Match Odds: 7/4 | 9/20Spread: Vikings -4.5O/U: 48.5
The Vikings can win the NFC North for the first time in six years with a win, but even against a Colts team that's dropped their last three Minnesota are far from comfortable favourites.
Nine of their 10 wins have come by one score and their defence is becoming a huge liability that even the Colts could exploit. Indy were blown out in the fourth quarter by Dallas but should've beaten the Eagles two weeks earlier.
Bet: Colts (+4.5) against the Vikings
Match Odds: 6/5 | 4/6Spread: Browns -2.5O/U: 37.5
It's a case of who you trust less in this one but even with a third-string QB I'd rather take the Ravens as underdogs than the Browns as favourites. Cleveland are basically out of contention but Baltimore are still finding ways to win even without scoring many points.
They've scored 39 points combined in their last three wins while allowing just 26, and with Cleveland shooting themselves in the foot regularly and having nothing really to play then give me a Baltimore squad fighting for the division any day.
This could be an ugly one, but Ravens running back JK Dobbins can shine at least, with the most reliabke thing about the Browns this season being how bad they are stopping the run.
Bet: JK Dobbins TD & Ravens win
Match Odds: 5/2 | 3/10Spread: Bills -7O/U: 43.5
This is a tough spot for the Dolphins who have suffered back-to-back defeats out in California and now cross the country for a third straight road game against a divisional rival thirsty for revenge after losing the first meeting.
The Bills have reeled off four straight wins behind a nasty defence that's allowed just 22 points combined to the Pats and Jets, while Miami's flying attack has been grounded in the last two while their running games has disappeared.
It'll all be put on Tua Tagovailoa but he's gone cold that last couple of games, and he's abot to get even cold up in Buffalo when he traditionally struggles in lower temperatures
Bet: Bills (-7) to beat the Dolphins
Match Odds: 1/2 | 8/5Spread: Bengals -3.5O/U: 43.5
Somehow Tom Brady's Bucs still lead the division but nobody fancies them to get any change out of Joe Burrow's flying Bengals who have reeled off five straight wins.
Tampa Bay have largely kept things tight at Raymond James, allowing over 20 points just twice in six outings and it's clear that Brady right now couldn't match Burrow in a shootout.
Yes, the Browns slowed Cincy down a notch or two but they've got too many weapons and Burrow is playing too well at the moment to think the Bucs can stop him.
They're looking like a side capable of getting back to the Super Bowl again and Burrow will raise his game even further facing the GOAT.
The Bucs won't get blown out at home, they never do, so I like the winning margin here to be just under two touchdowns to not only get us a slightly better return, but also cover us for Burrow having to pull out a tight win of three or less.
Bet: Bengals to beat the Bucs by 1-13pts
