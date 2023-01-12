(1 seed) Philadelphia Eagles (first round bye)
Wildcard games
There's no doubting this team is loaded, their MVP calibre QB Jalen Hurts can hit you and hurt you through the air and on the ground, they've got balance on offence and a defence that led the league in sacks - when they put it all together they're some team.
The big worry is they looked lost when Hurts was out injured, and although they'll have a week off they'll need him to be 100% as they wouldn't be the first top seed to come unstuck having just fallen out of form at the wrong time.
Even losing TWO starting QBs the Niners have been rolling with 10 straight wins - with impressive rookie Brock Purdy slipping right in with 13 TDs in his five games, conjuring up echoes of a certain Tom Brady taking over a championship-calibre side to start his legendary career.
OK, so that's a little far-fetched, but San Fran have everything going for them, with the top defence in the league, Christian McCaffrey doing all sorts of Christian McCaffrey things since joining in October and Purdy, the 262nd and last pick of the 2022 Draft proving more Mr Dependable than Mr Irrelevant.
Can he do it on the biggest of stages is the big question though, as he'll have to make history to steer this team all the way with no rookie QB ever making the Super Bowl before.
I can't remember a more perplexing play-off team than the Vikings. When the chips are down they deliver, going an NFL-record 11-0 in one-score games this season showing Kirk Cousins and his squad can handle the pressure when it counts.
The problem though is whether they can keep pulling off that trick in the play-offs, as their defence has been woeful at times, giving away yards in spades and allowing 20 points in their last eight games and over 40 twice. They as likely to get blown as grab a last-ditch win, so although it's hard to see them going too far they should be fun while they're in it.
Look who's still here!? It's been a tough year for Tom Brady but he's back in the play-offs for the 14th straight year and not without a chance, in the first game at least as he's 7-0 against the Cowboys including a win in Week 1 this year.
Brady's still slinging it well enough and if he can find Mike Evans enough then they can put up points on anyone, but injuries have killed this team all season and they don't look a danger to the big boys - saying that, they're playing Dallas so literally anything could happen!
Dallas lead the league with 32.5 points a game since Dak Prescott returned from a thumb injury, they rank top five overall in points scored and points allowed and they've already beaten Philly and Minnesota this season so there's no reason on paper why they can't go all the way.
They're a bit thin on receiving depth for me though and it seems that they have to be near-perfect to really hit the heights, although they mightn't need to be against Tampa. Finally, they'll likely have to win three road play-off games in three weeks to make the Super Bowl - that's as many as they've won since 1980.
There's a lot to like about Brian Daboll's Giants - they're hard-working, resilient and limit turnovers while having a sprinkling of magic from Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. They're a surprise play-off team though that doesn't yet have the quality to match the big boys.
The G-Men went to Minnesota just a few weeks ago where the Vikings needed a walk-off field goal to win 27-24 and if Barkley can have a monster game against that shaky defence then a shock could be on the cards, but it's a big ask.
Seattle pulled off the best trade ever when sending Russell Wilson to Denver, where he's had a poor season, and somehow reviving journeyman Geno Smith's career to book a surprise play-off spot.
Their defence forced 25 turnovers this season but largely stinks against the run, and that's bad news against a San Francisco side that likes to find a million and one different ways to run the ball. The Niners swept Seattle by a combined 48-20 this season and odds are there won't be any case of third time lucky for the Hawks.
To win the NFC: It looks like a two-horse to me between the Eagles (11/8) and 49ers (15/8) with similar squads but obviously a huge QB advantage for Philly, who would also play at home in the Championship game.
However, I backed the Niners at halfway of the season to win it all at 10/1 when they were 4-4, and they've not lost since, so I'm sticking with them and Brock Purdy to make rookie history and get to the Super Bowl.
Buffalo Bills to play San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVII
To win the AFC: It's a much tougher puzzle here, where you'd throw the Ravens in the mix if Lamar Jackson was fit and the talented Chargers if you'd not seen plenty of talented Chargers teams fall by the wayside over the years.
You can make a solid case for all of the big three and the Bengals (7/2) beat the Chiefs (6/4) on the road last year to make the Super Bowl, so why not again?
Well, mainly because I don't see Cincy winning in Buffalo and if it comes to it, I'll take the Bills (7/4) to beat the Chiefs in a neutral venue for the AFC. Josh Allen was special last year and anything like a repeat will give this team of destiny a place in the big game.
And the Super Bowl LVII winner is??
There are so many close games and they'll be decided by the smallest margins and everyone would love to see the Buffalo Bills finally win the Super Bowl after losing those four in a row in the 1990s - and do it for Damar Hamlin.
All the storylines are there, and they're more than good enough, but I've backed San Francisco earlier and although it sounds nuts to back a rookie QB to lift a Lombardi, Brock Purdy has done everything right so far.
San Francisco 49ers to beat Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl
If he's shaky during the play-offs then it's fair enough to reconsider, but with the team around him he needs to just keep the ball safe and make just a few smart decisions and few big plays at big times.
The bright lights of the play-offs seperate the good from the great, and although Allen is a stud, this San Fran defence and multi-faceted run game could have enough to nurse Purdy over the line.
For each person you successfully refer to Betfair, we'll give you £10 in cash when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. T&Cs apply.