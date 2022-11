Packers need to stop Henry to beat the Titans

High-flying Jets face old rivals New England

Vikings host Cowboys in NFC showdown

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Tennessee Titans (6-3) @ Green Bay Packers (4-6)

Match Odds: 29/20 | 4/7

Spread: Packers -3

O/U: 41

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers rescued their season last week by beating Dallas, but the 6-3 Titans are a dangerous team built to spoil the party at Lambeau Field if Green Bay's 26th-ranked rush defence can't Derrick Henry.

Tennessee's defence has kept five of their last six opponents under 20 points, and allowed over 22 points just once this season, while they've had three or more sacks in a team record six straight games.

Mike Vrabel's side are a team of two halves though - as they've failed to score 24 points themselves in a game this season, so when they do allow 20 they lose.

And we still don't know if they're for real, as all six wins have come against teams without winning record, while all three of their opponents who are now above .500 beat them.

Rodgers will hope rookie receiver Christian Watson's huge three-TD coming out party on Sunday is the start of something and not just a one-off, and against Tennessee's 31-st ranked secondary it's clear where the angle of attack should be.

The Titans will be all over Watson, so expect Rodgers to go back to his expected No.1 wideout Allen Lazard and running back Aaron Jones to score, possibly with a receiving TD as he should get plenty of yards on short passes,

First and foremost though they have to stop Henry and force the game into Ryan Tannehill's hands, and an early lead should do just that. I like the Packers here, but I don't love them.

Bet: Lazard & Jones to score TDs for Packers 5/1

New York Jets (6-3) @ New England Patriots (5-4)

Match Odds: 6/4 | 8/15

Spread: Pats -3.5

O/U: 38.5

I love this really bitter rivalry, but it's been one-sided recently with the Patriots winning 13 straight, but like the little brother growing up the Jets may just be about to finally smack their big brother right in the mouth.

It will happen, and it could happen Sunday, but with both teams having a week off and Bill Belichick just flat-out bullying Zach Wilson in recent games, I think that could be the edge between two evenly matched teams.

Wilson threw three interceptions against New England in week eight, making it seven in all in his 0-3 record against the Pats, and I'm just not sure he can mature enough in a month to stand up to it.

He'll be under pressure from NFL sack leader Matthew Judon, while the Jets have Quinnen Williams just causing chaos in the trenches, so this will be a struggle, but you've got to go with the Pats at home.

Maybe next year little brother...

Bet: Patriots (-3.5) & Under 38.5pts 13/5

Carolina Panthers (3-7) @ Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

Match Odds: 9/2 | 2/13

Spread: Ravens -13

O/U: 41.5

Coach John Harbaugh is 11-3 with the Ravens coming off a bye, and Baltimore are huge 13-point favourites to improve that against the struggling Panthers.

D'Onta Foreman has given Carolina a boost with his power running, but Baltimore are one of the best running teams in the league - on both sides of the ball - and if they slow him that you wouldn't trust Baker Mayfield to get the job done.

There's not been too many blowouts this season though so although Baltimore will win this one, I think it could be a bit closer with the two sides trading punches in the trenches rather than going for the knockout blows through the air.