Match Odds: 11/10 | 3/4Spread: Vikings -2.5O/U: 42.5
Bill Belichick once drafted Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell as a back-up to Tom Brady, not he's looking to take advantage of a big stumble against Dallas last week by handing Minnesota a second straight home loss.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was run out of his own building by Dallas' defence, and Belichick will bring a similar heat to confuse and bemuse Cousins - although the Pats don't have anywhere near the firepower the Cowboys have.
New England edged a 10-3 streetfight against the Jets only with a last-second punt return TD, and before Sunday Minnesota had won eight straight one-score games.
You have to respect the hosts with skill players like Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook, but you don't give Belichick such an obvious weakness to exploit and expect him not to take full advantage. I love the Patriots as underdogs here.
Bet: Patriots to beat the Vikings
