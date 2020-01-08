NFL Betting: Underdogs look to cause a ruckus in upcoming Divisional round

Bye bye Brady

One of the biggest surprises of the first games of post-season in the NFL, was of course the Tennessee Titans beating the reigning champions and super-elite New England Patriots. While the Pats hadn't looked like they were at their best for a while and missed out on a bye-week with a last regular-season loss to the Dolphins, the market was still faithful in them.

However our NFL columnist, Mark Kirwan was wary about how shaky the team was, and recommended backing the underdog on the +5.5 handicap at [1.91]. Tom Brady's team couldn't hack down the Titans and went out earlier than most expected.

That win sees them at [14] to win their conference, but of course they face the AFC and Super Bowl favourites, the Baltimore Ravens, who are on a 13-game winning streak.

Tennessee would have to pull-out something of a miracle to progress to the Conference Finals, as their opponents would have enjoyed their week's rest from winning the AFC North as well as having the homefield advantage of this game. If the Titans win this, they can win anything, but the Ravens odds are [1.27] for the match, [1.93] for conference winner and [3] for the Super Bowl. It seems highly unlikely to say the least.

Chiefs underrated

And of course, there's another big dog in the AFC that gets overlooked. The Kansas City Chiefs have also had a week break after winning AFC West and securing the 2nd seed, setting up a showdown with the Houston Texans. They looked uninspiring in first half in their Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills, and were unable to register any points in the first half before matching the 19 points they needed to take the game into overtime.

Houston don't look as strong as as the team that came close to the Super Bowl last year, hence why they're [16] in the AFC Winner market and [42] to win the Super Bowl. The most likely outcome will be a Conference clash between the Chiefs ([2.76]) and Ravens, the former of which are second favourites for the Super Bowl at [4.7].

NFC fight more competitive

On the NFC side of things, the betting is a lot closer with Conference Winner odds between [2] and [8].

In reward of beating the favoured New Orleans Saints, the Minnesota Vikings have the tough task of trying to beat a 49ers team that we're 13-3 over the regular season and are joint-second favourites for the Super Bowl at [4.7]. Jimmy Garropolo and George Kittle have run rings around the majority of teams that they've faced and are at [2] to win the NFC.

The only realistic threat to the Niners' chances would be one of the teams that defeated them and that team is their massive rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. They're [6.8] to win the NFC and [17] to win the Super Bowl, but their bigger odds are attributed to the fact they have to play Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers away in Wisconsin. The Hawks however may be underated in their [2.76] price to beat the Packers because of their impressive on-the-road record of 8-1. Definitely a price to watch, or dabble in if you think the Seattle can cope with their injury woes.

Green Bay are second favourites to win the NFC Conference at [4.2] and [11] to win the finals, but that means the likely chance of facing the 49ers...