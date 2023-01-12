</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-play-offs-predictions-team-betting-previews-and-super-bowl-picks-120123-1063.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-play-offs-predictions-team-betting-previews-and-super-bowl-picks-120123-1063.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham-v-chelsea-premier-league-tips-take-two-132-bet-builders-or-combine-selections-for-a-641-shot-100123-1171.html">Fulham v Chelsea: Take two 13/2 Bet Builders or combine selections for a 64/1 shot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/premier-league-tipsheet-six-of-the-best-for-saturday-120123-718.html">Premier League Tipsheet: Six of the best for Saturday </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-md-19-predictions-united-and-arsenal-can-win-respective-derbies-110123-1183.html">Patrice Evra MD 19 Predictions: United and Arsenal can win respective derbies</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/dundalk-friday-tips-unexposed-vee-dancer-to-waltz-home-120123-1111.html">Dundalk Friday Tips: Unexposed Vee Dancer to waltz home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-a-winning-irish-pointer-at-catterick-120123-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies a winning Irish pointer at Catterick</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-moffatt-has-some-fine-chances-at-catterick-on-thursday-120123-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Moffatt has some fine chances at Catterick on Thursday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/sat20-tips-games-five-and-six-rassie-racy-at-81-for-most-runs-120123-194.html">SAT20 Tips Games Five and Six: Rassie racy at 8/1 for most runs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/intenrational-league-t20-tips-ilt20-team-by-team-guide-giants-a-monster-price-for-glory-120123-194.html">ILT20 Team-by-Team Guide: Giants a monster price for glory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/sydney-thunder-v-perth-scorchers-big-bash-tips-warner-should-boost-hosts-120123-194.html">Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers Big Bash Tips: Warner should boost hosts</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Could new classified documents scandal derail Biden?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politicis-could-2023-see-another-tory-leadership-crisis-and-boris-johnson-return-241222-171.html">UK Politics: Could 2023 see another Tory leadership crisis and Boris Johnson return?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-predictions-how-should-we-bet-on-the-mandelson-dinner-party-forecasts-131222-171.html">Politics Predictions: How should we bet on the Mandelson dinner party forecasts?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-2023-form-guide-for-the-womens-singles-060123-779.html">Australian Open: Form guide for this year's women's singles</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-2023-form-guide-for-the-mens-singles-040123-779.html">Australian Open 2023: Form guide for this year's men's singles</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-2023-tips-why-grand-slam-tennis-is-perfect-for-trading-on-the-betfair-exchange-110123-696.html">Australian Open 2023: Why Grand Slam tennis is perfect for Exchange trading</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-sony-open-and-hero-cup-100123-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Sony Open and Hero Cup</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/sony-open-first-round-leader-tips-look-to-lingmerth-100123-719.html">Sony Open First-Round Leader Tips: Look to Lingmerth</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/sony-open-long-odds-golf-tips-big-odds-svensson-an-obvious-pick-100123-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Big odds Svensson an obvious pick at the Sony Open</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-play-offs-predictions-team-betting-previews-and-super-bowl-picks-120123-1063.html">NFL Play-Offs Predictions: Back a Bills v Niners Super Bowl match-up</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-2023-odds-kansas-city-chiefs-3-1-favourites-at-start-of-play-offs-100123-204.html">Super Bowl 2023: Kansas City Chiefs 3/1 favourites at start of play-offs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-18-betting-tips-final-round-previews-latest-odds-spreads-and-game-picks-060123-1063.html">NFL Week 18 betting tips: Win-and-in for Jags as Chiefs chase top spot</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-day-5-tips-take-heed-of-these-head-to-head-records-120123-171.html">Masters Snooker Day 5 Tips: Take heed of these head-to-head records</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-day-4-tips-trump-well-worth-opposing-at-short-odds-on-110123-171.html">Masters Snooker Day 4 Tips: Trump well worth opposing at short odds-on</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-day-3-tips-williams-to-take-out-gilbert-with-plenty-to-spare-090123-171.html">Masters Snooker Day 3 Tips: Williams to take out Gilbert with plenty to spare</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/">Masters Snooker Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day">Daily Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Snooker.220x151.jpg');"> <div><h4>Masters Snooker Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ascot blurred sprint finish 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/PN.220x129.jpg');"> <div><h4>Paul Nicholls Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">NFL Play-Offs Predictions: Back a Bills v Niners Super Bowl match-up</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-higham/">Paul Higham</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-01-12">12 January 2023</time></li> <li>2 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "NFL Play-Offs Predictions: Back a Bills v Niners Super Bowl match-up", "name": "NFL Play-Offs Predictions: Back a Bills v Niners Super Bowl match-up", "description": "Paul Higham delivers his NFL play-off verdicts for all 14 teams remaining in the hunt for the Super Bowl and picks out his two most likely sides to be battli...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-play-offs-predictions-team-betting-previews-and-super-bowl-picks-120123-1063.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-play-offs-predictions-team-betting-previews-and-super-bowl-picks-120123-1063.html", "datePublished": "2023-01-12T14:38:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-01-12T14:45:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/SuperBowl_trophy.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Paul Higham delivers his NFL play-off verdicts for all 14 teams remaining in the hunt for the Super Bowl and picks out his two most likely sides to be battling it out for the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona. Eagles &amp; Chiefs grab top seeds so have a bye week Brock Purdy can be first rookie QB to make the Super Bowl Back Bills to win AFC at 7/4 | 49ers to claim NFC at 15/8 Get 19/1 on 49ers to beat Bills in Super Bowl LVII We hit the play-offs after a thrilling regular season which, if repeated now in the post-season should make for a few more twists and turns before the Super Bowl is handed out in Arizona next month. The defending champs are out, Aaron Rodgers fell at the final hurdle and the Patriots missed the boat, but we've got the winners of six of the last 11 Super Bowls, three storied franchises looking to bring back the good times and five teams still looking for their first championship. Most of them have a decent chance and all of them have questions to answer, but this is play-off football where anything can happen - and it usually does. Let's take a look at the 14 NFL play-off runners and riders still in the race for the Lombardi Trophy. AFC seeding &amp; wildcard matches (1 seed) Kansas City Chiefs (first round bye) Wildcard games (7) Miami Dolphins @ (2) Buffalo Bills (6) Baltimore Ravens @ (3) Cincinnati Bengals (5) Los Angeles Chargers @ (4) Jacksonville Jaguars Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) Super Bowl odds: 3/1First round: Bye The week off will be nice followed by maybe two home games, unless the Bills make the AFC title game in which case it'll be a neutral venue for a Patrick Mahomes v Josh Allen shootout. Mahomes set a new record for total yards this season and the big plus from last year is the wide variety of options he now has beyond just Travis Kelce. Their defence has improved but still has holes, but kicking has been the real issue, they're the worst in the league eight missed field goals and five extra points and in close games against the very best that could cost them. Back the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl Buffalo Bills (13-3) Super Bowl odds: 7/2First round: v Dolphins Probably the best all-round squad in the AFC is now an emotional juggernaut trying to go all the way for Damar Hamlin - and as soon as teams like this get a whiff of destiny and a cause to play for it makes them even harder to stop. Josh Allen was immense in last season's play-offs but he's struggled with interceptions this year, playing his part in the team's 27 turnovers this season (third most) while 31 drops (second most) also hasn't helped. They only three loses came by a combined eight points though so they look the team to beat in the AFC - as long as they clean up their mistakes. Back the Bills to win the Super Bowl Cincinatti Bengals (12-4) Super Bowl odds: 7/1First round: v Ravens Eight straight wins to end the season means Cincy are the hot team in the AFC and are better than last year's beaten Super Bowl side. Joe Burrow has been excellent again and all his weapons from last year are back, along with an improvement on the defensive side. They'll win their wildcard game with the Ravens and it'll take a good team to stop them getting back to the big dance again. Back the Bengals to win the Super Bowl Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) Super Bowl odds: XX/1First round: v Chargers What a turnaround from 4-8 to AFC South champs and a first play-off spot since 2017 as Trevor Lawrence finally found his mojo with 15 TDs and just two picks in his last nine, while the defence has forced 11 turnovers in five games - two of which led to them winning the game. They're the youngest team left in but Lawrence has plenty of big-game college experience and head coach Doug Pederson is a fantastic leader who won the Super Bowl just five years ago with the Eagles. They beat the Chargers 38-10 in the regular season but this could be a year too soon for them to make a deeper run. Back Jacksonville to win the Super Bowl Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) Super Bowl odds: 20/1First round: @ Jaguars And speaking of those Chargers, they could just be getting healthy and hitting form at the right time, and we're all dying to see what Justin Herbert can do with all his defensive weapons and a defence able to back him up. They've got the NFL's top TD scorer in Austin Ekeler yet their red zone efficiency is way down there, but they're a different side when fully healthy. Brandon Staley needs to take the handbrake off offensively and they need to avoid beating themselves to deliver on the undoubted talent in their side. Back the Chargers to win the Super Bowl Baltimore Ravens (10-7) First round: @ Bengals They'd be the ultimate 'defence wins championships' side if Baltimore can go all the way as their offence has collapsed to become the second-worst in the league without Lamar Jackson, who is unlikely to play in the wildcard game in Cincinnati. The Ravens defence has been excellent, but they've not scored more than 17 points in any of their last six games and that just won't cut it against Burrow's Bengals no matter how good this D is. Back Baltimore to win the Super Bowl Miami Dolphins (9-8) Super Bowl odds: 80/1First round: @ Bills Miami will be without their starting QB Tua Tagovailoa, and that's a problem as they average 25.5 points a game with him and just 16.3 without. He can get the very best out of dynamic receivers Tyreek Hill &amp; Jaylen Waddle but it's a big ask for third-string rookie Skylar Thompson. The Dolphins defence is also a concern though, struggling against the pass, and that's not a good formula to face Josh Allen in Buffalo. Miami's 22-year wait for a play-off victory looks set to continue. Back Miami to win the Super Bowl NFC seedings and game schedule (1 seed) Philadelphia Eagles (first round bye) Wildcard games (7) Seattle Seahawks @ (2) San Francisco 49ers (6) New York Giants @ (3) Minnesota Vikings (5) Dallas Cowboys @ (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) Super Bowl odds: 5/1First round: Bye There's no doubting this team is loaded, their MVP calibre QB Jalen Hurts can hit you and hurt you through the air and on the ground, they've got balance on offence and a defence that led the league in sacks - when they put it all together they're some team. The big worry is they looked lost when Hurts was out injured, and although they'll have a week off they'll need him to be 100% as they wouldn't be the first top seed to come unstuck having just fallen out of form at the wrong time. Back Philadelphia to win the Super Bowl San Francisco 49ers (13-4) First round: v Seahawks Even losing TWO starting QBs the Niners have been rolling with 10 straight wins - with impressive rookie Brock Purdy slipping right in with 13 TDs in his five games, conjuring up echoes of a certain Tom Brady taking over a championship-calibre side to start his legendary career. OK, so that's a little far-fetched, but San Fran have everything going for them, with the top defence in the league, Christian McCaffrey doing all sorts of Christian McCaffrey things since joining in October and Purdy, the 262nd and last pick of the 2022 Draft proving more Mr Dependable than Mr Irrelevant. Can he do it on the biggest of stages is the big question though, as he'll have to make history to steer this team all the way with no rookie QB ever making the Super Bowl before. Back San Francisco to win the Super Bowl Minnesota Vikings (13-4) Super Bowl odds: 25/1First round: v Giants I can't remember a more perplexing play-off team than the Vikings. When the chips are down they deliver, going an NFL-record 11-0 in one-score games this season showing Kirk Cousins and his squad can handle the pressure when it counts. The problem though is whether they can keep pulling off that trick in the play-offs, as their defence has been woeful at times, giving away yards in spades and allowing 20 points in their last eight games and over 40 twice. They as likely to get blown as grab a last-ditch win, so although it's hard to see them going too far they should be fun while they're in it. Back Minnesota to win the Super Bowl Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) First round: v Cowboys Look who's still here!? It's been a tough year for Tom Brady but he's back in the play-offs for the 14th straight year and not without a chance, in the first game at least as he's 7-0 against the Cowboys including a win in Week 1 this year. Brady's still slinging it well enough and if he can find Mike Evans enough then they can put up points on anyone, but injuries have killed this team all season and they don't look a danger to the big boys - saying that, they're playing Dallas so literally anything could happen! Back Tampa Bay to win the Super Bowl Dallas Cowboys (12-5) Super Bowl odds: 12/1First round: @ Buccaneers Dallas lead the league with 32.5 points a game since Dak Prescott returned from a thumb injury, they rank top five overall in points scored and points allowed and they've already beaten Philly and Minnesota this season so there's no reason on paper why they can't go all the way. They're a bit thin on receiving depth for me though and it seems that they have to be near-perfect to really hit the heights, although they mightn't need to be against Tampa. Finally, they'll likely have to win three road play-off games in three weeks to make the Super Bowl - that's as many as they've won since 1980. Back Dallas to win the Super Bowl New York Giants (9-7-1) First round: @ Vikings There's a lot to like about Brian Daboll's Giants - they're hard-working, resilient and limit turnovers while having a sprinkling of magic from Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. They're a surprise play-off team though that doesn't yet have the quality to match the big boys. The G-Men went to Minnesota just a few weeks ago where the Vikings needed a walk-off field goal to win 27-24 and if Barkley can have a monster game against that shaky defence then a shock could be on the cards, but it's a big ask. Back the Giants to win the Super Bowl Seattle Seahawks (9-8) Super Bowl odds: 66/1First round: @ 49ers Seattle pulled off the best trade ever when sending Russell Wilson to Denver, where he's had a poor season, and somehow reviving journeyman Geno Smith's career to book a surprise play-off spot. Their defence forced 25 turnovers this season but largely stinks against the run, and that's bad news against a San Francisco side that likes to find a million and one different ways to run the ball. The Niners swept Seattle by a combined 48-20 this season and odds are there won't be any case of third time lucky for the Hawks. Back Seattle to win the Super Bowl NFL Super Bowl verdict To win the NFC: It looks like a two-horse to me between the Eagles (11/8) and 49ers (15/8) with similar squads but obviously a huge QB advantage for Philly, who would also play at home in the Championship game. However, I backed the Niners at halfway of the season to win it all at 10/1 when they were 4-4, and they've not lost since, so I'm sticking with them and Brock Purdy to make rookie history and get to the Super Bowl. Buffalo Bills to play San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVII 15/2 To win the AFC: It's a much tougher puzzle here, where you'd throw the Ravens in the mix if Lamar Jackson was fit and the talented Chargers if you'd not seen plenty of talented Chargers teams fall by the wayside over the years. You can make a solid case for all of the big three and the Bengals (7/2) beat the Chiefs (6/4) on the road last year to make the Super Bowl, so why not again? Well, mainly because I don't see Cincy winning in Buffalo and if it comes to it, I'll take the Bills (7/4) to beat the Chiefs in a neutral venue for the AFC. Josh Allen was special last year and anything like a repeat will give this team of destiny a place in the big game. And the Super Bowl LVII winner is?? There are so many close games and they'll be decided by the smallest margins and everyone would love to see the Buffalo Bills finally win the Super Bowl after losing those four in a row in the 1990s - and do it for Damar Hamlin. All the storylines are there, and they're more than good enough, but I've backed San Francisco earlier and although it sounds nuts to back a rookie QB to lift a Lombardi, Brock Purdy has done everything right so far. San Francisco 49ers to beat Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl 19/1 If he's shaky during the play-offs then it's fair enough to reconsider, but with the team around him he needs to just keep the ball safe and make just a few smart decisions and few big plays at big times. The bright lights of the play-offs seperate the good from the great, and although Allen is a stud, this San Fran defence and multi-faceted run game could have enough to nurse Purdy over the line.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/SuperBowl_trophy.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Paul Higham" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/SuperBowl_trophy.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/SuperBowl_trophy.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/SuperBowl_trophy.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/SuperBowl_trophy.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Super Bowl trophy"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Who will win the Super Bowl in Arizona?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/12282733/super-bowl-lvii-outright-betting/924.293406931" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"US Sports UK","category_label":"NFL","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/american-football\/nfl\/12282733\/super-bowl-lvii-outright-betting\/924.293406931","entry_title":"NFL Play-Offs Predictions: Back a Bills v Niners Super Bowl match-up"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/12282733/super-bowl-lvii-outright-betting/924.293406931">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=NFL%20Play-Offs%20Predictions%3A%20Back%20a%20Bills%20v%20Niners%20Super%20Bowl%20match-up&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-play-offs-predictions-team-betting-previews-and-super-bowl-picks-120123-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-play-offs-predictions-team-betting-previews-and-super-bowl-picks-120123-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-play-offs-predictions-team-betting-previews-and-super-bowl-picks-120123-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-play-offs-predictions-team-betting-previews-and-super-bowl-picks-120123-1063.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fnfl-play-offs-predictions-team-betting-previews-and-super-bowl-picks-120123-1063.html&text=NFL%20Play-Offs%20Predictions%3A%20Back%20a%20Bills%20v%20Niners%20Super%20Bowl%20match-up" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Paul Higham delivers his NFL play-off verdicts for all 14 teams remaining in the hunt for the Super Bowl and picks out his two most likely sides to be battling it out for the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3>Eagles & Chiefs grab top seeds so have a bye week</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Brock Purdy can be first rookie QB to make the Super Bowl</h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/12282733?eventId=31587513&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=50203&bsmSt=1673730000000&bsmId=924.295122574&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=31587513&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=cc7164d41a8dfe6b55fcfe656eaddc1a1b0a7333&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=31587513">Back Bills to win AFC at 7/4</a> | <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/12282733?eventId=31587513&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=43010249&bsmSt=1673731800000&bsmId=924.295123270&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=31587513&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=78af8676deaa8318c3902f8d039babc52cf4b253&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=31587513">49ers to claim NFC at 15/8</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/12282733?eventId=28041972&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=27279313&bsmSt=1673731800000&bsmId=924.338111486&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=28041972&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=3a98cf664937546953f6162f43a1cce1f06fcd60&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=28041972">Get 19/1 on 49ers to beat Bills in Super Bowl LVII</a></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>We hit the play-offs after a thrilling regular season which, if repeated now in the post-season should make for a few more twists and turns before the <strong>Super Bowl is handed out in Arizona</strong> next month.</p><p>The defending champs are out, Aaron Rodgers fell at the final hurdle and the Patriots missed the boat, but we've got the <strong>winners of six of the last 11 Super Bowls</strong>, three storied franchises looking to bring back the good times and five teams still looking for their first championship.</p><p>Most of them have a decent chance and <strong>all of them have questions to answer</strong>, but this is play-off football where anything can happen - and it usually does.</p><p>Let's take a look at <strong>the 14 NFL play-off runners and riders</strong> still in the race for the Lombardi Trophy.</p><h2>AFC seeding & wildcard matches</h2><p>(1 seed) Kansas City Chiefs (first round bye)</p><p><strong><em>Wildcard games</em></strong></p><ul> <li>(7) Miami Dolphins @ (2) Buffalo Bills</li> <li>(6) Baltimore Ravens @ (3) Cincinnati Bengals</li> <li>(5) Los Angeles Chargers @ (4) Jacksonville Jaguars</li> </ul><h2></h2><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)</h3> <h4><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/12282733?eventId=31619179&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=50214&bsmSt=1676244600000&bsmId=924.293406931&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=31619179&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=1fa6218c5b9b00b5d68ed08e2d511a449712bd2f&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=31619179">Super Bowl odds: 3/1</a></strong><br><strong>First round: Bye</strong></h4> <p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/assets_c/2022/09/Patrick_Mahomes_Chiefs-thumb-640xauto-164842.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Thumbnail image for Patrick_Mahomes_Chiefs.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/assets_c/2022/09/Patrick_Mahomes_Chiefs-thumb-640xauto-164842-thumb-640x360-166051.600x338.jpg" width="640" height="360" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p> <p>The week off will be nice followed by maybe two home games, unless the Bills make the AFC title game in which case it'll be a neutral venue for a Patrick Mahomes v Josh Allen shootout. Mahomes set a new record for total yards this season and the big plus from last year is the wide variety of options he now has beyond just Travis Kelce.</p> <p>Their defence has improved but still has holes, but kicking has been the real issue, they're the worst in the league eight missed field goals and five extra points and in close games against the very best that could cost them.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/12282733/super-bowl-lvii-outright-betting/924.293406931" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><p></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Buffalo Bills (13-3)</h3> <h4><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/12282733?eventId=31619179&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=50214&bsmSt=1676244600000&bsmId=924.293406931&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=31619179&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=1fa6218c5b9b00b5d68ed08e2d511a449712bd2f&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=31619179">Super Bowl odds: 7/2</a></strong><br><strong>First round: v Dolphins</strong></h4> <p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/JoshAllen_BuffaloBills.600x338.jpg"><img alt="JoshAllen_BuffaloBills.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/assets_c/2022/09/JoshAllen_BuffaloBills-thumb-640xauto-166045.600x338.jpg" width="640" height="360" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p> <p>Probably the best all-round squad in the AFC is now an emotional juggernaut trying to go all the way for Damar Hamlin - and as soon as teams like this get a whiff of destiny and a cause to play for it makes them even harder to stop.</p> <p>Josh Allen was immense in last season's play-offs but he's struggled with interceptions this year, playing his part in the team's 27 turnovers this season (third most) while 31 drops (second most) also hasn't helped. They only three loses came by a combined eight points though so they look the team to beat in the AFC - as long as they clean up their mistakes.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/12282733?eventId=31619179&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=50203&bsmSt=1676244600000&bsmId=924.293406931&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=31619179&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=5806bc2bb8feeef0163bbe679eac198384ff9267&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=31619179">Back the Bills to win the Super Bowl </a></li> <li> </ul> </div><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Cincinatti Bengals (12-4)</h3> <h4><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/12282733?eventId=31619179&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=50210&bsmSt=1676244600000&bsmId=924.293406931&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=31619179&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=839a0b9c690ce398464140667313b7457f7331e2&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=31619179"><strong>Super Bowl odds: 7/1</strong></a><br><strong>First round: v Ravens</strong></h4> <p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/assets_c/2022/02/Cincinnati%20Bengals%20Joe%20Burrow-thumb-640xauto-147711-thumb-640x360-147714.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/assets_c/2022/04/Cincinnati%20Bengals%20Joe%20Burrow-thumb-640xauto-147711-thumb-640x360-147714-thumb-640x360-154069.600x338.jpg" width="640" height="360" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p> <p>Eight straight wins to end the season means Cincy are the hot team in the AFC and are better than last year's beaten Super Bowl side. Joe Burrow has been excellent again and all his weapons from last year are back, along with an improvement on the defensive side.</p> <p>They'll win their wildcard game with the Ravens and it'll take a good team to stop them getting back to the big dance again.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button">Back the Bengals to win the Super Bowl</a></li> </ul> </div><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)</h3> <h4><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/12282733?eventId=31619179&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=50214&bsmSt=1676244600000&bsmId=924.293406931&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=31619179&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=1fa6218c5b9b00b5d68ed08e2d511a449712bd2f&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=31619179">Super Bowl odds: XX/1</a></strong><br><strong>First round: v Chargers</strong></h4> <p>What a turnaround from 4-8 to AFC South champs and a first play-off spot since 2017 as Trevor Lawrence finally found his mojo with 15 TDs and just two picks in his last nine, while the defence has forced 11 turnovers in five games - two of which led to them winning the game.</p> <p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/Doug_Pederson_Jacksonville_Jaguars.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Doug_Pederson_Jacksonville_Jaguars.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/assets_c/2023/01/Doug_Pederson_Jacksonville_Jaguars-thumb-640xauto-174895.600x338.jpg" width="640" height="360" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p> <p>They're the youngest team left in but Lawrence has plenty of big-game college experience and head coach Doug Pederson is a fantastic leader who won the Super Bowl just five years ago with the Eagles. They beat the Chargers 38-10 in the regular season but this could be a year too soon for them to make a deeper run.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/12282733/super-bowl-lvii-outright-betting/924.293406931">Back Jacksonville to win the Super Bowl</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><p></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)</h3> <h4><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/12282733/super-bowl-lvii-outright-betting/924.293406931" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Super Bowl odds: 20/1</strong></a><br><strong>First round: @ Jaguars</strong></h4> <p>And speaking of those Chargers, they could just be getting healthy and hitting form at the right time, and we're all dying to see what Justin Herbert can do with all his defensive weapons and a defence able to back him up.</p> <p>They've got the NFL's top TD scorer in Austin Ekeler yet their red zone efficiency is way down there, but they're a different side when fully healthy. Brandon Staley needs to take the handbrake off offensively and they need to avoid beating themselves to deliver on the undoubted talent in their side.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button">Back the Chargers to win the Super Bowl</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><p></p><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Baltimore Ravens (10-7)</h3> <h4>First round: @ Bengals</h4> <p>They'd be the ultimate 'defence wins championships' side if Baltimore can go all the way as their offence has collapsed to become the second-worst in the league without Lamar Jackson, who is unlikely to play in the wildcard game in Cincinnati.</p> <p>The Ravens defence has been excellent, but they've not scored more than 17 points in any of their last six games and that just won't cut it against Burrow's Bengals no matter how good this D is.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/12282733/super-bowl-lvii-outright-betting/924.293406931">Back Baltimore to win the Super Bowl </a></li> <li> </ul> </div><h2></h2><div class="player_profile"> <h3>Miami Dolphins (9-8)</h3> <h4><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/12282733/super-bowl-lvii-outright-betting/924.293406931" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Super Bowl odds: 80/1</strong></a><br><strong>First round: @ Bills</strong></h4> <p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/Tyreek_Hill_Miami_Dolphins.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Tyreek_Hill_Miami_Dolphins.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/assets_c/2022/12/Tyreek_Hill_Miami_Dolphins-thumb-640xauto-174415.600x338.jpg" width="640" height="360" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p> <p>Miami will be without their starting QB Tua Tagovailoa, and that's a problem as they average 25.5 points a game with him and just 16.3 without. He can get the very best out of dynamic receivers Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle but it's a big ask for third-string rookie Skylar Thompson.</p> <p>The Dolphins defence is also a concern though, struggling against the pass, and that's not a good formula to face Josh Allen in Buffalo. Miami's 22-year wait for a play-off victory looks set to continue.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button">Back Miami to win the Super Bowl</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><p></p><hr><p> <iframe width="642" height="361" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fWe4hFAX3r0" title="The Ultimate Guide To Wildcard Weekend | NFL...Only Bettor | Episode 91" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

NFC seedings and game schedule

(1 seed) Philadelphia Eagles (first round bye)

Wildcard games

(7) Seattle Seahawks @ (2) San Francisco 49ers

(6) New York Giants @ (3) Minnesota Vikings

(5) Dallas Cowboys @ (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) Super Bowl odds: 5/1

First round: Bye There's no doubting this team is loaded, their MVP calibre QB Jalen Hurts can hit you and hurt you through the air and on the ground, they've got balance on offence and a defence that led the league in sacks - when they put it all together they're some team. The big worry is they looked lost when Hurts was out injured, and although they'll have a week off they'll need him to be 100% as they wouldn't be the first top seed to come unstuck having just fallen out of form at the wrong time. Back Philadelphia to win the Super Bowl



San Francisco 49ers (13-4) First round: v Seahawks Even losing TWO starting QBs the Niners have been rolling with 10 straight wins - with impressive rookie Brock Purdy slipping right in with 13 TDs in his five games, conjuring up echoes of a certain Tom Brady taking over a championship-calibre side to start his legendary career. OK, so that's a little far-fetched, but San Fran have everything going for them, with the top defence in the league, Christian McCaffrey doing all sorts of Christian McCaffrey things since joining in October and Purdy, the 262nd and last pick of the 2022 Draft proving more Mr Dependable than Mr Irrelevant. Can he do it on the biggest of stages is the big question though, as he'll have to make history to steer this team all the way with no rookie QB ever making the Super Bowl before. Back San Francisco to win the Super Bowl



Minnesota Vikings (13-4) Super Bowl odds: 25/1

First round: v Giants I can't remember a more perplexing play-off team than the Vikings. When the chips are down they deliver, going an NFL-record 11-0 in one-score games this season showing Kirk Cousins and his squad can handle the pressure when it counts. The problem though is whether they can keep pulling off that trick in the play-offs, as their defence has been woeful at times, giving away yards in spades and allowing 20 points in their last eight games and over 40 twice. They as likely to get blown as grab a last-ditch win, so although it's hard to see them going too far they should be fun while they're in it. Back Minnesota to win the Super Bowl



Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) First round: v Cowboys Look who's still here!? It's been a tough year for Tom Brady but he's back in the play-offs for the 14th straight year and not without a chance, in the first game at least as he's 7-0 against the Cowboys including a win in Week 1 this year. Brady's still slinging it well enough and if he can find Mike Evans enough then they can put up points on anyone, but injuries have killed this team all season and they don't look a danger to the big boys - saying that, they're playing Dallas so literally anything could happen! Back Tampa Bay to win the Super Bowl



Dallas Cowboys (12-5) Super Bowl odds: 12/1

First round: @ Buccaneers Dallas lead the league with 32.5 points a game since Dak Prescott returned from a thumb injury, they rank top five overall in points scored and points allowed and they've already beaten Philly and Minnesota this season so there's no reason on paper why they can't go all the way. They're a bit thin on receiving depth for me though and it seems that they have to be near-perfect to really hit the heights, although they mightn't need to be against Tampa. Finally, they'll likely have to win three road play-off games in three weeks to make the Super Bowl - that's as many as they've won since 1980. Back Dallas to win the Super Bowl



New York Giants (9-7-1) First round: @ Vikings There's a lot to like about Brian Daboll's Giants - they're hard-working, resilient and limit turnovers while having a sprinkling of magic from Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. They're a surprise play-off team though that doesn't yet have the quality to match the big boys. The G-Men went to Minnesota just a few weeks ago where the Vikings needed a walk-off field goal to win 27-24 and if Barkley can have a monster game against that shaky defence then a shock could be on the cards, but it's a big ask. Back the Giants to win the Super Bowl



Seattle Seahawks (9-8) Super Bowl odds: 66/1

First round: @ 49ers Seattle pulled off the best trade ever when sending Russell Wilson to Denver, where he's had a poor season, and somehow reviving journeyman Geno Smith's career to book a surprise play-off spot. Their defence forced 25 turnovers this season but largely stinks against the run, and that's bad news against a San Francisco side that likes to find a million and one different ways to run the ball. The Niners swept Seattle by a combined 48-20 this season and odds are there won't be any case of third time lucky for the Hawks. Back Seattle to win the Super Bowl



NFL Super Bowl verdict

To win the NFC: It looks like a two-horse to me between the Eagles (11/8) and 49ers (15/8) with similar squads but obviously a huge QB advantage for Philly, who would also play at home in the Championship game.

However, I backed the Niners at halfway of the season to win it all at 10/1 when they were 4-4, and they've not lost since, so I'm sticking with them and Brock Purdy to make rookie history and get to the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills to play San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVII 15/2

To win the AFC: It's a much tougher puzzle here, where you'd throw the Ravens in the mix if Lamar Jackson was fit and the talented Chargers if you'd not seen plenty of talented Chargers teams fall by the wayside over the years.

You can make a solid case for all of the big three and the Bengals (7/2) beat the Chiefs (6/4) on the road last year to make the Super Bowl, so why not again?

Well, mainly because I don't see Cincy winning in Buffalo and if it comes to it, I'll take the Bills (7/4) to beat the Chiefs in a neutral venue for the AFC. Josh Allen was special last year and anything like a repeat will give this team of destiny a place in the big game.

And the Super Bowl LVII winner is??

There are so many close games and they'll be decided by the smallest margins and everyone would love to see the Buffalo Bills finally win the Super Bowl after losing those four in a row in the 1990s - and do it for Damar Hamlin.

All the storylines are there, and they're more than good enough, but I've backed San Francisco earlier and although it sounds nuts to back a rookie QB to lift a Lombardi, Brock Purdy has done everything right so far.

San Francisco 49ers to beat Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl 19/1

If he's shaky during the play-offs then it's fair enough to reconsider, but with the team around him he needs to just keep the ball safe and make just a few smart decisions and few big plays at big times.

The bright lights of the play-offs seperate the good from the great, and although Allen is a stud, this San Fran defence and multi-faceted run game could have enough to nurse Purdy over the line.

Refer & Earn For each person you successfully refer to Betfair, we'll give you £10 in cash when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

Home US Sports NFL NFL Play-Offs Predictions: Back a Bills v Niners Super Bowl match-up