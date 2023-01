Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers

Match Odds: 7/2 | 2/9

Spread: 49ers -9.5

Points O/U: 42

It's the third meeting this season between these two with the 49ers pretty dominant in winning the first two - winning three is always tricky though and especially if the Pete Carroll's surprising Seahawks approach this as a free hit with no pressure.

And they do have the rejuvenated Geno Smith who made his first pro Bowl and is now playing his first play-off game in his 10th season of a largely ordinary journeyman career until now. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker also offers a big threat.

49ers to win, Kittle & McCaffrey to score TDs @ 4/1

The only way the Seahawks win this though is to stop Christian McCaffrey and San Fran's dazzlingly dynamic run game and put it all on rookie QB Brock Purdy, who will make just his sixth start and although he's been brilliant up until now, the play-off pressure hits just that bit harder.

As Mr Irrelevant, Purdy was selected dead last, the 262nd of the 2022 NFL draft and is the lowest drafted rookie to start a play-off game - by all of 110 places!

No rookie QB has ever made the Super Bowl, but Purdy has a great chance due to this team being so good defensively, in the run game, and having George Kittle to throw TDs to - and that's exactly why they'll win this one, but nowhere near as comfortable as the odds suggest.

Bet: 49ers to beat Seahawks & under 42.5pts 5/4

Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Match Odds: 3/4 | 11/10

Spread: Chargers -2.5

Points O/U: 47.5

Talented young QBs Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence face off as they both make their play-off debuts, and a lot could rest on how they handle the situation in what's a tricky game to call.

The Chargers have a more talented side but we've said that before about them so many time when they've come up short, while the Jags are the youngest squad in the play-offs but have Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pedersen leading them.

Ekeler to score a TD & Chargers win 13/8

Jacksonville battered the Chargers 38-10 in Week Three in LA, but the Bolts are a lot healthier now and despite the Jags responding from 3-7 with a superb late run, they rather limped into the play-offs against the Titans.

They averaged just 17.7 points a game over the last three and had -1 offensive yards in the crucial fourth quarter against Tennessee and only their defence bailed them out - as it did repeatedly down the stretch.

Jacksonville will need more than that from Lawrence, and this could be a sneaky good game if both QBs find their mojo, but the NFL's top TD scorer Austin Ekeler could be the difference and I'll take Herbert to just do a bit more than his opposite number to get the 'W'.