</div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">NFL Week 10 Tips: Pressure on Pats, back Bengals & Ravens</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-higham/">Paul Higham</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-11-12">12 November 2023</time></li> <li>2 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "NFL Week 10 Tips: Pressure on Pats, back Bengals & Ravens", "name": "NFL Week 10 Tips: Pressure on Pats, back Bengals & Ravens", "description": "Paul Higham is back with this Week 10 betting tips from the NFL, including another game in Germany and a big AFC North showdown in Baltimore.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-10-betting-tips-predictions-and-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-thursday-sunday-night-football-081123-1063.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-10-betting-tips-predictions-and-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-thursday-sunday-night-football-081123-1063.html", "datePublished": "2023-11-12T13:35:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-11-12T17:14:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Paul Higham is back with this Week 10 betting tips from the NFL, including another game in Germany and a big AFC North showdown in Baltimore. Pats face Colts in second Frankfurt game Browns in Baltimore, Niners face Jags Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here We're halfway through the season now and we kind of know who the main contenders are and who could be looking at the NFL Draft already... So into Week 10 and we've got another big game in Germany - especially for the struggling New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick, who could actually be in a spot of trouble after a woeful run. Cleveland head to Baltimore for what should be another bruising AFC North divisional battle, while the San Francisco 49ers head to Jacksonville after a bye to try and get over their recent dip in form. The Dallas Cowboys also will look to get back on track as they host divisional rivals the New York Giants. NFL Week 10 Schedule Indianapolis Colts (4-5) @ New England Patriots (2-7) Match Odds: [5/6] | [1/1]Points Spread: Colts -1.5Total Over/Under: 43.5 The second straight week of NFL in Germany may not have two form teams like last week but there's plenty on the line, especially for legend Bill Belichick who inconceivably has been questioned about his future after a rotten season. Both sides would prefer to run it with Mac Jones and Colts back-up Gardner Minshew struggling with turnovers, and that plus the long trip to Germany should lead to a tight, low-scoring game. There's just a bit more juice in the Colts across the board though, so this looks like another bad day out for the crumbling Patriots empire. Back Colts to win &amp; under 43.5pts @ [12/5] Bet now Houston Texans (4-4) @ Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) Match Odds: [5/2] | [3/10]Points Spread: Bengals -6.5Total Over/Under: 48 There's a ton of upside with Houston now after CJ Stroud's record day last week showed he's the real deal - and even if winning in the Jungle looks a step too far they might keep it closer than the bookies expect. The Texans have lost two heartbreakers by a combined four points in their last four, and won last week with a thrilling finish, and with their firepower they could hang around, especially if Ja'Marr Chase is out or slowed by injury. It'll be a good test for Cincy's improving defence - but wins over Seattle, San Francisco and Buffalo on the bounce show Joe Burrow is back to full health and these Bengals are looking for a big playoff run again. Back Bengals to win by 1-13pts @ [6/5] Bet now Cleveland Browns (5-3) @ Baltimore Ravens (7-2) Match Odds: [2/1] | [2/5]Points Spread: Ravens -6Total Over/Under: 37.5 Cleveland's defence is on course to be the best this century and if Deshaun Watson can find the form that made them hand him his huge deal in the first place then they could really be in business. Baltimore, though, are ahead of them in terms of putting a complete team together as their defence is no joke either and Lamar Jackson is playing as well as he has since winning the MVP in 2019. The only puzzle the Cleveland defence hasn't figured out this season though has been Jackson in Baltimore's 28-3 win last month, so although this will be far more of a bareknuckle street fight than their sweet science demolitions of Seattle and Detroit, the Ravens should take care of business in a defensive scuffle. Back Ravens to win &amp; under 46.5pts @ [4/5] Bet now San Francisco 49ers (5-3) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) Match Odds: [6/10] | [11/8]Points Spread: Niners -3Total Over/Under: 45.5 You'd have got long odds a month ago at the Jags coming into this one with a better record, but they've reeled off five straight wins by an average of 11 points, while the Niners hit a surprise speed bump with three defeats on the spin before their much-needed bye. Brock Purdy's five picks this season have all come in the three-game stretch where the 49ers have scored just 17 points in each game - but you've got to believe after a week off Kyle Shanahan will get them going again. The Jags are rolling and at home they'll be a tough, confident team, but the Niners looked the best team in the NFL after five games so a return to that form should give them the edge. Back the 49ers to win (-3) @ [9/10] Bet now Watch: NFL... Only Bettor Carolina Panthers (1-7) @ Chicago Bears (2-7) (Friday 01:20am GMT) Match Odds: [8/5]| [8/15]Points Spread: Bears -3.5Total Over/Under: 39.5 Two strugglers up on Thursday night with the Bears and Panthers both coming off sloppy losses with Chicago having five turnovers while No.1 overall pick Bryce Young threw three interceptions - two of those turned in pick sixes! Justin Fields' thumb may keep him out again but regardless Chicago will try and run it against fifth-worst rush defence in the league - expect a large dose of D'Onta Foreman. Bears to beat Panthers &amp; Foreman anytime TD @ [21/10] Bet now ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/NFL logo pitch.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/NFL logo pitch.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/NFL logo pitch.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Paul Higham", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul_higham" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/NFL logo pitch.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/NFL logo pitch.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/NFL logo pitch.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/NFL logo pitch.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="NFL <div class="entry_actions">
        <div>
          <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977221">Join</a>
        </div>
        <div>
          <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://btfr.co/https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&amp;bid=9810&amp;redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D20944541%26bsmId%3D924.382729847" href="https://btfr.co/https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&amp;bid=9810&amp;redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D20944541%26bsmId%3D924.382729847">View market</a>
        </div> href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=NFL%20Week%2010%20Tips%3A%20Pressure%20on%20Pats%2C%20back%20Bengals%20%26%20Ravens&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-10-betting-tips-predictions-and-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-thursday-sunday-night-football-081123-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-10-betting-tips-predictions-and-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-thursday-sunday-night-football-081123-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-10-betting-tips-predictions-and-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-thursday-sunday-night-football-081123-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-10-betting-tips-predictions-and-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-thursday-sunday-night-football-081123-1063.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-week-10-betting-tips-predictions-and-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-thursday-sunday-night-football-081123-1063.html&text=NFL%20Week%2010%20Tips%3A%20Pressure%20on%20Pats%2C%20back%20Bengals%20%26%20Ravens" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Paul Higham is back with this Week 10 betting tips from the NFL, including another game in Germany and a big AFC North showdown in Baltimore.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Pats face Colts in second Frankfurt game</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Browns in Baltimore, Niners face Jags</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html" title="Props" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here</strong></a></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>We're halfway through the season now and we kind of know who the main contenders are and who could be looking at the NFL Draft already...</p><p>So into Week 10 and we've got another big game in Germany - especially for the struggling New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick, who could actually be in a spot of trouble after a woeful run.</p><p>Cleveland head to Baltimore for what should be another bruising AFC North divisional battle, while the San Francisco 49ers head to Jacksonville after a bye to try and get over their recent dip in form.</p><p>The Dallas Cowboys also will look to get back on track as they host divisional rivals the New York Giants.</p><h2>NFL Week 10 Schedule</h2><hr><h3></h3><h3>Indianapolis Colts (4-5) @ New England Patriots (2-7)</h3><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/indianapolis-colts-new-england-patriots/32341129">Match Odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="1.84"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.84</span></b> | <b class="inline_odds" title="1.98"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.98</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/indianapolis-colts-new-england-patriots/32341129">Points Spread: Colts -1.5</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/indianapolis-colts-new-england-patriots/32341129">Total Over/Under: 43.5</a></p><p>The second straight week of NFL in Germany may not have two form teams like last week but there's plenty on the line, especially for legend Bill Belichick who inconceivably has been questioned about his future after a rotten season.</p><p>Both sides would prefer to run it with Mac Jones and Colts back-up Gardner Minshew struggling with turnovers, and that plus the long trip to Germany should lead to a tight, low-scoring game.</p><p>There's just a bit more juice in the Colts across the board though, so this looks like another bad day out for the crumbling Patriots empire.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Colts to win & under 43.5pts @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3.35"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.35</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D20944541%26bsmId%3D924.382729847" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p></p><hr><h3>Houston Texans (4-4) @ Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)</h3><p></p><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D20944541%26bsmId%3D924.382729847">Match Odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="3.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.50</span></b> | 3/10</a><br><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D20944541%26bsmId%3D924.382729847">Points Spread: Bengals -6.5</a><br><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D20944541%26bsmId%3D924.382729847">Total Over/Under: 48</a></p><p>There's a ton of upside with Houston now after CJ Stroud's record day last week showed he's the real deal - and even if winning in the Jungle looks a step too far they might keep it closer than the bookies expect.</p><p>The Texans have lost two heartbreakers by a combined four points in their last four, and won last week with a thrilling finish, and with their firepower they could hang around, especially if Ja'Marr Chase is out or slowed by injury.</p><p>It'll be a good test for Cincy's improving defence - but wins over Seattle, San Francisco and Buffalo on the bounce show Joe Burrow is back to full health and these Bengals are looking for a big playoff run again.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Bengals to win by 1-13pts @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.16"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.16</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/houston-texans-cincinnati-bengals/32763021?gaZone=Main&gaTab=QWxsIE1hcmtldHMA&bssId=12197700&bsmSt=1699812060000&bsmId=924.381907416&modules=betslip&gaMod=minimarketview&bseId=32763021&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=6989c7afc2219ae5a6704246be4dbfeada7a4abf&gaPageView=event&xsrftoken=9c5a7e30-299b-11ee-8ac5-fa163ed70e0c&bsGroup=32763021" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3>Cleveland Browns (5-3) @ Baltimore Ravens (7-2)</h3><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/cleveland-browns-baltimore-ravens/32763020">Match Odds: <b class="inline_odds" title="2.94"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.94</span></b> | <b class="inline_odds" title="1.39"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.39</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/cleveland-browns-baltimore-ravens/32763020">Points Spread: Ravens -6</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/cleveland-browns-baltimore-ravens/32763020">Total Over/Under: 37.5</a></p><p>Cleveland's defence is on course to be the best this century and if Deshaun Watson can find the form that made them hand him his huge deal in the first place then they could really be in business.</p><p>Baltimore, though, are ahead of them in terms of putting a complete team together as their defence is no joke either and Lamar Jackson is playing as well as he has since winning the MVP in 2019.</p><p>The only puzzle the Cleveland defence hasn't figured out this season though has been Jackson in Baltimore's 28-3 win last month, so although this will be far more of a bareknuckle street fight than their sweet science demolitions of Seattle and Detroit, the Ravens should take care of business in a defensive scuffle.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Ravens to win & under 46.5pts @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.77"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.77</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D22059867%26bsmId%3D924.382732823" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3>San Francisco 49ers (5-3) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)</h3><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/san-francisco-49ers-jacksonville-jaguars/32763008">Match Odds: 6/10 | <b class="inline_odds" title="2.32"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.32</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/san-francisco-49ers-jacksonville-jaguars/32763008">Points Spread: Niners -3</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/san-francisco-49ers-jacksonville-jaguars/32763008">Total Over/Under: 45.5</a></p><p>You'd have got long odds a month ago at the Jags coming into this one with a better record, but they've reeled off five straight wins by an average of 11 points, while the Niners hit a surprise speed bump with three defeats on the spin before their much-needed bye.</p><p>Brock Purdy's five picks this season have all come in the three-game stretch where the 49ers have scored just 17 points in each game - but you've got to believe after a week off Kyle Shanahan will get them going again.</p><p>The Jags are rolling and at home they'll be a tough, confident team, but the Niners looked the best team in the NFL after five games so a return to that form should give them the edge.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back the 49ers to win (-3) @ 9/10</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D43010249%26bsmId%3D924.381907344" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p></p><hr><h2>Watch: NFL... Only Bettor</h2><p></p><h2> <iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4f8RCTAreZM" title="The Mid Season Review | NFL...Only Bettor | Episode 105" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Carolina Panthers (1-7) @ Chicago Bears (2-7)

(Friday 01:20am GMT)

Match Odds: 8/52.56| 8/151.52

Points Spread: Bears -3.5

Total Over/Under: 39.5

Two strugglers up on Thursday night with the Bears and Panthers both coming off sloppy losses with Chicago having five turnovers while No.1 overall pick Bryce Young threw three interceptions - two of those turned in pick sixes!

Justin Fields' thumb may keep him out again but regardless Chicago will try and run it against fifth-worst rush defence in the league - expect a large dose of D'Onta Foreman.

Bears to beat Panthers & Foreman anytime TD @ 21/10 Bet now

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

