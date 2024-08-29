NFL Only Bettor: Listen to the season preview and get the best bets

Who can stop Kansas City Chiefs winning another Super Bowl?

The team talk rule changes, the chances of Kansas City Chiefs retaining their title and which teams could stop them in 2024/25.

The team talk rule changes, the chances of Kansas City Chiefs retaining their title and which teams could stop them in 2024/25.

Can Mike continue his impressive record of correctly tipping the Super Bowl winners? The Chiefs 11/26.50 are the favourites but, after retaining the title last season, they are bidding to become the first team to ever win three in a row.

San Francisco 49ers 6/17.00, Baltimore Ravens 10/111.00 and Detroit Lions 10/111.00 are the teams that the Betfair Sportsbook market rates as the Chiefs' biggest challengers.

For Mike, Indianapolis Colts are great dark horses, while John thinks the New York Jets have gone under the radar in the build-up to the season.

Who will win the AFC Championship?

The Chiefs 11/26.50 are expected to dominate the AFC but John believes Baltimore 11/26.50 have the best chance of challenge the champions.

Mike agrees but thinks Miami Dolphins 10/111.00 are ones to watch in this conference too.

He is not confident that Buffalo Bills 9/110.00 will be the force they have been in recent seasons.

Who will win the NFC Championship?

Should the San Francisco 49ers be top of the market at 11/43.75?

Probably, in Mike's view, but he adds that one or two injuries would bring them down to their divisional rivals' level. Keep key players fit will be vital for the Niners if they are to justify their favouritism.

Philadelphia Eagles 11/26.50 look like being the second strongest team in the NFC.

John agrees that the Niners are worthy favourites but has high hopes for the Green Bay Packers 9/110.00 and thinks Chicago Bears 14/115.00 will make some noise in their division.

Atlanta Falcons 10/111.00 are expected to much improved this season and, while Mike is unconvinced, John is expecting the Georgia outfit to be stronger in 2024/25.

