now a Steelers defence fierce enough to give Mac Jones more nightmares even with their talisman TJ Watt.</p><p>The Patriots haven't started the season 0-2 for 20 years, but this looks the year for that run to end. Even with the Steelers missing Watt, they've got enough heat in defence and enough playmakers on offence to get a similar result that Miami got last week.</p><p>I think even Bill Belichick knows this will be a tough year for New England - and there's no way I'd have them favourites in Pittsburgh. Take the home win and run.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><strong>Best bet:</strong> Steelers to win at</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/new-england-patriots-pittsburgh-steelers/31456837" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">23/20</a></div><h2>Miami Dolphins 8/5 @ Baltimore Ravens 1/2</h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/miami-dolphins-baltimore-ravens/31456888"><strong>Ravens -3.5 | O/U: 44.5pts</strong></a></p><p>They both won last week by restricting their opponents to single figures and making enough passing plays to get the job done - neither side gained more than 65 yards rushing. So this looks like a low-scoring defensive arm wrestle to me.</p><p>The Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson were dominated by the Dolphins last season, but he'll have had this game circled early for revenge, while John Harbaugh is 13-1 in home openers as Ravens head coach. I'm big on Baltimore this year so expect them to get their revenge here.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><strong>Best bet:</strong> Ravens to win & under 44.5pts at</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/miami-dolphins-baltimore-ravens/31456888" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2/1</a></div><h2>New York Jets 23/10 @ Cleveland Browns 1/3</h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/new-york-jets-cleveland-browns/31456814"><strong>Browns -6.5 | O/U: 39.5pts </strong></a></p><p>Back-up QBs Joe Flacco and Jacoby Brissett will take a back seat as Cleveland's fearsome running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will control this game for the hosts, after mowing down Carolina last week for 217 yards.</p><p>The Browns only beat the Panthers with a late field goal though and they'll not win by many if the Jets cut out the mistakes they made last week, but it looks like Cleveland should be able to start 2-0 for the first time since 1993 - under Bill Belichick!</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><strong>Best bet: </strong>Nick Chubb TD & Browns win at</p> <strong><a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/new-york-jets-cleveland-browns/31456814" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">9/4</a></strong></div><h2><strong>Cincinnati Bengals 3/10 @ Dallas Cowboys 27/10</strong></h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/cincinnati-bengals-dallas-cowboys/31456899"><strong>Bengals -7.5 | O/U: 41.5pts</strong></a></p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/assets_c/2022/02/Cincinnati%20Bengals%20Joe%20Burrow-thumb-640xauto-147711.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Thumbnail image for Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/assets_c/2022/02/Cincinnati%20Bengals%20Joe%20Burrow-thumb-640xauto-147711-thumb-640x360-147714.600x338.jpg" width="640" height="360" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>Even though they made the Super Bowl in February, having the Bengals as favourites by a touchdown to win in Dallas shows you what a mess the Cowboys are in - and that was even before they lost star QB Dak Prescott.</p><p>The Bengals lost their opener after a horror show of a first half, but still should have beaten the Steelers but for a missed extra point.</p><p>Their kicker Evan McPherson won't make those mistakes again, Joe Burrow won't be that bad again, and the Bengals will win this one with some room to spare in the end.</p><p>The Big D defence can keep them in check early on, but expect the pressure to eventually tell in the second half and fourth quarter especially.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/cincinnati-bengals-dallas-cowboys/31456899"></a></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><strong>Best bet:</strong> Bengals 2+ second half TDs at</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/cincinnati-bengals-dallas-cowboys/31456899" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/4</a></div><p><strong></strong></p><p></p><h2>Chicago Bears 7/2 @ Green Bay Packers 2/9</h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/chicago-bears-green-bay-packers/31456912"><strong>Packers -9.5 | O/U: 41.5</strong></a></p><p>The Packers laid an egg last week, but they did that in the first game last season and ended up winning 13 games and finishing as the NFC top dogs.</p><p>This is the most played fixture in NFL history, and recently the Packers have owned their local rivals with six wins on the spin and a 12-2 record in the last 14 at Lambeau Field.</p><p>Aaron Rodgers is still working out his best receivers, but with running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon they'll have enough to win what could be a dogfight at times.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/chicago-bears-green-bay-packers/31456912"></a></strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><strong>Best bet: </strong>Packers win & under 42.5pts at</p> <strong><a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/chicago-bears-green-bay-packers/31456912" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/4</a></strong></div><p></p><h2><strong></strong>Indianapolis Colts 4/7 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 29/20</h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/indianapolis-colts-jacksonville-jaguars/31456885"><strong>Colts -3.5 | O/U: 44.5</strong></a></p><p><strong></strong>Jacksonville is like the twilight zone for the Colts, who have lost on their last six trips to the Jaguars, including that bizarre final game last season that cost Indy a play-off spot.</p><p>It's a wild run that surely ends here - as the Colts are a far better team and can finally show it here behind running back Jonathan Taylor.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><strong>Best bet:</strong> Colts -3.5 at</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/indianapolis-colts-jacksonville-jaguars/31456885" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">10/11</a></div><h2><strong>Ariziona Cardinals 15/8 @ Las Vegas Raiders 9/20</strong></h2><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/arizona-cardinals-las-vegas-raiders/31456910"><strong>Raiders -5.5 | O/U 51.5</strong></a></p><p>The Cards got ripped by the Chiefs last week and I worry about them again in Vegas as the Raiders showed some signs of life in a tough start at the Chargers.</p><p>This looks a good game for Derek Carr and Davante Adams to really get things going.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/arizona-cardinals-las-vegas-raiders/31456910"></a></strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><strong>Best bet: </strong>Davante Adams TD & Raiders win at</p> <strong><a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/arizona-cardinals-las-vegas-raiders/31456910" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Evens</a></strong></div><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">BOOST YOUR ODDS THREE TIMES PER DAY ON THE US OPEN</h2> <p><span>Max stake per token £25. Max stake per token £25. Valid until 10pm daily on the US Open markets only. 