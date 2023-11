Pats face Colts in second Frankfurt game

Browns in Baltimore, Niners face Jags

Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here

We're halfway through the season now and we kind of know who the main contenders are and who could be looking at the NFL Draft already...

So into Week 10 and we've got another big game in Germany - especially for the struggling New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick, who could actually be in a spot of trouble after a woeful run.

Cleveland head to Baltimore for what should be another bruising AFC North divisional battle, while the San Francisco 49ers head to Jacksonville after a bye to try and get over their recent dip in form.

The Dallas Cowboys also will look to get back on track as they host divisional rivals the New York Giants.

NFL Week 10 Schedule

Indianapolis Colts (4-5) @ New England Patriots (2-7)

Match Odds: 5/61.84 | 1/11.98

Points Spread: Colts -1.5

Total Over/Under: 43.5

The second straight week of NFL in Germany may not have two form teams like last week but there's plenty on the line, especially for legend Bill Belichick who inconceivably has been questioned about his future after a rotten season.

Both sides would prefer to run it with Mac Jones and Colts back-up Gardner Minshew struggling with turnovers, and that plus the long trip to Germany should lead to a tight, low-scoring game.

There's just a bit more juice in the Colts across the board though, so this looks like another bad day out for the crumbling Patriots empire.

Back Colts to win & under 43.5pts @ 12/53.35 Bet now

Houston Texans (4-4) @ Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)

Match Odds: 5/23.50 | 3/10

Points Spread: Bengals -6.5

Total Over/Under: 48

There's a ton of upside with Houston now after CJ Stroud's record day last week showed he's the real deal - and even if winning in the Jungle looks a step too far they might keep it closer than the bookies expect.

The Texans have lost two heartbreakers by a combined four points in their last four, and won last week with a thrilling finish, and with their firepower they could hang around, especially if Ja'Marr Chase is out or slowed by injury.

It'll be a good test for Cincy's improving defence - but wins over Seattle, San Francisco and Buffalo on the bounce show Joe Burrow is back to full health and these Bengals are looking for a big playoff run again.

Back Bengals to win by 1-13pts @ 6/52.16 Bet now

Cleveland Browns (5-3) @ Baltimore Ravens (7-2)

Match Odds: 2/12.94 | 2/51.39

Points Spread: Ravens -6

Total Over/Under: 37.5

Cleveland's defence is on course to be the best this century and if Deshaun Watson can find the form that made them hand him his huge deal in the first place then they could really be in business.

Baltimore, though, are ahead of them in terms of putting a complete team together as their defence is no joke either and Lamar Jackson is playing as well as he has since winning the MVP in 2019.

The only puzzle the Cleveland defence hasn't figured out this season though has been Jackson in Baltimore's 28-3 win last month, so although this will be far more of a bareknuckle street fight than their sweet science demolitions of Seattle and Detroit, the Ravens should take care of business in a defensive scuffle.

Back Ravens to win & under 46.5pts @ 4/51.77 Bet now

San Francisco 49ers (5-3) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)

Match Odds: 6/10 | 11/82.32

Points Spread: Niners -3

Total Over/Under: 45.5

You'd have got long odds a month ago at the Jags coming into this one with a better record, but they've reeled off five straight wins by an average of 11 points, while the Niners hit a surprise speed bump with three defeats on the spin before their much-needed bye.

Brock Purdy's five picks this season have all come in the three-game stretch where the 49ers have scored just 17 points in each game - but you've got to believe after a week off Kyle Shanahan will get them going again.

The Jags are rolling and at home they'll be a tough, confident team, but the Niners looked the best team in the NFL after five games so a return to that form should give them the edge.

Back the 49ers to win (-3) @ 9/10 Bet now

Watch: NFL... Only Bettor

Carolina Panthers (1-7) @ Chicago Bears (2-7)

(Friday 01:20am GMT)

Match Odds: 8/52.56| 8/151.52

Points Spread: Bears -3.5

Total Over/Under: 39.5

Two strugglers up on Thursday night with the Bears and Panthers both coming off sloppy losses with Chicago having five turnovers while No.1 overall pick Bryce Young threw three interceptions - two of those turned in pick sixes!

Justin Fields' thumb may keep him out again but regardless Chicago will try and run it against fifth-worst rush defence in the league - expect a large dose of D'Onta Foreman.