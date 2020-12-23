NFL Fantasy Tips: Fantasy championships and the rookies that could win leagues in 2021

Time to look to 2021

So hopefully you are gearing up for the finals of your league. On the most part your team is probably set and you know who you are going to start and sit. But there are still edges to be found. Once again we will look at the best defensive streaming options for your team as well as looking ahead to 2021 and some of the rookies that could help you win your league this time next season.

Bet against Adam Gase

The first one is always pretty easy - whoever is playing the Jets. The Browns get that honour this week and they can go off. The Brown defence can be up and down but they have so much talent and the likes of Myles Garrett can wreck an offences game plan. Of course, the Jets got a win last week against the Rams, but a repeat of that is very unlikely. Backing against Adam Gase and the Jet offence is going to be profitable nearly every time.

Another defence that both gets a good matchup and is sneakily good is the Eagles. They get so much pressure on a quarterback that those sack numbers and other scoring plays just pile up for your team. If you can't pick up either of those then turn to the Bills and Ravens who also have great matchups this week.

Lawrence is a generational talent

The 2021 draft class is going to be headlined by the quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence looks like one of the safest bets to come out in quite some time. The Clemson passer has been incredible throughout his college career. He has tasted defeat just once - that came in the National Championship when he was looking to lead his team to back-to-back titles. It is looking like he will be heading to Jacksonville and they will finally have their quarterback they've been searching for all this time.

Justin Fields from Ohio State is almost certainly going to be the Jets QB in 21. Some of you may have seen him before if you have watched the Netflix series QB1 - or of course, just watch college football. Like Lawrence he hasn't suffered defeat too often and he has put up some incredible numbers. He has over 1000 yards as a rusher and 19 touchdowns to go with it. He is everything you want in a modern quarterback.

In dynasty these two will be highly sought after but even in redraft leagues they can both come in and make an instant impact. Both teams have some weapons to work with and are likely to invest in talent around their new stars. They can be league winners as the likes of Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert have been as first year starters over the past couple of years.

Some stud pass catchers

This year's rookie wide receiver class has been incredible. From Ceedee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Justin Jefferson to Tee Higgins, Brandon Aiyuk and Laviska Shenault. This new class may struggle to match that but their is one name in particular that stands out - current 4/7 favourite for the Heisman Trophy, DeVonta Smith. He is the latest Alabama wide receiver to hit the NFL and he looks set to be a star straight away. He has 2700 yards and 31 touchdowns over the past two seasons and looks to have everything needed to succeed at the next level.

Another name at receiver that may end up dropping a little after sitting out the season due to COVID is Ja'Marr Chase. The LSU star was considered better than his former teammate Justin Jefferson by many in the game, so that tells you the sort of talent he has. He had an incredible 20 touchdowns alongside Jefferson as that LSU team led by Joe Burrow went all the way to the title. A year off may cause some uncertainty around him, but he will be a star in the NFL. There is just no doubt about it.

Running back is about opportunity

Running back doesn't look the stronger of groups this season. There are players like Travis Etienne and Najee Harris that will come in and likely get action from day one. But landing spot is so important as James Robinson showed us this season. The undrafted rookie has been a league winner for so many so you really need to keep an eye on those depth charts heading into next season. Taking lots of punts on these sort of players late can pay off in the long run.