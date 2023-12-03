</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: NFL Week 13 Tips: Back Niners to win revenge bid in Philly
Paul Higham
03 December 2023
2 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-13-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-thursday-sunday-291123-1063.html", "datePublished": "2023-12-03T08:39:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-12-03T08:32:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Paul Higham is back with this Week 13 tips in the NFL, where he fancies the San Francisco 49ers to exact revenge on Philadelphia in the big Sunday showdown. Chiefs visit Green Bay in primetime Eagles face huge San Francisco rematch Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here We're back to normal this week after last week's Thanksgiving bonanza, and we've got a plethora of big games again to get involed with - including the stand-out of the weekend in Philadelphia as the Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers. Their NFC title rematch from last season should be a belter, as should the Kansas City Chiefs' trip to Lambeau to visit the improving Green Bay Packers. There's plenty more to look out for as well as we look to build on four nice winners from last Sunday.... NFL Week 13 schedule San Francisco 49ers (8-3) @ Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) Match Odds: [4/6] | [6/5]Points Spread: Niners -2.5Total Over/Under: 47.5 Regular season games don't come much better, as San Francisco head to the Linc as favourites to exact revenge for last season's NFC title defeat, but the Eagles have shown that their main asset this season is knowing how to win games by any means neccessary. That includes going 5-0 this season when trailing at half-time - incredibly in all of their last four games which include 10-point comebacks against Kansas City and Buffalo. And yet, the 49ers look the better team right now. They're 8-0 when Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams both start, while Brock Purdy is the best-rated passer in the league, and has his own piece of personal business to settle with Philadelphia. Back the 49ers to beat the Eagles by 1-10pts @ [17/10] Bet now This will be decided by fine margins again and although Phlly have been experts at that this season, both KC and the Bills let them off a bit, and if San Fran get ahead they won't let them off the hook. The visitors certainly should get some joy from their receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, as the Eagles have allowed a league-most 17 touchdowns to the position this season. Aiyuk has scored in three straight and Samuel in two of three, they both have a size advantage on Philly's secondary and win or lose they're worth backing as a [7/1] Bet Builder double for both to score. Back Aiyuk &amp; Samuel to score touchdowns @ [7/1] Bet now Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) @ Green Bay Packers (5-6) Match Odds: [2/5] | [2/1]Points Spread: Chiefs -6Total Over/Under: 42.5 Patrick Mahomes plays his first game at Lambeau Field to face a Packers outfit that's 15-0 in December under Matt LaFleur and has won the last two including that impressive success in Detroit. Jordan Love is showing what he can do but Green Bay's run game will have to show up to help fend off a Chiefs defence with the fourth-most sacks this season. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo could hold the key though as he can dial up enough pressure to slow down Love, and with the Chiefs finding an offensive groove last week they should just have enough. Back Chiefs to win by 1-13pts @ [6/5] Bet now Denver Broncos (6-5) @ Houston Texans (6-5) Match Odds: [11/8] | [6/10]Points Spread: Texans -3.5Total Over/Under: 47.5 Who knew this game would be loaded with play-off implications a few weeks ago? But the Broncos have won five in a row on the back of a smothering defence that's allowed an average of 16 points a game. Rookie CJ Stroud has been exceptional but will be tested by a secondary with the most takeaways in the league - including 15 in the last four games - and an opposing QB in Russell Wilson with the best TD-to-interception ratio in the NFL. Houston are home favourites and have scored on almost everyone this season, but I think Denver's defence can get this one done. Back Broncos to beat Texans @ [11/8] Bet now Detroit Lions (8-3) @ New Orleans Saints (5-6) Match Odds: [1/2] | [17/10]Points Spread: Lions -4.5Total Over/Under: 46.5 This looks a good bounce back opportunity for Detroit and Jared Goff, who has had an extended break to work on his turnover issues after that damaging Thanksgiving defeat to Green Bay. The Lions shot themselves in the foot multiple times in that game, but they should have too much firpower for a Saints offence that didn't score a TD last week and has had troubles getting into the end zone all season. Back Lions -4.5 against the Saints @ [10/11] Bet now Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) @ New England Patriots (2-9) Match Odds: [4/9] | [15/8]Points Spread: Chargers -5.5Total Over/Under: 40.5 Baily Zappe will try and give Bill Belichick something to smile about but the Pats will run, run and run it again against a porous Chargers rush defence in the hope of ending a run of four straight defeats. LA have lost three on the spin themselves so Brandon Staley is also under huge pressure, but Justin Herbert and his offence has too much class to let this one slip. Back Chargers to win &amp; under 41.5pts @ [7/5] Bet now Thursday Night Football Seattle Seahawks (6-5) @ Dallas Cowboys (8-3) Match Odds: [16/5] | [1/4]Points Spread: Cowboys - 8.5Total Over/Under: 47.5 Thursday Night Football sees Dallas put their 13-game winning streak at home on the line against Seattle - who are just in danger of sliding out of the play-off picture. We'll see if Dallas are for real over the next couple of weeks as they've battered teams in their victories but haven't beaten a team with a winning record yet - and they face Philly again in a fortnight. The Cowboys have won all five home games this season by an average of 30 points, and Seattle have dropped the last two with Geno Smith going 20 possessions with engineering a touchdown. Dallas is not the place to come when you're struggling to score points as Dak Prescott is purring - it's also not the place to come after your quarterback was sacked six times in your last game, as Smith was against San Francisco. If Smith is over his sore elbow then Seattle should muster enough attack to get points on the board - but not enough to keep pace. Paul Higham is back with this Week 13 tips in the NFL, where he fancies the San Francisco 49ers to exact revenge on Philadelphia in the big Sunday showdown. including the stand-out of the weekend in Philadelphia as the Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers.</p><p>Their NFC title rematch from last season should be a belter, as should the Kansas City Chiefs' trip to Lambeau to visit the improving Green Bay Packers.</p><p>There's plenty more to look out for as well as we look to build on four nice winners from last Sunday....</p><h2>NFL Week 13 schedule</h2><hr><h3>San Francisco 49ers (8-3) @ Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)</h3><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/san-francisco-49ers-philadelphia-eagles/32342627">Match Odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="1.67"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.67</span></b> | <b class="inline_odds" title="2.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.20</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/san-francisco-49ers-philadelphia-eagles/32342627">Points Spread: Niners -2.5</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/san-francisco-49ers-philadelphia-eagles/32342627">Total Over/Under: 47.5</a></p><p>Regular season games don't come much better, as San Francisco head to the Linc as favourites to exact revenge for last season's NFC title defeat, but the Eagles have shown that their main asset this season is knowing how to win games by any means neccessary.</p><p>That includes going 5-0 this season when trailing at half-time - incredibly in all of their last four games which include 10-point comebacks against Kansas City and Buffalo.</p><p>And yet, the 49ers look the better team right now. They're 8-0 when Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams both start, while Brock Purdy is the best-rated passer in the league, and has his own piece of personal business to settle with Philadelphia.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back the 49ers to beat the Eagles by 1-10pts @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">17/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.70</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D15742268%26bsmId%3D924.385366848" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>This will be decided by fine margins again and although Phlly have been experts at that this season, both KC and the Bills let them off a bit, and if San Fran get ahead they won't let them off the hook.</p><p>The visitors certainly should get some joy from their receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, as the Eagles have allowed a league-most 17 touchdowns to the position this season.</p><p>Aiyuk has scored in three straight and Samuel in two of three, they both have a size advantage on Philly's secondary and win or lose they're worth backing as a <b class="inline_odds" title="8.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.00</span></b> <strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D28236248,23735959%26bsmId%3D924.385523565,924.385523565">Bet Builder double for both to score.</a></strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Aiyuk & Samuel to score touchdowns @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D28236248,23735959%26bsmId%3D924.385523565,924.385523565" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3>Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) @ Green Bay Packers (5-6)</h3><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs-green-bay-packers/32819634">Match Odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="1.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.40</span></b> | <b class="inline_odds" title="3.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.00</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs-green-bay-packers/32819634">Points Spread: Chiefs -6</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs-green-bay-packers/32819634">Total Over/Under: 42.5</a></p><p>Patrick Mahomes plays his first game at Lambeau Field to face a Packers outfit that's 15-0 in December under Matt LaFleur and has won the last two including that impressive success in Detroit.</p><p>Jordan Love is showing what he can do but Green Bay's run game will have to show up to help fend off a Chiefs defence with the fourth-most sacks this season.</p><p><span>Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo could hold the key though as he can dial up enough pressure to slow down Love, and with the Chiefs finding an offensive groove last week they should just have enough.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Chiefs to win by 1-13pts @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.20</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D12197122%26bsmId%3D924.384552808" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3>Denver Broncos (6-5) @ Houston Texans (6-5)</h3><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/denver-broncos-houston-texans/32819623">Match Odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="2.38"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.38</span></b> | <b class="inline_odds" title="1.60"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.60</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/denver-broncos-houston-texans/32819623">Points Spread: Texans -3.5</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/denver-broncos-houston-texans/32819623">Total Over/Under: 47.5</a></p><p>Who knew this game would be loaded with play-off implications a few weeks ago? But the Broncos have won five in a row on the back of a smothering defence that's allowed an average of 16 points a game.</p><p>Rookie CJ Stroud has been exceptional but will be tested by a secondary with the most takeaways in the league - including 15 in the last four games - and an opposing QB in Russell Wilson with the best TD-to-interception ratio in the NFL.</p><p>Houston are home favourites and have scored on almost everyone this season, but I think Denver's defence can get this one done.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Broncos to beat Texans @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.38"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.38</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D50211%26bsmId%3D924.384552741" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3>Detroit Lions (8-3) @ New Orleans Saints (5-6)</h3><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/detroit-lions-new-orleans-saints/32819625">Match Odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="1.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.50</span></b> | <b class="inline_odds" title="2.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">17/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.70</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/detroit-lions-new-orleans-saints/32819625">Points Spread: Lions -4.5</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/detroit-lions-new-orleans-saints/32819625">Total Over/Under: 46.5</a></p><p>This looks a good bounce back opportunity for Detroit and Jared Goff, who has had an extended break to work on his turnover issues after that damaging Thanksgiving defeat to Green Bay.</p><p>The Lions shot themselves in the foot multiple times in that game, but they should have too much firpower for a Saints offence that didn't score a TD last week and has had troubles getting into the end zone all season.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Lions -4.5 against the Saints @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.91"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.91</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D50193%26bsmId%3D924.384552760" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3>Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) @ New England Patriots (2-9)</h3><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/los-angeles-chargers-new-england-patriots/32819616">Match Odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="1.44"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/9</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.44</span></b> | <b class="inline_odds" title="2.88"><span class="inline_odds__main">15/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.88</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/los-angeles-chargers-new-england-patriots/32819616">Points Spread: Chargers -5.5</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/los-angeles-chargers-new-england-patriots/32819616">Total Over/Under: 40.5</a></p><p>Baily Zappe will try and give Bill Belichick something to smile about but the Pats will run, run and run it again against a porous Chargers rush defence in the hope of ending a run of four straight defeats.</p><p>LA have lost three on the spin themselves so Brandon Staley is also under huge pressure, but Justin Herbert and his offence has too much class to let this one slip.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Chargers to win & under 41.5pts @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.40</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D15906440%26bsmId%3D924.385358965" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p></p><hr><h3>Thursday Night Football</h3><h3>Seattle Seahawks (6-5) @ Dallas Cowboys (8-3)</h3><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/seattle-seahawks-dallas-cowboys/32819615">Match Odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="4.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.20</span></b> | <b class="inline_odds" title="1.25"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.25</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/seattle-seahawks-dallas-cowboys/32819615">Points Spread: Cowboys - 8.5</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/seattle-seahawks-dallas-cowboys/32819615">Total Over/Under: 47.5</a></p><p>Thursday Night Football sees Dallas put their 13-game winning streak at home on the line against Seattle - who are just in danger of sliding out of the play-off picture.</p><p>We'll see if Dallas are for real over the next couple of weeks as they've battered teams in their victories but haven't beaten a team with a winning record yet - and they face Philly again in a fortnight.</p><p>The Cowboys have won all five home games this season by an average of 30 points, and Seattle have dropped the last two with Geno Smith going 20 possessions with engineering a touchdown.</p><p>Dallas is not the place to come when you're struggling to score points as Dak Prescott is purring - it's also not the place to come after your quarterback was sacked six times in your last game, as Smith was against San Francisco.</p><p>If Smith is over his sore elbow then Seattle should muster enough attack to get points on the board - but not enough to keep pace.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Cowboys to win & over 46.5pts @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.20</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D16409362%26bsmId%3D924.385358704" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h3></h3><p></p><p></p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D15742268%26bsmId%3D924.385366848">Back 