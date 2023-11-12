(Friday 01:20am GMT)
Match Odds: 8/52.56| 8/151.52Points Spread: Bears -3.5Total Over/Under: 39.5
Two strugglers up on Thursday night with the Bears and Panthers both coming off sloppy losses with Chicago having five turnovers while No.1 overall pick Bryce Young threw three interceptions - two of those turned in pick sixes!
Justin Fields' thumb may keep him out again but regardless Chicago will try and run it against fifth-worst rush defence in the league - expect a large dose of D'Onta Foreman.
Bears to beat Panthers & Foreman anytime TD @ 21/10
Let's talk about Safer Gambling. Betfair proudly supports Safer Gambling Week (13-19 November 2023). Click to read stories from Daryl Carter and Bad Man Betting about the tools available to keep your gambling safe and fun.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.