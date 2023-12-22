Match Odds: 17/102.70 | 1/21.50Points Spread: Rams -4.5Over/Under: 46.5
The Saints defence has limited their last two opponents to six points each in back-to-back wins, but the Rams have won four out of five and almost won in Baltimore during that run.
Matthew Stafford's 12 TD passes in the last four games leads the league, he's only thrown on interception in that spell as arguably the best QB not named Brock Purdy in the last month.
Rams running back Kyren Williams also leads the NFL in rushing yards per game (95.3) so LA holds all the aces
Back Rams -4.5, Stafford 2+ pass TDs, Williams anytime TD @ 5/23.50
