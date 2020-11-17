NFL Fantasy Tips: Fantasy MVP, Michael Thomas comeback and week 11 waiver targets

Jameis Winston can be a fantasy star

It isn't often a top three fantasy quarterback from the previous season just all of a sudden becomes relevant in week 11, but that has happened with Drew Brees's injury. Jameis Winston looks like he will be the starter there for the foreseeable future and he is a must add whether you are playing one quarterback or two.

Winston can be a little prone to turnovers - putting it kindly - but on the whole that doesn't really matter for fantasy. He racks up yards and touchdowns and he has the weapons to do so again. We perhaps didn't see the best from the Saints' pass catchers this season. Partly through injury - more on that shortly - and partly because Brees just can't get the ball downfield any more. Winston can and will do that all game long.

A comeback for Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas has probably been the biggest bust at wide receiver. He was taken first in most drafts and had barely played, let alone played badly. But if you have managed to stay in contention with him in your side, he could be about to pay off. Jameis Winston has made fantasy stars of receivers over the years. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin most recently and Thomas can certainly play a similar role to Evans in those Tampa Bay offences. He could put up huge numbers over these final seven weeks and could still prove to be a league winner.

Waiver targets

With trade deadlines passing in a lot of leagues it makes the waiver wire even more important. Winston should be targeted if you need an upgrade at quarterback. But there are so many players that can help your team.

Salvon Ahmed has really thrived in the Miami backfield with Myles Gaskin on the sidelines. 4.4 yards per carry over the past two weeks and his first touchdown in Sunday's game has led the Dolphins to release Jordan Howard. The team is showing confidence in Ahmed and you should to. Gaskin is out for this week at least and the young running back can be plugged into your team.

Michael Pittman is really emerging as a threat in the Colts offence. The rookie receiver had the best game of his young career on Thursday as he went over 100 yards and added a touchdown. He has an amazing schedule for the fantasy playoffs and he is a must add this week.

Wayne Gallman has really made the Giants backfield his own. Devonta Freeman was brought in but Gallman is getting more and more work each week. He is on bye this week but gets the Bengals when the Giants return to action.



Jakobi Meyers should already be rostered in your league, but amazingly he is still available in around 50% of leagues. He has really taken over from Julian Edelman in the Patriots offence and is dominating the targets. He even threw a touchdown pass this week. Don't leave him on waivers any longer.

We spoke about streaming defences last week and there are a couple of great options. The Chargers haven't been great defensively but anyone facing the Jets should be looked at. The Dolphins defence has surprised many but they have been excellent this season. They go up against a Broncos offence that has turned the ball over so much lately and that makes them almost a must start.

Fantasy MVP

The race for MVP is hotting up. Kyler Murray has pushed himself into contention and the likes of Russell Wilson and Josh Allen are still hanging around. But I can't look past Patrick Mahomes. 25 touchdowns and just one interception is incredible, even if it just feels a bit like the norm now for the young superstar. You can still get 7/4 on Mahomes and as the end of the season closes in it will soon become clear that he is the obvious choice for the award.

But when it comes to fantasy football, there is one choice for MVP - Alvin Kamara. If you drafted him, it was probably at somewhere from three to seven and if he's in your team, you've almost certainly locked up a playoff spot or are close to doing so. In eight games he has fallen below 20 points just twice in PPR and he's cleared 30 points three times. It just shows the value of pass catching backs in fantasy and it's something we have to remember when drafting next season.