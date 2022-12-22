</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a NFL Week 16 Tips: Christmas cheer for Bills & Niners
Paul Higham
22 December 2022 With games all across the Christmas weekend Paul Higham has his picks for Week 16 of the NFL, where teams will be hoping Santa Claus will be bringing them play-off places. NFL games on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year Eagles face Cowboys looking to seal top spot Packers must beat Dolphins on Christmas Day to stay alive The NFL has come up trumps this festive season with games scheduled all across the holiday period for you to tuck into as you digest the very last of those pigs in blankets. We've got a bumper schedule on Christmas Eve but also three big games coming your way on Christmas Day for you to watch to spare you from having to watch another Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special. Let's take a look at the action.. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) @ New York Jets (7-7) Match Odds: 21/20 | 4/5Spread: Jets -1.5Points O/U: 37.5 We start on Thursday with the resurgent Jags - who have won three out of four, and three really good victories too culminating in that incredible overtime defeat of Dallas last week, while the Jets are coming apart a bit with three losses on the trot. The penny's dropped a bit for Trevor Lawrence who has 11 TDs and one pick over the last four against some good defences so at the prices we'll ride the hot hand here. Bet: Jaguars to beat the Jets 21/20 Christmas Eve Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) @ Dallas Cowboys (10-4) Match Odds: 9/5 | 4/9Spread: Cowboys -4.5Points O/U: 47.5 The Eagles can clinch the only NFC bye with a win at their hated rivals on Christmas Eve, yet the NFL's best team are underdogs against a side that allowed over 500 yards in a loss to the Jaguars last week. It's all because Philly's star QB Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the game with a shoulder injury - which isn't serious but the Eagles would not want their MVP candidate making it was in what's sure to be another hard-hitting divisional encounter. If Gardner Minshew starts, we'll get to see if if this team will fall apart without Hurts doing everything from QB, but this Eagles defence is good enough to at least keep them close. Bet: Eagles +4.5 on the handicap 9/10 Washington Commanders (7-6-1) @ San Francisco 49ers (10-4) Match Odds: 5/2 | 3/10Spread: 49ers -7Points O/U: 37.5 The Commanders saw their play-off hopes suffer a huge blow with defeat to the Giants and now have to go coast-to-coast to face the red-hot Niners who've ripped off seven wins in a row - and have also had extra time to prepare. San Francisco have scored 33 points or more in three of their last four home games, and with the talent Washington have they could at least give them a game, but it will likely not be enough. Bet: 49ers to win &amp; over 39.5pts 7/4 Seattle Seahawks (7-7) @ Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) Match Odds: 10/3 | 2/9Spread: Chiefs -10Points O/U: 48.5 Digging out an overtime win in Houston was just a reminder to the Chiefs that they can't ake any team lightly even as they chase top seed in the AFC. They're back at home now though after three road games with a juicy match-up against a stuttering Seahawks with just one win in five. Seattle can score points though and are a desperate team with play-off hopes slipping away, so we'll take this one to be entertaining Bet: Chiefs to win &amp; over 48.5pts 13/10 Buffalo Bills (11-3) @ Chicago Bears (3-11) Match Odds: 1/4 | 3/1Spread: Bills -8.5Points O/U: 40.5 Justin Fields looks incredible at times but the Bears just can't win a game after dropping their seventh straight with a tight five-point defeat against the Eagles last week. They showed they can at least trouble the big boys, but Buffalo can clinch the division with a win here so that should be motivation enough to put this one away early. Christian McCaffrey can have a big say for the 49ers against the Commanders must beat Dolphins</a> on Christmas Day to stay alive</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>The <strong>NFL has come up trumps</strong> this festive season with games scheduled all across the holiday period for you to tuck into as you digest the very last of those pigs in blankets.</p><p>We've got a <strong>bumper schedule on Christmas Eve</strong> but also three big games coming your way on <strong>Christmas Day</strong> for you to watch to spare you from having to watch another Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special.</p><p>Let's take a look at the action..</p><h3>Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) @ New York Jets (7-7)</h3><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/jacksonville-jaguars-new-york-jets/31966669">Match Odds: 21/20 | 4/5</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/jacksonville-jaguars-new-york-jets/31966669">Spread: Jets -1.5</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/jacksonville-jaguars-new-york-jets/31966669">Points O/U: 37.5</a></p><p>We start on Thursday with the resurgent <strong>Jags - who have won three out of four</strong>, and three really good victories too culminating in that incredible overtime defeat of Dallas last week, while the Jets are coming apart a bit with three losses on the trot.</p><p>The penny's dropped a bit for <strong>Trevor Lawrence</strong> who has <strong>11 TDs and one pick</strong> over the last four against some good defences so at the prices we'll ride the hot hand here.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><strong>Bet: </strong>Jaguars to beat the Jets</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/12282733?eventId=31966669&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=50207&bsmSt=1671758160000&bsmId=924.338867750&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavb&bseId=31966669&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=59e0967815b51445048ef825ceec9fd4b80d3c10&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=31966669" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">21/20</a></div><hr><h3> <iframe width="642" height="361" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8j0SZHpoD7A" title="Stop Playing Stupid Football | NFL...Only Bettor | Episode 88" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Christmas Eve

Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) @ Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

Match Odds: 9/5 | 4/9

Spread: Cowboys -4.5

Points O/U: 47.5

The Eagles can clinch the only NFC bye with a win at their hated rivals on Christmas Eve, yet the NFL's best team are underdogs against a side that allowed over 500 yards in a loss to the Jaguars last week.

It's all because Philly's star QB Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the game with a shoulder injury - which isn't serious but the Eagles would not want their MVP candidate making it was in what's sure to be another hard-hitting divisional encounter.

If Gardner Minshew starts, we'll get to see if if this team will fall apart without Hurts doing everything from QB, but this Eagles defence is good enough to at least keep them close.

Bet: Eagles +4.5 on the handicap 9/10

Washington Commanders (7-6-1) @ San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

Match Odds: 5/2 | 3/10

Spread: 49ers -7

Points O/U: 37.5

The Commanders saw their play-off hopes suffer a huge blow with defeat to the Giants and now have to go coast-to-coast to face the red-hot Niners who've ripped off seven wins in a row - and have also had extra time to prepare.

San Francisco have scored 33 points or more in three of their last four home games, and with the talent Washington have they could at least give them a game, but it will likely not be enough.

Bet: 49ers to win & over 39.5pts 7/4

Seattle Seahawks (7-7) @ Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)

Match Odds: 10/3 | 2/9

Spread: Chiefs -10

Points O/U: 48.5

Digging out an overtime win in Houston was just a reminder to the Chiefs that they can't ake any team lightly even as they chase top seed in the AFC. They're back at home now though after three road games with a juicy match-up against a stuttering Seahawks with just one win in five.

Seattle can score points though and are a desperate team with play-off hopes slipping away, so we'll take this one to be entertaining

Bet: Chiefs to win & over 48.5pts 13/10

Buffalo Bills (11-3) @ Chicago Bears (3-11)

Match Odds: 1/4 | 3/1

Spread: Bills -8.5

Points O/U: 40.5

Justin Fields looks incredible at times but the Bears just can't win a game after dropping their seventh straight with a tight five-point defeat against the Eagles last week.

They showed they can at least trouble the big boys, but Buffalo can clinch the division with a win here so that should be motivation enough to put this one away early.

Bet: Bills -8.5 on the handicap 9/10

