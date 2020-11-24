NFL Fantasy Tips: Thanksgiving dilemmas and waiver targets for week 12

Thanksgiving can cause fantasy headaches

It is Thanksgiving in America this week and that means we get a huge Thursday of football - coronavirus permitting. The Ravens have had a COVID outbreak and if their game against the Steelers goes ahead, they will be down some key players. But more on that later.

Thanksgiving is great for the extra games, but it can make selecting your fantasy team tough. If you have players who are doubtful for Sunday then you may have to make a decision without as much information as usual. The key thing is to have a plan. If player x isn't available come Sunday then make sure there is a replacement in your roster. The Thursday games make the waiver wire even more important than usual this week as the player pool will be depleted by Sunday morning.

Hill can star at QB for your fantasy team

Last week I said to pick up Jameis Winston and surprisingly the Saints gave the nod to Taysom Hill. He was fine - certainly good enough to get the win - but it didn't give me much hope for their pass catchers. Hill was so much more effective when they let him run the ball and I think we will see a slightly weaker version of last season's Ravens offence. What this does mean though is that Hill is a high floor starter at quarterback that has to be on your roster.

These running quarterbacks have so much upside due to the fact that you can count on an extra four or five points every week from scrambling and even more if they can run a touchdown in. Hill isn't a great passer, but for fantasy purposes he can be a stud.

I won't spend long on him as he is not going to be available, and almost impossible to trade for, but Alvin Kamara could get a boost due to Hill's threat on the ground and that is important to remember for you DFS players.

Waiver targets for week 12

I mentioned how important the waiver wire is this week and there are some players that could shape the rest of the season who are likely to be available in your league.

Those of you have read my stuff before will know I am a big Gus Edwards fan, but the game flow just hasn't worked out for him. He is part of a three man committee as well as losing carries to Lamar Jackson. But JK Dobbins and Mark Ingram were two of the Ravens hit by coronavirus so Edwards will have the backfield to himself. He can break out on Thursday night and put up big, big numbers. Get him on your team and in your line-ups.

Kalen Ballage had a miserable time in Miami. He had chances and it wasn't just that he did not take them, he absolutely bombed. But he has found his way onto the Chargers and after a couple of injuries he is now the lead back - and surprisingly he is doing pretty well. Austin Ekeler does not appear that close to returning so Ballage could be a high volume back giving him a pretty good floor each week for you to plug into your team. The upside may be limited, but he is a safe bet if he is getting 15-20 carries as he has the past three weeks.

Frank Gore has been in the league seemingly since the NFL was formed, but he is still churning out those yards each week and he could be set for an even bigger role. La'Mical Perine went down on Sunday leaving Gore as the only real option on the roster. They are likely to add somebody but Gore will handle most of the workload. If you have suffered with injuries then go out and get him.

Now for somebody a little younger - Michael Pittman. The Colts wide-receiver is quickly developing into a go to man for Philip Rivers and he can make the difference in fantasy leagues over this final month of games. He has gone over 50 yards in each of the past three games and is clearly becoming more and more of a part of the game plan in Indy.

Teams looking to 2021

As we close in on the end of the season we are starting to see teams eliminated from the playoffs. The Jetsbecame the first team to officially be out of contention, but many will soon follow. What this means is teams looking to 2021 and you need to be aware of it for your fantasy teams. We are likely to see younger players getting more of a shot as teams give them a chance to prove they are worthy of a roster spot.

Other players may be able to return from injury but the team may play it safe and let them fully recover. Joe Mixon and Austin Ekeler are the obvious candidates here. The Bengals and Chargers are not making the playoffs. Rushing back players and risking further injury would be foolish. If they are still on your roster then it may be time to try and get something in return for them.

