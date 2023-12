Points hard to come by in Pittsburgh

Cowboys face Eagles in NFC East showdown

We're getting into the home stretch of the NFL season now and most things are still up in the air.

We've got some play-off scenarios where the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles or Dallas Cowboys could book their post-season spot this weekend, but we've come to expect the unexpected this season.

The AFC is a big muddle after the Chiefs lost last week while there are a number of teams getting hot just at the right time, so Week 14 should be another belter...

NFL Week 14 Schedule

Thursday

New England Patriots (2-10) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)

Match Odds: 9/43.25 | 4/111.36

Points Spread: Steelers -6

Total Over/Under: 30.5

It's one for the old school defensive football fans here going on the points spread of 30.5 being the lowest since 2006 - but that would've paid out in the last three Pats games and two of three for Pittsburgh.

New England's defence has incredibly allowed 10 points or less (26 total) in the last three games, but the offence is so bad they've lost all three! No other team has done that since 1938.

The Steelers lost to the 2-10 Cardinals last week and have Mitch Trubisky at QB instead of the injured Kenny Pickett in an offence that's averaged 12 points a game over their last three - two of which against not particualrly good defences.

So we've got two elite defensive units, one struggling offence and one downright awful - oh and two back-ups QBs under centre two - unders has to be the shout.

Houston Texans (7-5) @ New York Jets (4-8)

Match Odds: [4/9 | 9/52.80

Points Spread: Texans -5.5

Total Over/Under: 32.5

The Texans are bang in the play-off hunt after four wins in five while the jets have dropped five straight and despite a fine defence the Aaron Rodgers-less offence just looks lost.

CJ Stroud already has the Offensive Rookie of the Year award locked up and everything we've seen from him so far points to him being able pass this test on the road.

The Jets have only scored over 20 points once this season, and haven't reached double figures in three of the last five - that just won't get it done against Stroud.