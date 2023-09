Rodgers injury sees markets settled or voided

Jets' play-offs odds drift as plans in tatters

The New York Jets drifted to 15/82.84 on Betfair Sportsbook to make the play-offs after Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending achilles injury minutes into his NFL debut for the Big Apple franchise.

They showed plenty of resilience in the game and went on to defeat AFC East rivals Buffalo Bills 22-16 in overtime.

The Bills 11/82.32, however, are favourites to win the AFC East and the Jets are 5/15.80 in the same market after Rodgers' injury.

Betfair void bets on Rodgers

The 39-year-old quarter-back was expected to make a big impact at the Jets this season after joining from Green Bay in the summer.

That will not happen now and the Jets must quickly adapt to life without Rodgers as they bid to meet their fans high expectations for the 2023/24 season.

Betfair reacted quickly to the news, voiding all losing Rodgers prop selections on the game against the Bills and doing the same with special outright markets on the player.





4-time MVP Rodgers will miss the entire NFL season for the New York Jets with an Achilles tear. So...



We voided all losing Rodgers prop selections from Tuesday's game



-- Betfair (@Betfair) September 13, 2023

The Jets have disappointed for many seasons, and were dubbed 'the Jest' on NFL...Only Bettor by Mike Carlson, but tipsters agreed that this season they had a chance of competing to reach the post-season.

If their win over the Bills is any measure then they may still get there. They are 4/111.36 to fall short, however, on Betfair Sportsbook.

Next up for the Jets is a trip to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday - a game that will be included in Paul Higham's NFL Gameweek 2 tipsheet on Friday.

