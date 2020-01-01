NBA Tips: Bucks extend their lead at the top

Lillard and Whiteside too strong for New York

Portland Trail Blazers @ New York Knicks

Thursday 00:30 GMT

The Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks both start the year outside the playoff places but will have very different outlooks as the season continues. Portland, led by Damian Lillard are just half a game outside the playoffs and will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Suns last time out.

A Devin Booker inspired comeback saw the Trail Blazers throw away a 19 point lead and lose two days ago, but still showed positive signs for Portland. Lillard, a four time All-Star, topped 30 points for the third straight game and Center Hassan Whiteside had over 15 rebounds for the 6th time in seven games. The pair are a good bet to continue their good form against a Knicks side who seem to be perpetually planning for next season.

The only positives this term for New York have been RJ Barrett and Julius Randle but the two Knicks stars are unlikely to have enough to trouble Portland. Look for the Trail Blazers to kick off their 2020 with a comfortable victory.

MVP starts year with a bang

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Milwaukee Bucks

Thursday 01:00 GMT

The Milwaukee Bucks are well clear at the top of the Eastern Conference, thanks to reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo following up his MVP season with another strong showing. The man known as "The Greek Freak" has averaged 30.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, while also improving his three point shooting and assist numbers. Giannis had a couple of games off in between Christmas and New Year as the Bucks managed his workload a little but will be back with a bang against the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves.

While the Bucks are 8-2 over their last 10 games the Timberwolves are 2-8, including losses to the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. Karl-Anthony Towns has been missing through injury and that has hurt Minnesota greatly. The Center is expected to miss tonight's game too, which will give Antetokounmpo one less man to worry about as he tries to drive to the hoop. Look for the MVP to top score as the Bucks pick up another win.

Big men battle it out in LA

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers

Thursday 03:30 GMT

A Western Conference battle as the top ranked Los Angeles Lakers host the 10th placed Phoenix Suns in what will be a battle between two of the league's best big men. Anthony Davis is leading the Lakers in scoring, and has continued to solidify themselves as one of the best power forwards in around, he will face off against second year Center DeAndre Ayton who has had a tumultuous year to say the least.

The Suns big man played well on opening day, only to be hit with a 25 game suspension, he sat out the suspension as the Suns battled to stay in the Western playoff race. Once Ayton's suspension was done he played well on his return before picking up an ankle injury. The Suns are glad to have their former Number One pick back, particularly as Devin Booker has started to hit form.

Booker, another burgeoning star on a talented Suns team, has averaged 33 points across his last three games and will hope to combine his scoring ability with an improved passing game now he has Ayton as an extra scoring option. I'm backing Davis to score well, but I expect a Suns side who are better than their record suggests, to at least cover the spread.

