NBA Sunday Tipsheet: Zion-led Pelicans to make it four in a row

Young Pelicans can make it four in a row

New Orleans Pelicans @ Houston Rockets

Sunday, 19:00 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Arena

Zion Williamson is back and the Pelicans have found some form to go with it. He is averaging 19 points per game despite his minutes being limited and New Orleans have won three straight. They are 20-29 but will fancy their chances of a good second half of the season and a playoff spot. They have a very talented but young team that can build around Williamson for years to come.

The Rockets continue to be one of the most frustrating and hard to read teams in the league. In James Harden and Russell Westbrook they have one of the most talented duos in the league, but it isn't producing results. They have won just four of the past 10, but three of those wins have been against the Mavericks, Jazz and Nuggets - three of the better teams in the league.

The Pelicans seem to be one of the hungriest teams in the league and they will look to take a big win over the Rockets. Back them to make it four in a row here.

Bucks don't lose two in a row

Phoenix Suns @ Milwaukee Bucks

Sunday, 19:00 GMT

Live on Betfair Video

The Bucks suffered a rare defeat last time out against the Nuggets but they were 14-1 in the 15 games heading into that one. They already look set for the best regular season record once again and Giannis Antetokounmpo is making a strong bid to once again be named MVP and will be captain in the All Star game. He left that loss late on with what appears to be cramp, but should be healthy here.

The Suns have been good at times, but overall they have just been missing something. One player has not though and that is Devin Booker. He was almost certainly the biggest snub for All Star this season. He is far and away the biggest weapon for Phoenix and if they are going to pull off the upset then it will probably come from yet another big game from him.

The Bucks have only lost seven games all season, and never two in a row. It would be a big surprise if they were to lose here, particularly at home. Back them to bounce back with a big win.