Three Saturday games coming in Week 15

Cowboys face Bills in crucial test

Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here

The San Francisco 49ers were the first team to book their playoff place last week, but there's a huge scrum of teams lining up to try and join them.

Dallas, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Detroit could all book their post season berths this weekend, as we really get down to the business end of the season.

And we've got a more strung out schedule in Week 15 with three Saturday games thrown into the mix just to give us another day of NFL action to get stuck into.

NFL Week 15 Schedule

Saturday

Minnesota Vikings (7-6) @ Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)

Match Odds: 11/82.38 | 6/101.60

Points Spread: Bengals -2.5

Total Over/Under: 40

More missing QBs in this one, with Nick Mullins getting the start for Minnesota after their 3-0 win last week while Jake Browning is subbing in well for Joe Burrow with back-to-back wins thanks to 34 points scored in each game.

Rookie RB Chase Brown has emerged as a big playmaker for Cincy and with Justin Jefferson hurt again it's tough to see the Vikings being able to keep pace.

Back Bengals -3.5pts @ 1/12.00 Bet now

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) @ Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

Match Odds: 19/201.95 | 9/10

Points Spread: Colts -1.5

Total Over/Under: 42.5

A huge game in the AFC wildcard race here as the loser will find it tough to make up ground - and that'd be a huge blow for Pittsburgh who have lost three of the last four.

Losing back-to-back home games against sides with two wins each really puts Mike Tomlin under pressure even with his 8-1 record against Indy, and although you'd expect a response, the Colts just seem to be in a better moment even after their winning run ended in Cincy last week.

Back Colts to win by 1-13pts @ 7/52.40 Bet now

Sunday

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) @ Buffalo Bills (7-6)

Match Odds: 11/102.11 | 3/4

Points Spread: Bills -1.5

Total Over/Under: 50

Dallas can punch their play-off ticket with a win or tie, but the Bills will be up against it if they don't win yet another big game for them in a run that's included an overtime loss in Philadelphia followed by a win at Kansas City.

Josh Allen leads the league in total touchdowns while Dallas lead the league in points per game - this has the ingredients to be a shootout and as ever in those whatever defence can get the crucials stops will prevail.

This one should be close, and fun to watch, and could go either way, but two things we know are that Buffalo will struggle to stop CeeDee Lamb finding the end zone while almost nobody can stop Josh Allen.

Back Lamb & Allen to score TDs @ 7/24.50 Bet now

Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) @ New England Patriots (3-10)

Match Odds: 1/41.25 | 16/54.20

Points Spread: Chiefs -8.5

Total Over/Under: 37

The Chiefs shot themselves in the foot again last week and if they keep making mistakes and dropping passes they won't have a chance of defending their Super Bowl crown - but this is a great get-right chance.

Travis Kelce has the only safe pair of hands for Patrick Mahomes to throw to but that may be all he needs as the Chiefs defence, with the third-most sacks in the league, can hound Bailey Zappe and keep the Pats well in check.

Back Chiefs -5.5 & Kelce 70+ yards @ 2/13.00 Bet now

San Francisco 49ers (10-3) @ Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

Match Odds: 1/71.14 | 5/16.00

Points Spread: Niners -12.5

Total Over/Under: 48

San Francisco look every bit Super Bowl favourites but they do have injuries on defence and Kyler Murray has kept the Cardinals competitive since his return from injury - so we could see a few points here.

The spread is a big one which I never like backing, but you just can't go against this San Fran side right now.

Back 49ers to win & over 46.5pts @ 10/111.91 Bet now

New York Giants (5-8) @ New Orleans Saints (6-7)

Match Odds: 2/13.00 | 2/51.40

Points Spread: Saints -5.5

Total Over/Under: 39.5

The Tommy DeVito story is one of the best of the season but he's not just a character he can play a bit as well - as shown when leading the Giants to three straight wins.

And I don't think the Saints are all that either so after upsetting the Packers last week let's take the G-Men for the upset of the week - riding Saquon Barkley against a New Orleans rush defence that's allowed over 150 yards in four of six.

Back the Giants to beat the Saints @ 2/13.00 Bet now

Washington Commanders (4-9) @ Los Angeles Rams (6-7)

Match Odds: 9/43.25 | 4/111.36

Points Spread: Rams -6.5

Total Over/Under: 50.5

Not all 6-7 teams are the same and the Rams didn't play like one when they pushed the Ravens all he way into overtime last week as their three-game win streak ended.

Matthew Stafford has thrown at least three TDs in three straight games and Washington ranks last in passing TDs allowed (30) and passing yards allowed, so should fill his boots here.

Sam Howell can sling it as well so the points might get up there, but he's getting sacked at an historic rate so won't be on his feet enough to keep pace.