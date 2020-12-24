NBA Christmas Day Tipsheet: Doncic to upset the Lakers
The NBA is back underway and there is an incredible line up of Christmas Day games. Dave Gray thinks Luka Doncic can lead the Mavericks to an upset over the Lakers...
Doncic to take it away from the Lakers
Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Lakers
Saturday, 02:30 GMT
Live on Sky Sports Arena
When these two teams it is always fun and that should be no different here. Luka Doncic showed why he is the MVP favourite in the opener but it wasn't quite enough against the Suns. He is one of the most entertaining players in the league and even though he is still improving, he is already a game winner and he can carry this team a long way.
Like the Heat, the Lakers looked to be suffering from such a quick turnaround from last season and with Doncic's incredible scoring power the game could be taken away from them. If all things were equal then I would strongly fancy the Lakers but with the circumstances I just struggle to back them here and will take the Mavs to pull off the upset on Christmas Day.
Bucks have too much
Golden State Warriors @ Milwaukee Bucks
Friday, 19:30 GMT
Live on Sky Sports Arena
Giannis Antetokounmpo came up short when he had the chance to take it to overtime against the Celtics but the reigning MVP was his usual dominant self in that game. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday both had good games as well but it just was not enough against one of their main rivals in the East.
The Warriors never really got going as they were dominated by the Nets. Draymond Green will once again miss out and that could be the difference here. They really needed him to help stop Giannis and co. Andrew Wiggins will only improve as he gels with this team but it is unlikely to be enough in a game that looks to be a really bad matchup.
Pelicans can get the better of the Heat
New Orleans Pelicans @ Miami Heat
Friday, 17:00 GMT
Live on Sky Sports Arena
The Christmas Day action gets underway with a great game between Zion Williamson and the Pelicans and the defending Eastern Conference Champions.
The Pelicans got off to a great start with a comfortable win over the Raptors. Williamson, entering his second season, kicked things off with a double double and Brandon Ingram picked up where we left off last season, ending just one assist short of a triple double.
The Heat's run to the final meant a drastically shortened offseason and it showed as a late run from Orlando saw them fall to 0-1. They will certainly pick up as the season goes on but early on I am favouring the fresher Pelicans.