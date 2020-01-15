NBA Tips: Harden and Lillard put on a show

Spurs' Eastern surge stops in Miami

San Antonio Spurs @ Miami Heat

Thursday 00:10 GMT



The San Antonio Spurs are in the middle of a mixed season, currently 17-21 and just outside the playoff spots but in the first two weeks of 2020 they have done something very few teams have managed this term. Buoyed by an in-form DeMar DeRozan the Spurs have ripped through a section of the schedule that includes the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Their last three wins have come against the Milwaukee Bucks (Top seed), the Boston Celtics (2nd) and the Toronto Raptors (4th), tonight they face the East's third seed, the Miami Heat and the run looks set to stop.

Jimmy Butler, who will likely be tasked with guarding DeRozan, has been outstanding this term and has lead Miami to an NBA best 17-1 record in home games. The Heat are returning to Miami after an unsuccessful trip to New York, where they were beaten by both the Knicks and the Nets, so will be hoping that the home crowd can lift them from their mini-slump. Butler and DeRozan will go head to head, and I expect the Miami man to win that battle, the key in a comfortable Heat victory.

Points aplenty when big shots face off

Portland Trailblazers @ Houston Rockets

Thursday 02:40 GMT



James Harden and Damien Lillard are two of the most dominant scorers in the league, and tonight's game between Houston and Portland looks set to be a cracker, with both men in great form. The entire Houston Rockets offence runs through Harden, a man in the midst of his best ever scoring season, as he averages an incredible 37.7 points per game while also contributing 7.5 assists a night. It is hard to think of a way for opposition players to stop him, the Trailblazers will try but Lillard, Harden's direct competitor, isn't a noted defender to 'The Beard' could well be on for another big night.

Portland's best strategy may well be to fight fire with fire, turn to Lillard and hope he can match Houston's star man. The point guard is averaging a full 11 points per game less than Harden, but he has flashed the ability to get on a hot streak at times throughout the season, highlighted by a 60 point performance against Brooklyn earlier in the year. Lillard is likely to lead the way for Portland, but Harden's better supporting cast will make the difference. Look for both men to score well, but Houston to emerge victorious.

James plays the lead in Davis absence

Orlando Magic @ Los Angeles Lakers

Thursday 03:40 GMT



The 2019/20 season for the Los Angeles Lakers has been about two men, LeBron James and Anthony Davis a pair of All-Stars who have swept all before them as LA boast a 33-7 record. Unfortunately for the Lakers, the last few games have seen Davis out with a back injury so the pair haven't been seen together often in 2020. However, with Davis out of the picture, Hollywood have seen their leading man step forward. In the two games he has played without Davis, James has scored 35 and 31 points and also tallied 31 in the game his co-star left early after sustaining the injury showing that he is more than capable of carrying the load as a scorer as well as a passer.

With the Orlando Magic in town missing their premier defender Johnathan Isaac to a potentially season ending knee injury, James should have freedom to really open up. It is possible that Davis could return, but if he does I expect his minutes to be limited as he's eased back in to action so James should still dominate the scoring. Look for James to score well in an LA win.