Podcast team preview Super Bowl LVIII

Match predictions, prop bets and more

Get Super Bowl tips on Betting.Betfair

Watch the NFL Only Bettor Super Bowl preview show to get the lowdown from Kieran O'Connor, John Balfe and Mike Carlson explain where Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers will be won and lost.

The podcast trio have covered every round of this season for Betfair and are in the strongest position to find the best bets for Sunday's season finale in Nevada.

NFL... Only Bettor - Super Bowl Preview - Listen here!

Should San Francisco 49ers be favourites on Betfair? Mike thinks those odds reflect Kyle Shanahan's team's performances in the regular season. The Chiefs may have been the team of the play-offs and arguably arrive at the Allegiant Stadium with the greater momentum.

The podcast team are in agreement that the Super Bowl will be close. They even think it could be won by a field goal.

Find out which team they think will get their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy, which prop bets they are keen to take on and hear about the night John hung out with half-time performer Usher.