NBA Christmas Day Tipsheet: Doncic to upset the Lakers

Doncic to take it away from the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Lakers

Saturday, 02:30 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Arena

When these two teams it is always fun and that should be no different here. Luka Doncic showed why he is the MVP favourite in the opener but it wasn't quite enough against the Suns. He is one of the most entertaining players in the league and even though he is still improving, he is already a game winner and he can carry this team a long way.

Like the Heat, the Lakers looked to be suffering from such a quick turnaround from last season and with Doncic's incredible scoring power the game could be taken away from them. If all things were equal then I would strongly fancy the Lakers but with the circumstances I just struggle to back them here and will take the Mavs to pull off the upset on Christmas Day.

Bucks have too much

Golden State Warriors @ Milwaukee Bucks

Friday, 19:30 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Arena

Giannis Antetokounmpo came up short when he had the chance to take it to overtime against the Celtics but the reigning MVP was his usual dominant self in that game. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday both had good games as well but it just was not enough against one of their main rivals in the East.

The Warriors never really got going as they were dominated by the Nets. Draymond Green will once again miss out and that could be the difference here. They really needed him to help stop Giannis and co. Andrew Wiggins will only improve as he gels with this team but it is unlikely to be enough in a game that looks to be a really bad matchup.

Pelicans can get the better of the Heat

New Orleans Pelicans @ Miami Heat

Friday, 17:00 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Arena

The Christmas Day action gets underway with a great game between Zion Williamson and the Pelicans and the defending Eastern Conference Champions.

The Pelicans got off to a great start with a comfortable win over the Raptors. Williamson, entering his second season, kicked things off with a double double and Brandon Ingram picked up where we left off last season, ending just one assist short of a triple double.

The Heat's run to the final meant a drastically shortened offseason and it showed as a late run from Orlando saw them fall to 0-1. They will certainly pick up as the season goes on but early on I am favouring the fresher Pelicans.