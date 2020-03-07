NBA Saturday Tipsheet: Warriors to take advantage of the injured 76ers

Curry is back

Philadephia 76ers @ Golden State Warriors

Sunday, 01:30 GMT

Live on Betfair Video

Steph Curry is back for the Warriors and all of a sudden the team sitting bottom of the standings are very interesting. He is still showing some rust, but is managing to put up over 20 points per game. Curry's return has coincided with Draymond Green picking up an injury and he is questionable here. Andrew Wiggins is starting to settle in and has 20 or more points in three straight. The Warriors made the big trade before the deadline because they thought that Wiggins would fit better with the team's stars and the early signs are good.

The 76ers are so bad on the road that any game outside of Philadelphia is a tough one. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are both out and those two missing out will only make the task even tougher. Tobias Harris will lead the team in their absence and he has been scoring well of late. They are a very good defensive team, but Simmons and Embiid are big parts of that.

The stats to date this season can almost be thrown out as these are such different teams right now. But the Golden State just have a bit more firepower and for that reason, back them to get just their 15th win of the season.

Rockets have too much firepower

Houston Rockets @ Charlotte Hornets

Saturday, 22:00 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Arena

Houston have been in great form with their new small ball line-up, but back-to-back defeats this week have stopped their surge. They played one of their worst games for some time against the Clippers. Just seven threes from 42 attempts is awful for a team that is built around making those shots. Russell Westbrook had been up and down but this new line-up has seemingly unlocked him. He has not failed to reach 20 points since the start of December, but he could miss out here. James Harden is more than capable of carrying the load though.

Charlotte are still battling to sneak into the playoffs, but three straight losses have made it even tougher than it already was. They are one of the worst offensive teams in the league, putting up just 102 points per game. That isn't going to cut it against the high-powered Rockets. While they are strong on defence, they are not strong enough and this should be a case of by how many Houston win by, not if they win.

Back James Harden to overpower the Hornets and get the Rockets back to winning ways.