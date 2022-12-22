Match Odds: 9/5 | 4/9Spread: Cowboys -4.5Points O/U: 47.5
The Eagles can clinch the only NFC bye with a win at their hated rivals on Christmas Eve, yet the NFL's best team are underdogs against a side that allowed over 500 yards in a loss to the Jaguars last week.
It's all because Philly's star QB Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the game with a shoulder injury - which isn't serious but the Eagles would not want their MVP candidate making it was in what's sure to be another hard-hitting divisional encounter.
If Gardner Minshew starts, we'll get to see if if this team will fall apart without Hurts doing everything from QB, but this Eagles defence is good enough to at least keep them close.
Bet: Eagles +4.5 on the handicap
Match Odds: 5/2 | 3/10Spread: 49ers -7Points O/U: 37.5
The Commanders saw their play-off hopes suffer a huge blow with defeat to the Giants and now have to go coast-to-coast to face the red-hot Niners who've ripped off seven wins in a row - and have also had extra time to prepare.
San Francisco have scored 33 points or more in three of their last four home games, and with the talent Washington have they could at least give them a game, but it will likely not be enough.
Bet: 49ers to win & over 39.5pts
Match Odds: 10/3 | 2/9Spread: Chiefs -10Points O/U: 48.5
Digging out an overtime win in Houston was just a reminder to the Chiefs that they can't ake any team lightly even as they chase top seed in the AFC. They're back at home now though after three road games with a juicy match-up against a stuttering Seahawks with just one win in five.
Seattle can score points though and are a desperate team with play-off hopes slipping away, so we'll take this one to be entertaining
Bet: Chiefs to win & over 48.5pts
Match Odds: 1/4 | 3/1Spread: Bills -8.5Points O/U: 40.5
Justin Fields looks incredible at times but the Bears just can't win a game after dropping their seventh straight with a tight five-point defeat against the Eagles last week.
They showed they can at least trouble the big boys, but Buffalo can clinch the division with a win here so that should be motivation enough to put this one away early.
Bet: Bills -8.5 on the handicap
