NBA Tips: Simmons can top battle with Siakam

Simmons leads Sixers surge

Philadelphia 76ers @ Toronto Raptors

Thursday 00:10 GMT



Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers head to Toronto to face the Raptors after the Australian produced his best performance of the season last time out. The Sixers are missing the injured big man Joel Embiid and it is Simmons who has stepped up to replace him, the former number one pick registered a 34 point triple-double on Monday night and has consistently stuffed the statsheet throughout Embiid's spell on the sidelines.

Facing up against Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry the challenge is tougher than Monday against the Nets but I still expect Simmons to have success. The Raptors are on a good run of form (7-3 across their last 10 games) but they have had a relatively easy schedule to start 2020, so I'm backing Simmons and his teammates to send the Toronto fans home disappointed after a handy win.

Ja rules for Memphis but Celtics win

Memphis Grizzlies @ Boston Celtics

Thursday 00:40 GMT



Before the season started all the talk was about Zion Williamson being a transformational talent for the New Orleans Pelicans, who would run away with the Rookie of the Year award. Williamson is yet to play and it has been Memphis guard Ja Morant who has been making a splash. Morant has lead the team in assists in 11 straight games as the Grizzlies have been on fire since Christmas, and seems to produce a highlight-reel play every night. Facing a strong Boston Celtics side will be a real challenge for the teenage sensation but he should be up to the task.

Supported by Dillon Brooks and Jae Crowder he has the ability to take on most sides. While Boston have to cope with some of the best young talent in the league, their 17-5 home record and smothering defence will make it incredibly difficult for Memphis. Add to that Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum both averaging 25+ points across their last couple of games and Boston should have enough to deal with their opposition tonight. I expect them to win comfortably despite Morant's best efforts.

High scoring Suns play in to Pacers hands

Indiana Pacers @ Phoenix Suns

Thursday 03:40 GMT



The Phoenix Suns' season has been highlighted by a number of high scoring games, 40 of their 43 games this season have seen both sides score 100 points or more, and I expect that to happen again tonight. Unfortunately for Phoenix, that really helps their opponent, the Indiana Pacers. While Devin Booker has been on a tear for the Suns, averaging 32.4 points per game in 2020, and Deandre Ayton has been an asset on both ends of the floor the rest of the side are inconsistent.

By contrast, the Pacers are the ultimate team first outfit. Seven players are averaging 10ppg or more this term and almost the entire roster has shown the ability to spread the ball around. With a fast paced game on the horizon, a team like Indiana who are comfortable spreading the court and moving the ball at speed will be well set. I'm backing team ethic over individual firepower and the Pacers to win an entertaining game.