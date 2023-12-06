</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/KaneYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/11ec7fa407a9515730d6da819c349f0138d7eeec.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/DC2.220x131.png');"> <div><h4>Daryl Carter Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header NFL Week 14 Tips: Points at a premium in Pittsburgh
Paul Higham
06 December 2023
2 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-14-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-game-previews-thursday-sunday-061223-1063.html", "datePublished": "2023-12-06T10:49:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-12-06T12:21:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Paul Higham has his preview and tips for Week 14 of the NFL with a tough defensive battle kicking off proceedings on Thursday... Points hard to come by in Pittsburgh Cowboys face Eagles in NFC East showdown Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here We're getting into the home stretch of the NFL season now and most things are still up in the air. We've got some play-off scenarios where the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles or Dallas Cowboys could book their post-season spot this weekend, but we've come to expect the unexpected this season. The AFC is a big muddle after the Chiefs lost last week while there are a number of teams getting hot just at the right time, so Week 14 should be another belter... NFL Week 14 Schedule Thursday New England Patriots (2-10) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) Match Odds: [9/4] | [4/11]Points Spread: Steelers -6Total Over/Under: 30.5 It's one for the old school defensive football fans here going on the points spread of 30.5 being the lowest since 2006 - but that would've paid out in the last three Pats games and two of three for Pittsburgh. New England's defence has incredibly allowed 10 points or less (26 total) in the last three games, but the offence is so bad they've lost all three! No other team has done that since 1938. The Steelers lost to the 2-10 Cardinals last week and have Mitch Trubisky at QB instead of the injured Kenny Pickett in an offence that's averaged 12 points a game over their last three - two of which against not particualrly good defences. So we've got two elite defensive units, one struggling offence and one downright awful - oh and two back-ups QBs under centre two - unders has to be the shout. Back Steelers to beat Patriots @ under 31.5pts @ [7/5] Bet now Houston Texans (7-5) @ New York Jets (4-8) Match Odds: [4/9 | [9/5]Points Spread: Texans -5.5Total Over/Under: 32.5 The Texans are bang in the play-off hunt after four wins in five while the jets have dropped five straight and despite a fine defence the Aaron Rodgers-less offence just looks lost. CJ Stroud already has the Offensive Rookie of the Year award locked up and everything we've seen from him so far points to him being able pass this test on the road. The Jets have only scored over 20 points once this season, and haven't reached double figures in three of the last five - that just won't get it done against Stroud. Back Texans to beat Jets by 1-13pts @ [11/10] Bet now <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3>Points hard to come by in Pittsburgh</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Cowboys face Eagles in NFC East showdown</h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html" title="Props" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here</strong></a></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>We're getting into the home stretch of the NFL season now and most things are still up in the air.</p><p>We've got some play-off scenarios where the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles or Dallas Cowboys could book their post-season spot this weekend, but we've come to expect the unexpected this season.</p><p>The AFC is a big muddle after the Chiefs lost last week while there are a number of teams getting hot just at the right time, so Week 14 should be another belter...</p><h2>NFL Week 14 Schedule</h2><hr><h3>Thursday</h3><h3>New England Patriots (2-10) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)</h3><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/new-england-patriots-pittsburgh-steelers/32838269">Match Odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="3.25"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.25</span></b> | <b class="inline_odds" title="1.36"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.36</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/new-england-patriots-pittsburgh-steelers/32838269">Points Spread: Steelers -6</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/new-england-patriots-pittsburgh-steelers/32838269">Total Over/Under: 30.5</a></p><p>It's one for the old school defensive football fans here going on the points spread of 30.5 being the lowest since 2006 - but that would've paid out in the last three Pats games and two of three for Pittsburgh.</p><p>New England's defence has incredibly allowed 10 points or less (26 total) in the last three games, but the offence is so bad they've lost all three! No other team has done that since 1938.</p><p>The Steelers lost to the 2-10 Cardinals last week and have Mitch Trubisky at QB instead of the injured Kenny Pickett in an offence that's averaged 12 points a game over their last three - two of which against not particualrly good defences.</p><p>So we've got two elite defensive units, one struggling offence and one downright awful - oh and two back-ups QBs under centre two - unders has to be the shout.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Steelers to beat Patriots @ under 31.5pts @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.40</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D50501929%26bsmId%3D924.386271180" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3>Houston Texans (7-5) @ New York Jets (4-8)</h3><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/houston-texans-new-york-jets/32838272">Match Odds: [4/9 | <b class="inline_odds" title="2.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.80</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/houston-texans-new-york-jets/32838272">Points Spread: Texans -5.5</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/houston-texans-new-york-jets/32838272">Total Over/Under: 32.5</a></p><p>The Texans are bang in the play-off hunt after four wins in five while the jets have dropped five straight and despite a fine defence the Aaron Rodgers-less offence just looks lost.</p><p>CJ Stroud already has the Offensive Rookie of the Year award locked up and everything we've seen from him so far points to him being able pass this test on the road.</p><p>The Jets have only scored over 20 points once this season, and haven't reached double figures in three of the last five - that just won't get it done against Stroud.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Texans to beat Jets by 1-13pts @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.11"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.11</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D12198617%26bsmId%3D924.385439400" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p></p><p></p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-thanksgiving-day-black-friday-game-betting-tips-predictions-picks-best-bets-odds-points-spreads--221123-1063.html">NFL Black Friday Tips: Dolphins to dominate in NYC</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/90802c2eae4834aa6365440dc329349d2c9b0d2b.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/90802c2eae4834aa6365440dc329349d2c9b0d2b.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-11-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-thursday-sunday-monda-151123-1063.html">NFL Week 11 Tips: Count on the Cowboys; Chiefs to pinch Super Bowl rematch</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/Kansas%20City%20Chiefs%20Arrowhead.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" 