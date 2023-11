What a week it was in the NFL last week with the most dramatic Sundayin history seeing a record five games settled with the very last kick of the match.

And on Monday Night Football there was another walk-off win that saw Buffalo's play-off chances take a huge hit.

This week we've got some five-star match-ups from start to finish, and what a finish it is as well as we've got a Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles taking place on Monday Night Football.

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) @ Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

Match Odds: 17/10 | 1/21.49

Points Spread: Ravens -3.5

Total Over/Under: 46

Two teams who could win the Super Bowl or miss out on the playoffs altogther meet in what could be a pivotal Thursday Night Football game in Baltimore.

Both teams lost with the last kick of their games last week to end long winning runs, and in this brutal AFC North nothing would surprise you in any game between four sides.

Baltimore have the all-round edge you'd say and have been more solid than slow-starting Cincy, but blowing a big lead to the Browns on Sunday will be a huge concern if you're backing them to put things right on a short week.

These are two good defences generally but the Bengals' 30th-ranked rush defence stands out as the weak point - after surrendering 150 yards to Devin Singletary last week on 30 carries, Gus Edwards should get to pound the rock plenty here, which is always easier to do on a short week than fancy passing plays.

As well as riding the Gus Bus, Baltimore can attack at tight end with Mark Andrews against a Cincy side ranking 29th against the position - so even if they lose what's essentially a coin-toss of a game against Joe Burrow and co they should get some joy from those two finding the end zone.

If pushed on the outrights you have to side with 1/21.49 moneyline favourites Baltimore, but the TD double is favoured.

Back Edwards 49.5 rush yards, TD & Andrews TD in Bengals @ Ravens @ 15/28.40 Bet now

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) @ Cleveland Browns (6-3)

Match Odds: 11/102.08 | 3/4

Points Spread: Browns -2.5

Total Over/Under: 34.5

After the euphoria of an epic comeback win in Baltimore, the Browns have been brought back down to earth wiith a huge bump after losing star QB Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season.

Watson was the architect of that comeback after Cleveland's top-ranked defence, and although back-up PJ Walker was under centre for wins over the 49ers and Colts there's a huge drop-off in talent - and should result is a big surge in Cleveland running the ball.

Pittsburgh have sneaked into a string position thanks mainly to their defence - only one of their six wins has come with them allowing 20+ points, and that was against the Browns!

Nothing surprises you in the AFC North, either team can win this one, but it would be a surprise to see a shootout.

Back under 34.5 total points @ 9/10 Bet now

Arizona Cardinals (2-8) @ Houston Texans (5-4)

Match Odds: 8/52.56 | 1/21.49

Points Spread: Texans 4.5

Totals Over/Under: 47.5

Don't look now, but the Texans are in the playoff hunt and their uber-talented rookie QB CJ Stroud is now a 20/121.00 shot for MVP. And if he continues his level of play those odds will tumble.

Beating the Bengals in the Jungle was huge for this young Texans team, but with Kyler Murray back for Arizona the Cards won't be the pushover they have been at times.

Back Texans to win & over 47.5pts @ 15/82.84 Bet now

Dallas Cowboys (6-3) @ Carolina Panthers (1-8)

Match Odds: 2/111.18 | 4/14.80

Points Spread: Cowboys -10.5

Total Over/Under: 41.5

Dallas are huge favourites here but if you've seen them at all over the last few years you know that's a really hard line for you to trust them to deliver on.

Carolina have been beaten by that spread four times this season and Dallas have put up 40+ points in two of their last three - both admittedly indoors at home.

The way Dak Prescott is playing though they'll surely win and score a few points in the process.