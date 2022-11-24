</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-12-betting-tips-best-bets-spreads-picks-for-thanksgiving-sunday-schedule-231122-1063.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-12-betting-tips-best-bets-spreads-picks-for-thanksgiving-sunday-schedule-231122-1063.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">2022 World Cup</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/belgium-v-canada-tips-world-cup-best-bets-back-goals-in-red-devils-opener-201122-1216.html">Belgium v Canada: Canada's threat boosts Belgium to 9/4</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/england-route-to-final-latest-odds-from-betfair-throughout-world-cup-221122-204.html">England Route To Final: Odds say Three Lions play Argentina or France in QF</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/germany-v-japan-tips-get-on-54-unders-before-value-disappears-221122-1171.html">Germany v Japan: Get on 5/4 'Unders' before value disappears</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-watt-can-provide-the-lingfield-spark-for-thursday-231122-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Watt can provide the Lingfield spark for Thursday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/wednesdays-most-backed-huge-gamble-on-jackie-brown-in-ireland-231122-200.html">Wednesday's Most Backed: Huge gamble on Jackie Brown in Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-501-nap-on-nursery-debut-at-dundalk-231122-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has a 50/1 NAP on nursery debut at Dundalk</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/new-zealand-v-india-third-t20-tips-kane-absence-improves-kiwi-chances-211122-194.html">New Zealand v India Third T20 Tips: Kane absence improves Kiwi chances</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/australia-v-england-third-odi-tips-full-strength-england-leave-it-late-211122-194.html">Australia v England Third ODI: Full-strength England leave it late</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/new-zealand-v-india-second-t20-tips-thrash-and-splash-makes-india-value-181122-194.html">New Zealand v India 2nd T20 Tips: Thrash and splash makes India value</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Biden surging after midterms success</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-has-just-18-chance-of-winning-161122-204.html">US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump has just 18% chance of winning</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-politics-trump-buckle-up-for-trumps-dramatic-final-series-101122-171.html">US Politics: Buckle up for Trump's dramatic final series</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-djokovic-a-strong-favourite-to-beat-ruud-and-lift-title-201122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals: Djokovic a strong favourite to beat Ruud and lift title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-semi-final-tips-djokovic-and-rublev-fancied-to-prevail-191122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Semi-Final Tips: Djokovic and Rublev fancied to prevail</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-finals-day-five-tips-ruud-a-worthy-favourite-against-struggling-nadal-171122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Day Five Tips: Ruud a worthy favourite against struggling Nadal</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-the-joburg-open-and-australian-pga-championship-221122-200.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for the Joburg Open and Australian PGA Championship</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/australian-pga-championship-first-round-leader-tips-fox-to-get-a-flyer-221122-719.html">Australian PGA Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Fox to get a flyer</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/joburg-open-long-odds-golf-tips-hansen-a-huge-price-to-double-up-221122-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Hansen a huge price to double up </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-12-betting-tips-best-bets-spreads-picks-for-thanksgiving-sunday-schedule-231122-1063.html">NFL Thanksgiving tips: Dangerous Dallas to lead a Turkey Day treble</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-11-betting-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-and-game-picks-161122-1063.html">NFL Week 11 betting tips: Back Belichick to bully the Jets again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-10-tips-mid-season-awards-specials-101122-1063.html">NFL Week 10 tips & mid-season awards specials: Mahomes for MVP?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/champion-of-champions-snooker-tips-one-player-to-back-from-each-group-1-291022-171.html">Champion of Champions Snooker Tips: One player to back from each group</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-odds-fury-odds-on-to-win-3-december-bout-by-ko-201022-204.html">Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Fury odds-on to win 3 December bout by KO</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/northern-ireland-open-snooker-tips-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-161022-171.html">Northern Ireland Open Snooker Tips: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup Hub </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day">Daily Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane foreground Maguire background 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>World Cup Hub </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ascot blurred sprint finish 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">NFL Thanksgiving tips: Dangerous Dallas to lead a Turkey Day treble</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-higham/">Paul Higham</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-11-24">24 November 2022</time></li> <li>2 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "NFL Thanksgiving tips: Dangerous Dallas to lead a Turkey Day treble", "name": "NFL Thanksgiving tips: Dangerous Dallas to lead a Turkey Day treble", "description": "Thanksgiving is a tradition in the NFL and there's three more huge games to get stuck into along with the Turkey, with Paul Higham delving into all three alo...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-12-betting-tips-best-bets-spreads-picks-for-thanksgiving-sunday-schedule-231122-1063.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-12-betting-tips-best-bets-spreads-picks-for-thanksgiving-sunday-schedule-231122-1063.html", "datePublished": "2022-11-24T09:17:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-11-24T08:18:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/DakPrescott_DallasCowboys.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Thanksgiving is a tradition in the NFL and there's three more huge games to get stuck into along with the Turkey, with Paul Higham delving into all three along with a win treble for the evening... Lions have lost five straight Thanksgiving games Dallas on the up against banged-up Giants Patriots a solid bet as road underdogs Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Buffalo Bills (7-3) @ Detroit Lions (4-6) Match Odds: 1/4 | 16/5Spread: Bills -9.5O/U: 54.5 Traditional Thanksgiving Day hosts Detroit actually come into this game with the better form having won three straight for the first time in five years - and it's just the second time they head into a 'Turkey Day' outing on such a run. They've been hosting a holiday fixture since 1934 and are big underdogs as they look to avoid a record sixth defeat in a row on this special occasion, but they do have a glimmer of hope. Bet: Williams and Singletary to score TDs 11/4 The Lions still officially have the worst defence in the league but they've been much better in the last five days, and even managed to bottle up Saquon Barkley and they'll need more of that with Buffalo's Devin Singletary starting to heat up. The Bills played in Detroit on Sunday when their game over Cleveland was moved due to a huge snowstorm in Buffalo, and they'll also need to be strong in the ground game with Lions running back Jamaal Williams running all over the Giants last week with three TDs. Detroit's running backs have a league-best 18 TDs this season and riding Williams and keeping Josh Allen off the field as much as possible is the clear tactic for them - so I'd back him to score and back the Lions to keep it a bit closer than people think. Bet: Bills to win by 1-13pts 7/5 New York Giants (7-3) @ Dallas Cowboys (7-3) Match Odds: 7/2 | 2/9Spread: Cowboys -10O/U: 45.5 These two NFC East rivals are both 7-3 but look to be heading in opposite directions with Dallas ripping the 8-1 Vikings on Sunday while the Giants surrended the most points and had the most turnovers in a home rinsing by Detroit. Dallas were dominant against Minnesota, and sacked Giants QB Daniel Jones five times in their first meeting this season - and with offensive line injuries for Big Blue that's going to be a big worry. Jones will be harassed all night by this Cowboys defence, and if they can't get Saquon Barkley moving then Big Blue will be in big trouble as Dak Prescott and RB duo Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard will put up points. Throw in a banged-up Giants secondary trying to stop CeeDee Lamb and the talent gap just looks too much to bridge here Bet: Elliott to score &amp; Cowboys to win 6/4 New England Patriots (6-4) @ Minnesota Vikings (8-2) Match Odds: 11/10 | 3/4Spread: Vikings -2.5O/U: 42.5 Bill Belichick once drafted Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell as a back-up to Tom Brady, not he's looking to take advantage of a big stumble against Dallas last week by handing Minnesota a second straight home loss. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was run out of his own building by Dallas' defence, and Belichick will bring a similar heat to confuse and bemuse Cousins - although the Pats don't have anywhere near the firepower the Cowboys have. New England edged a 10-3 streetfight against the Jets only with a last-second punt return TD, and before Sunday Minnesota had won eight straight one-score games. You have to respect the hosts with skill players like Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook, but you don't give Belichick such an obvious weakness to exploit and expect him not to take full advantage. I love the Patriots as underdogs here. Bet: Patriots to beat the Vikings 11/10", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/DakPrescott_DallasCowboys.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Paul Higham" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/DakPrescott_DallasCowboys.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/DakPrescott_DallasCowboys.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/DakPrescott_DallasCowboys.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/DakPrescott_DallasCowboys.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Dallas Cowboys"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">The Dallas Cowboys look like a team on the rise</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/12282733" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"US Sports UK","category_label":"NFL","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/american-football\/nfl\/12282733","entry_title":"NFL Thanksgiving tips: Dangerous Dallas to lead a Turkey Day treble"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/12282733">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=NFL%20Thanksgiving%20tips%3A%20Dangerous%20Dallas%20to%20lead%20a%20Turkey%20Day%20treble&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-12-betting-tips-best-bets-spreads-picks-for-thanksgiving-sunday-schedule-231122-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-12-betting-tips-best-bets-spreads-picks-for-thanksgiving-sunday-schedule-231122-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-12-betting-tips-best-bets-spreads-picks-for-thanksgiving-sunday-schedule-231122-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-12-betting-tips-best-bets-spreads-picks-for-thanksgiving-sunday-schedule-231122-1063.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-12-betting-tips-best-bets-spreads-picks-for-thanksgiving-sunday-schedule-231122-1063.html&text=NFL%20Thanksgiving%20tips%3A%20Dangerous%20Dallas%20to%20lead%20a%20Turkey%20Day%20treble" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Thanksgiving is a tradition in the NFL and there's three more huge games to get stuck into along with the Turkey, with Paul Higham delving into all three along with a win treble for the evening...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3>Lions have lost five straight Thanksgiving games</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Dallas on the up against banged-up Giants</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Patriots a solid bet as road underdogs</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h3>Buffalo Bills (7-3) @ Detroit Lions (4-6)</h3><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/buffalo-bills-detroit-lions/31912226">Match Odds: 1/4 | 16/5</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/buffalo-bills-detroit-lions/31912226">Spread: Bills -9.5</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/buffalo-bills-detroit-lions/31912226">O/U: 54.5</a></p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/JoshAllen_BuffaloBills.600x338.jpg"><img alt="JoshAllen_BuffaloBills.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/assets_c/2022/09/JoshAllen_BuffaloBills-thumb-640xauto-166045.600x338.jpg" width="640" height="360" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>Traditional <strong>Thanksgiving Day hosts Detroit</strong> actually come into this game with the better form having won three straight for the first time in five years - and it's just the second time they head into a 'Turkey Day' outing on such a run.</p><p>They've been <strong>hosting a holiday fixture since 1934</strong> and are big underdogs as they look to avoid a record sixth defeat in a row on this special occasion, but they do have a glimmer of hope.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><strong>Bet:</strong> Williams and Singletary to score TDs</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/buffalo-bills-detroit-lions/31912226" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11/4</a></div><p>The <strong>Lions still officially have the worst defence in the league</strong> but they've been much better in the last five days, and even managed to bottle up Saquon Barkley and they'll need more of that with<strong> Buffalo's Devin Singletary</strong> starting to heat up.</p><p>The Bills played in Detroit on Sunday when their game over Cleveland was moved due to a huge snowstorm in Buffalo, and they'll also need to be strong in the ground game with <strong>Lions running back Jamaal Williams</strong> running all over the Giants last week with three TDs.</p><p>Detroit's running backs have a league-best 18 TDs this season and riding Williams and <strong>keeping Josh Allen off the field</strong> as much as possible is the clear tactic for them - so I'd back him to score and back the Lions to keep it a bit closer than people think.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><strong>Bet:</strong> Bills to win by 1-13pts</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/buffalo-bills-detroit-lions/31912226?gaZone=Main&gaTab=QWxsIE1hcmtldHMA&bssId=26412556&bsmSt=1669311060000&bsmId=924.335431545&modules=betslip&gaMod=minimarketview&bseId=31912226&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=ada774b4dadb9192f90b2f6414d55faa07c971ca&gaPageView=event&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=31912226" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">7/5</a></div><h3>New York Giants (7-3) @ Dallas Cowboys (7-3)</h3><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/new-york-giants-dallas-cowboys/31912227">Match Odds: 7/2 | 2/9</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/new-york-giants-dallas-cowboys/31912227">Spread: Cowboys -10</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/new-york-giants-dallas-cowboys/31912227">O/U: 45.5</a></p><p>These two NFC East rivals are both 7-3 but look to be heading in opposite directions with <strong>Dallas ripping the 8-1 Vikings on Sunday</strong> while the Giants surrended the most points and had the most turnovers in a home rinsing by Detroit.</p><p>Dallas were dominant against Minnesota, and <strong>sacked Giants QB Daniel Jones five times</strong> in their first meeting this season - and with offensive line injuries for Big Blue that's going to be a big worry.</p><p>Jones will be harassed all night by this Cowboys defence, and if they can't get Saquon Barkley moving then Big Blue will be in big trouble as <strong>Dak Prescott and RB duo Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard</strong> will put up points.</p><p>Throw in a banged-up Giants secondary trying to stop <strong>CeeDee Lamb</strong> and the talent gap just looks too much to bridge here</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p><strong>Bet:</strong> Elliott to score & Cowboys to win</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/new-york-giants-dallas-cowboys/31912227?gaZone=Main&gaTab=QWxsIE1hcmtldHMA&bssId=14788179&bsmSt=1669325460000&bsmId=924.336491563&modules=betslip&gaMod=minimarketview&bseId=31912227&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=7c77ae69633ac5599e679de50deb93b0dbc9fffb&gaPageView=event&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=31912227" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">6/4</a></div><hr><div class="video"> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/08lxExP0YVw" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

New England Patriots (6-4) @ Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

Match Odds: 11/10 | 3/4

Spread: Vikings -2.5

O/U: 42.5

Bill Belichick once drafted Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell as a back-up to Tom Brady, not he's looking to take advantage of a big stumble against Dallas last week by handing Minnesota a second straight home loss.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was run out of his own building by Dallas' defence, and Belichick will bring a similar heat to confuse and bemuse Cousins - although the Pats don't have anywhere near the firepower the Cowboys have.

New England edged a 10-3 streetfight against the Jets only with a last-second punt return TD, and before Sunday Minnesota had won eight straight one-score games.

You have to respect the hosts with skill players like Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook, but you don't give Belichick such an obvious weakness to exploit and expect him not to take full advantage. I love the Patriots as underdogs here.

Bet: Patriots to beat the Vikings 11/10

Refer & Earn For each person you successfully refer to Betfair, we'll give you £10 in cash when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. T&Cs apply.

Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022 Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar. Sign-up now



Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

Home US Sports NFL NFL Thanksgiving tips: Dangerous Dallas to lead a Turkey Day treble