New York Jets (6-9) @ Cleveland Browns (10-5)

Match Odds: 27/103.70 | 3/101.30

Points Spread: Browns -7.5

Total Over/Under: 34.5

The Jets finally got a win on Sunday, but the Browns have rattled off three of them on the spin with Joe Flacco and can book their play-off place with a win on Thursday Night Football.

Amari Cooper had a record 265-yard receiving day on Sunday (and it could've been more!) and while the Jets are a better defence than Houston that Flacco-to-Cooper partnership looks better with every game.

Flacco has thrown a few picks but will keep on slinging it - and I don't think the Jets will have enough to keep up.