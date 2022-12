Big schedule on New Year's Day with penultimate round of NFL games

15 of the 16 games this week have play-off implications

Huge Dolphins v Patriots showdown in AFC East

Such a thrilling NFL season as this was always going to come down to the wire, and Week 17 is another stunner with 15 of the 16 games on offer having direct play-off implications in one way or another.

So what better way to cure your New Year's Day hangover than by watching play-off places be won and lost with Sunday's January 1 schedule for the penultimate week of the season.

Dallas Cowboys (11-4) @ Tennessee Titans (7-8)

Match Odds: 1/6 | 9/2

Spread: Cowboys -12.5

Totals O/U: 39.5

The final Thursday Night Football of the season is an intriguing one as the Cowboys have their play-off spot booked yet have much more riding on this game as they chase the divisional title while this game means little to the slumping Titans.

Tennessee have lost five in a row but even regardless of this result the winner of their game against Jacksonville next week will determine who wins the AFC South and bags a home play-off game.

So the Titans may rest a good few starters, including star running back Derrick Henry, in a game they seem happy to just get out of the way to prepare for their final game showdown.

Bet: Cowboys to win & over 39.5pts Evens

New Year's Day NFL Sunday Week 17 schedule

Chicago Bears (3-12) @ Detroit Lions (7-8)

Match Odds: 2/1 | 2/5

Spread: Lions -5.5

Points O/U: 52.5

Detroit's winning run ended in Carolina last week but they're still in the play-off mix so the Bears on an eight-game losing run look perfect bounceback material.

There's two of the worst defences on show here hence the points total, but it won't be a walkover for the Lions as they's 31st in the league against running QBs and Justin Fields looks like one of the best, while they also allowed two 100-yard rushers last week.

Still, the need is greater so they should pull this one out of the fire.

Bet: Lions to win by 1-13pts 13/10

San Francisco 49ers (11-4) @ Las Vegas Raiders (6-9)

Match Odds: 1/5 | 7/2

Spread: 49ers -10

Points O/U: 41.5

This line took a big jump in San Francisco's direction when the Raiders benched QB Derek Carr, although the way he's been playing it could actually give them a better chance.

Carr or no Carr though, the Raiders would look doomed with the 49ers simply the much better team and with still a lot to play for.