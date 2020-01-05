NBA Sunday Tipsheet: Clippers to bounce back against the Knicks

Bounce back game for the Clippers

New York Knicks @ Los Angeles Clippers

Sunday, 20:30 GMT

The Clippers suffered a heavy defeat in a big upset loss against the Grizzlies last night and will be looking to bounce back quickly against the struggling Knicks.

LA will be without Paul George again who is out with a hamstring injury. The Clippers' highs this season have been very high. They already have two wins over the Lakers this season but when they are without their big two in George and Kawhi Leonard they just seem to crumble. Consistency has been a real issue for them. Without George again tonight there are real concerns about them.

The Knicks are perhaps playing their best basketball of the season. Before the loss to the Suns last time out they had won three straight. They have one of the very worst offences in the league though, currently sitting in 29th in scoring. Even without George it is hard to see them keeping up with the Clippers and their high-scoring offence.

The Clippers are hard to trust, as shown by yesterday's loss when favoured by 11 points, but they should have too much for the Knicks.

Comfortable win for the Lakers

Detroit Pistons @ Los Angeles Lakers

Monday, 03:10 GMT

The Lakers continued their good form with a comfortable victory over the Pelicans, with Anthony Davis racking up 46 points against his former team. However, he is day-to-day with a shoulder injury and we could see him limited here. LeBron James is now fully healthy after struggling with injury over the Christmas period, and looks set for a big game against the struggling Pistons.

Detroit will be without Blake Griffin and there are continued rumours that leading scorer Andre Drummond could be traded in the not too distant future. The uncertainty around the team right now is showing on the court and they have lost eight of their past 10 games. They sit 18th in scoring defence and it is hard to see them stopping the powerful Lakers offence.

Fifteen points is a lot to give up, but the Lakers are rested while Detroit are playing for a second straight night. LA should win and they should do it comfortably.