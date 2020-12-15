NFL Fantasy Tips: Defence wins championships

The final four

Hopefully you have made the last four in your league's playoffs by now. A lot of the stars showed up for week one of the playoffs. Travis Kelce and Derrick Henry are sure to have won many of you games.

James Conner and Noah Fant on the other hand could have been responsible for knocking you out with their 0.80 combined points. We all have a list of players who we will never draft again and there are players who are on there for a lot less than this.

It is all about winning now. We can only take it one week at a time in the playoffs. So like last week we will look at the best streaming options and the players who can give you every edge in week 15.

Defence wins championships

The Rams defence have been getting better and better through this season and they could put up huge numbers against the Jets. Expect the Rams to be in the Jets backfield all game long. That will lead to plenty of sacks and hurried throws that could turn into interceptions and hopefully pick sixes. For those of you playing DFS it may be the chalk play, but if you do not have the Rams in your line ups you may be too far behind for other positions to make up.

The Bills are also under rostered in leagues. They are a really solid defence and, going up against the Broncos, have a chance to put up some big numbers. If the Rams are not available then go after Buffalo who are really on a roll.

Stafford to lead your team to the finals

Like defences, quarterbacks are very match up dependant. Of course, some players will produce numbers even against the best defences, but unless you took one early then you are unlikely to have one of those players on your roster.

The Titans have given up points to pretty much everyone this season and if Matt Stafford is good to go - he is questionable with a rib injury - then expect a lot of points from him. He has shown all through his career he can put up numbers and he has a good offence to help him. That game has huge shootout potential with two poor defences and good offences. Stafford could be the man to carry you to the final.

Jalen Hurts didn't pass particularly well against the Saints, but what he did was run incredibly well. Notching 106 yards against one of the best defences in the league is very impressive and he gets a much more favourable match up this week against the Cardinals. As I said last week, he is a risky play but that rushing ability gives him a very solid floor and depending on how the rest of your roster looks, that may be all you need.

Cole Kmet can ease those headaches

Tight end is a position that gives so many headaches to fantasy players. Unless you have one of the elite three or four players, you just never know what you're getting from week to week. But Cole Kmet is really carving a role out form himself in the Bears offence. The rookie tight end has had seven targets in back to back games and, while that hasn't been converted into too much just yet, the opportunity is there and that is all you can look for. Seven targets would be among the highest for tight ends and volume is the key in fantasy.

Give dynasty a try

The fantasy season is almost over, but that doesn't mean you have to stop playing fantasy football. Dynasty leagues are becoming more and more popular and if you haven't tried them you really should. There are many variants but the basic principle is that you draft a team and then you keep those players forever, only having a yearly rookie draft.

There is so much strategy involved compared to a redraft. A bad trade can have effects for years. A bad pick in a draft can be the difference between you making the playoffs or not. But for real fantasy football fans it can be the most interesting form of the game. It is a year round league with trades happening in the offseason and the rookie draft. The NFL season is pretty short so it is great to fill those other eight or nine months of the year.

If you have never tried it then get your mates together and get a league started for 2021. It is never too early to draft so why not get started straight away?