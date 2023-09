Chiefs are 6/1 6.80 to be 8th back-to-back Super Bowl champs

Back a Chiefs win and healthy points at 2/1 2.94

We're back! And as always the Super Bowl champions have the honour of hosting the curtain-raiser as the Kansas City Chiefs entertain the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead.

The Chiefs are the 6/16.80 Super Bowl favourites as they look to go back-to-back, and with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback it's something that I think they have a genuine shot at.

Anyway, more of that in my NFL new season preview.

But we're here for game one of Week 1 and it's a tough enough opener for KC, with Dan Campbell's Lions capable of giving them all they can handle - and just the sort of side who'd love to spoil the big party.

Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs

Match Odds: 4/91.43 | 15/82.84

Spread: Chiefs -5.5

O/U: 53.5

Travis Kelce's injury is the big news, and even if he plays then I can't imagine he'd be anywhere near full speed so how Mahomes plays without his top target will be big.

The Chiefs being without defensive giant Chris Jones may be even more problematic though, giving Jared Goff more time to connect with Amon-Ra St Brown among others.

Detroit will also run it with David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs and as one of the best offenses of last season they'll put points up on a Jones-less KC defence.

But they are facing Mahomes after all - who has a decent few weapons to throw to - including Jerick McKinnon who could have a big game catcing passes out of the backfield - so we'll take the champs to kick-off with a hard-fought win.

Back Chiefs -5.5 & over 49.5pts @ 2/12.94 Bet now

Lions @ Chiefs player props Bet Builder

St Brown is at 11/102.08 is the pick for anytime touchdown scorer as Detroit's biggest threat - he started quickly last season with three TDs in his first two games and KC won't be able to shackle him all night.

It's 4/51.77 for Mahomes over 17.5 rushing yards and he'll eclipse this comfortably as he scrambles around trying to make plays on opening night - even more so if his safety blanket of Kelce is slowed or on the sidelines.

As mentioned, McKinnon could have an expanded role as a pass catcher if Kelce can't go, so we'll back McKinnon for over 26.5 receiving yards at 5/61.84.

Back Mahomes +17.5 rush yards, McKinnon +26.5 rec yards & St Brown TD @ 13/27.40 Bet now

