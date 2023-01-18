Sunday 20:00
Match Odds: 9/5 | 4/9Spread: Bills -4.5Points O/U: 48.5
We'll be seeing this play-off fixture a few times over the coming years with superstars Joe Burrow and Josh Allen here to stay in teams pretty well-matched.
Even the way they dealt with tough opponents without their own starting QBs last week was pretty similar - and if Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa played last week we could be looking at a Ravens-Dolphins showdown here.
I think Burrow will be more productive here than last week but that offensive line is still a worry, as only his houdini-like escapes prevented him being sacked more than four times by Baltimore.
Touchdown Tip: Diggs & Chase to score @
He'll no doubt get another big game out of Ja'Marr Chase but needs more from Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to keep up with Allen, who somehow ended up throwing for 352 yards and three TDs despite being sacked SEVEN (7) times by Miami.
Allowing 31 points to a Miami team led by third-stringer Skylar Thompson must also be a big worry with Burrow coming to town, and the Bengals of course have the experience of making the Super Bowl last year to call on.
Expect big games from Stefon Diggs and 'Big Game' Gabe Davis for Buffalo, who have the edge on defence and offensive line - and crucially being at home adds to those small margins that give them the edge.
This one has the look of a game that'll come down to whoever has the ball last having a chance to win - so a safe bet on the result would be to give the Bengals a TD and go over on points. Bengals +7.5 & over 48.5pts comes in at 2/1
Bet: Over 50.5pts in the game
Sunday 23:30
Match Odds: 8/5 | 1/2Spread: 49ers -3Points O/U: 45.5
My word, Dak Prescott looked good in Tampa didn't he? What a way for the Cowboys to win their first play-off game on the road in 30 years, but if they want another Dak's going to have to do that to the best defence in football.
Prescott's also got a point to prove after losing to the Niners in Dallas in last year's play-offs thanks to a late brain fade on his behalf, but against a defence that tied the league lead in interceptions and yards per carry it'll be tough sledding.
From The GOAT to Mr Irrelevant, Micah Parsons and the Dallas defence now face rookie third-stringer Brock Purdy who has lit-up this Niners offence in just six games. With him the team are averaging 0.19 expected points added (EPA) per play - which just eclipses Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs.
Touchdown Tip: McCaffrey & Kittle to score @
Parsons will be out to unsettle the rookie all night, but nothing so far has managed to dent this young upstart's frightening confidence and moxie - we'll see if a defence that led the league with 22 turnovers can do the job.
I'm not sure about Dallas backing kicker Brett Maher after his astonishing four missed extra points in a row - they'll need every point here so hopefully he's over whatever mental yips got to him.
I've backed the 49ers to go all the way though and have no problem sticking to that here - they've scored 35-plus points in five of Purdy's six starts, and even if he's under pressure here George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey are the perfect out balls.
McCaffrey's been a stud since joining mid-season and has scored in his last seven games, Kittle is Purdy's favourite target and has seven TDs in six (scoring a double in three games) and that's before you even get to the X-factor that is Deebo Samuel.
Bet: 49ers to win & over 46.5pts
