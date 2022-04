Betfair have opened a wide range of markets where you can bet on the NFL Draft 2022 as the crucial three day event gets underway in Las Vegas.

The draft is the annual event at which NFL teams select the best college players for the new season.

Over the next three days, players futures will be made and decisions will be taken that could prove pivotal in determining the destiny of the 2022/23 Super Bowl.

Travon Walker, a talented defensive end, is 1/6 to be the first pick over all, while another defender, Aidan Hutchinson, is also likely to be among the first players to be snapped up.

Ahmad Gardner is likely to be a key man this draft and you can bet on whether his draft position will be over or under 4.5.

Malik Willis is the favourite to be the first quarter-back drafted.

There is plenty of talent up for grabs and you may be hearing lots more about some of these players in the next season or so.

Just two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Joe Burrow who became central to their charge to the Super Bowl last season.

You can also bet on which positions teams will prioritise.

For example, the Caridnals are 11/2 to bring in a young linebacker first up, while the 2022 champions LA Rams could move for a defensive lineman.

Bills favourites for Super Bowl 23 but Brady's Buccs will challenge again

Buffalo Bills 13/2 are the favourites to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy next February.

Tampa Bay Buccanneers - boosted by Tom Brady's decision to play another season - come next at 7/1, while defending champions LA Rams are 10/1.

The new season will begin on 8 September so teams have under five months to bed in their drafted players and prepare them for the campaign ahead.

We'll have tips for every game and extensive coverage all the way from week one to the Super Bowl.