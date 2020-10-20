NFL Fantasy Tips: Pick the right Raven and sell high on running backs

Three big sell high candidates

We did some sell highs a few weeks ago and it feels like a good time to revisit that. Many will have watched Derrick Henry's incredible performance against the Texans and that makes him a perfect sell high candidate. Just to be clear, you should be looking to get a massive haul, but that performance was not in line with how he has played over the first five weeks of the season.

He is, of course, a very good running back, but he relies on those big plays for his big fantasy weeks. He has averaged a good, but not great 3.7 yards per carry so far this season before this game and his value may never be higher. Christian McCaffrey may be closing in on a return and it may be that you can pick up the almost unanimous number one pick from this season's drafts and another piece for the Titans star. There will be plenty of talk about Henry being an MVP candidate this week. But do not believe it, it will almost certainly be a quarterback and Patrick Mahomes at 7/2 is much better value.

Darius Slayton has put in two very good performances but it may be time to part ways with the Giants pass catcher. Not only is Sterling Shepard close to returning, meaning targets may drop, but New York are just such a volatile offence with Daniel Jones being so up and down. Like with Derrick Henry, he still has value and you shouldn't be looking to give him away, but you may be able to turn him into a much more reliable player for your fantasy team.

I mentioned McCaffrey above and it is time to get what you can for Mike Davis. He has been an excellent fill in but we have seen from the Panthers before how reluctant they are to play with a second back. He will have close to no value in two or three weeks time so get what you can now. There may be other teams out there that either are not paying attention to McCaffrey's return or need a fill in for a week or two and want to take the risk. But whatever you can get for Davis is likely more than you will ever be able to get for him again.

There may be some clarity in the Ravens backfield

Mark Ingram left Sunday's game with an ankle injury and that could really open up one of the most potent backfields in the NFL. Frankly, Ingram has been struggling for a lot of the season, at least in terms of fantasy and this could bring some clarity. But picking up the right back will be important.

Many will be rushing for J.K Dobbins. The rookie got off to a fast start and looks to be their lead back of the future. But it is Gus Edwards that I am really looking to target. Edwards got 14 carries to the rookies 9 and while neither did too much with those carries, the volume they will be getting in a run heavy offence is too much to pass up.

One note though, the Ravens are on bye this week so if you need a back right away, maybe look to the likes of Boston Scott who could see some work if Miles Sanders is forced to miss any time. But Edwards could have plenty of fantasy value over the rest of the season whether Ingram misses time or not.

Don't miss out on Trey Burton again

There is still time to pick up Trey Burton. In last week's tips I suggested picking him up and I really hope you did as he had a big breakout. Two touchdowns and a season high in receiving yards, he is quickly becoming Philip Rivers' favourite target.

He is still rostered in just 20% of leagues but that number will rocket once waivers process this week so do not miss out. Tight end has been such a problem position but Burton can be a player you can just slot in and feel comfortable he is going to get a solid number of targets each week.

Patrick can solve your bye week headaches

For the second straight game Tim Patrick led the Broncos receivers and it is time for him to be in your fantasy line ups. He went over 100 yards again - no easy feat against the Patriots secondary - and he has now done it with two different quarterbacks. Sometimes you get these weird games where a back up plays and they have a relationship with a WR lower down the pecking order as they play together in practice, but with Drew Lock back, Patrick continued where he left off in the previous game. You can start him with some confidence with lots of bye weeks coming up.