We're back to normal this week after last week's Thanksgiving bonanza, and we've got a plethora of big games again to get involed with - including the stand-out of the weekend in Philadelphia as the Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers.

Their NFC title rematch from last season should be a belter, as should the Kansas City Chiefs' trip to Lambeau to visit the improving Green Bay Packers.

There's plenty more to look out for as well as we look to build on four nice winners from last Sunday....

NFL Week 13 schedule

Seattle Seahawks (6-5) @ Dallas Cowboys (8-3)

Match Odds: 16/54.20 | 1/41.25

Points Spread: Cowboys - 8.5

Total Over/Under: 47.5

Thursday Night Football sees Dallas put their 13-game winning streak at home on the line against Seattle - who are just in danger of sliding out of the play-off picture.

We'll see if Dallas are for real over the next couple of weeks as they've battered teams in their victories but haven't beaten a team with a winning record yet - and they face Philly again in a fortnight.

The Cowboys have won all five home games this season by an average of 30 points, and Seattle have dropped the last two with Geno Smith going 20 possessions with engineering a touchdown.

Dallas is not the place to come when you're struggling to score points as Dak Prescott is purring - it's also not the place to come after your quarterback was sacked six times in your last game, as Smith was against San Francisco.

If Smith is over his sore elbow then Seattle should muster enough attack to get points on the board - but not enough to keep pace.

Back Cowboys to win & over 46.5pts @ 6/52.20 Bet now

San Francisco 49ers (7-4) @ Dallas Cowboys (8-3)

Match Odds: 4/61.67 | 6/52.20

Points Spread: Niners -2.5

Total Over/Under: 47.5

Regular season games don't come much better, as San Francisco head to the Linc as favourites to exact revenge for last season's NFC title defeat, but the Eagles have shown that their main asset this season is knowing how to win games by any means neccessary.

That includes going 5-0 this season when trailing at half-time - incredibly in all of their last four games which include 10-point comebacks against Kansas City and Buffalo.

And yet, the 49ers look the better team right now. They're 8-0 when Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams both start, while Brock Purdy is the best-rated passer in the league, and has his own piece of personal business to settle with Philadelphia.

Back the 49ers to beat the Eagles by 1-10pts @ 17/102.70 Bet now

This will be decided by fine margins again and although Phlly have been experts at that this season, both KC and the Bills let them off a bit, and if San Fran get ahead they won't let them off the hook.

The visitors certainly should get some joy from their receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, as the Geales have allowed a league-most 17 touchdowns to the position this season.

Aiyuk has scored in three straight and Samuel in two of three, they both have a size advantage on Philly's secondary and win or lose they're worth backing as a 7/18.00 Bet Builder double for both to score.