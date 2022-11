Lions have lost five straight Thanksgiving games

Dallas on the up against banged-up Giants

Patriots a solid bet as road underdogs

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Buffalo Bills (7-3) @ Detroit Lions (4-6)

Match Odds: 1/4 | 16/5

Spread: Bills -9.5

O/U: 54.5

Traditional Thanksgiving Day hosts Detroit actually come into this game with the better form having won three straight for the first time in five years - and it's just the second time they head into a 'Turkey Day' outing on such a run.

They've been hosting a holiday fixture since 1934 and are big underdogs as they look to avoid a record sixth defeat in a row on this special occasion, but they do have a glimmer of hope.

Bet: Williams and Singletary to score TDs 11/4

The Lions still officially have the worst defence in the league but they've been much better in the last five days, and even managed to bottle up Saquon Barkley and they'll need more of that with Buffalo's Devin Singletary starting to heat up.

The Bills played in Detroit on Sunday when their game over Cleveland was moved due to a huge snowstorm in Buffalo, and they'll also need to be strong in the ground game with Lions running back Jamaal Williams running all over the Giants last week with three TDs.

Detroit's running backs have a league-best 18 TDs this season and riding Williams and keeping Josh Allen off the field as much as possible is the clear tactic for them - so I'd back him to score and back the Lions to keep it a bit closer than people think.

Bet: Bills to win by 1-13pts 7/5

New York Giants (7-3) @ Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

Match Odds: 7/2 | 2/9

Spread: Cowboys -10

O/U: 45.5

These two NFC East rivals are both 7-3 but look to be heading in opposite directions with Dallas ripping the 8-1 Vikings on Sunday while the Giants surrended the most points and had the most turnovers in a home rinsing by Detroit.

Dallas were dominant against Minnesota, and sacked Giants QB Daniel Jones five times in their first meeting this season - and with offensive line injuries for Big Blue that's going to be a big worry.

Jones will be harassed all night by this Cowboys defence, and if they can't get Saquon Barkley moving then Big Blue will be in big trouble as Dak Prescott and RB duo Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard will put up points.

Throw in a banged-up Giants secondary trying to stop CeeDee Lamb and the talent gap just looks too much to bridge here

Bet: Elliott to score & Cowboys to win 6/4

New England Patriots (6-4) @ Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

Match Odds: 11/10 | 3/4

Spread: Vikings -2.5

O/U: 42.5

Bill Belichick once drafted Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell as a back-up to Tom Brady, not he's looking to take advantage of a big stumble against Dallas last week by handing Minnesota a second straight home loss.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was run out of his own building by Dallas' defence, and Belichick will bring a similar heat to confuse and bemuse Cousins - although the Pats don't have anywhere near the firepower the Cowboys have.

New England edged a 10-3 streetfight against the Jets only with a last-second punt return TD, and before Sunday Minnesota had won eight straight one-score games.

You have to respect the hosts with skill players like Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook, but you don't give Belichick such an obvious weakness to exploit and expect him not to take full advantage. I love the Patriots as underdogs here.