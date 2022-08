Buffalo Bills are set to start the 2022/23 NFL season as the favourites to win the Super Bowl.

The Bills are 6/1 on the Sportsbook and, after years of post-season heartbreak, many commentators agree that they have the strongest team in the competition.

Quarter-back Josh Allen is one of the best in the business and they have bolstered their defence by signing Von Miller from last season's champions LA Rams.

Bills and Rams set for opening night clash

The Bills and the Rams meet in the season curtain-raiser in the early hours of Friday 9 September UK time.

The rest of gameweek one will be played across Sunday 11, Monday 12 and Tuesday 13.

The Rams are 10/1 to become the first team to retain the Vince Lombardi trophy since the Patriots managed it in 2005.

Buccs and Chiefs backed to compete again

The market says the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be back at the Super Bowl this season.

The Flordians look formidable, with Tom Brady reversing his decision to retire to play another season. They are 7/1 second favourites to reclaim the title they won in 2021.

Chargers could challenge Chiefs' supremacy

The Kansas City Chiefs 9/1 come next in the betting and that's no surprise at all.

Andy Reid has strengthened his already impressive roster this season. They have won the AFC West six years in a row but the division looks stronger this season and the Chiefs can expect stiff competition from Los Angeles Chargers - 14/1 for the Super Bowl - in particular.

Pack stronger in defence and attack

Green Bay Packers are dominant in the NFC North, winning the last three conference titles, and in quarterback Aaron Rodgers they have one of the biggest talents in the game.

The Packers' defense will be ferocious this term and you can make a case for them going all the way in 2022/23 at odds of 10/1.

Burrow and Bengals could pounce again

Finally, last season's surprise package the Cincinnati Bengals look a generous price at 20/1. They were 125/1 shots this time last year and, thanks to some heroic performances, went all the way to the Super Bowl.

Quarter-back Joe Burrow will be looking to build on his impressive campaign last year and, with the Bengals recruiting in the off-season, he should have better offensive players around him.