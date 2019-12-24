NBA Tips: There's a Christmas cracker in LA

Boston can beat depleted champs

Boston Celtics @ Toronto Raptors

Wednesday 17:10 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Action

Two Eastern Conference powerhouses face off in Toronto, as the defending champion Raptors host the Boston Celtics. Both sides will be trying to shrink the gap between themselves and the runaway leaders in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks, but it is Boston's health that makes them a good bet on Christmas Day.

Injuries to Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell and Marc Gasol leaves Toronto reliant on guard Kyle Lowry. While the 33-year-old was able to lead a historic comeback against Dallas on Sunday, I don't expect him to be able to repeat the trick against a strong Boston side.

Lowry will go head to head with Kemba Walker and may well end up outscoring his Boston counterpart but Walker's supporting cast of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum is what gives the Celtics the edge. Boston have won 20 out of 27 games this season, propped up by a league best home record, but I expect them to earn a road win, despite Lowry's best efforts.

Harden and Rockets will have now trouble with Warriors

Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors

Wednesday 22:10 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Action

When the Christmas Day games were announced, James Harden and the Houston Rockets facing off against Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors looked like a mouthwatering prospect between two of the best teams in a stacked Western Conference. Unfortunately, Steph Curry is out indefinitely with a broken hand and the Warriors have been a huge disappointment.

Harden, reunited with Russell Westbrook and supported by a number of solid role players, has helped lead the Rockets to third place in the Western Conference and they already look to be zeroing in on another playoff run. Harden has scored 40 points or more 12 times this season already and against a hapless Warriors side I wouldn't be surprised to see him do it again.

With the Warriors in such poor form this season, and the Rockets comfortable favourites, I'll be backing the Rockets to have no trouble at all covering the spread.

Stars out in Hollywood

Los Angeles Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers

Thursday 01:10 GMT

Live on Sky Sports Action

The Los Angeles Clippers play the role of visiting team as they face the Lakers at the Staples Center in a game that, unlike Houston vs Golden State, sees two sides who are living up to their preseason billing go head to head. The Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are 24-6 with the second best record in the NBA while Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have helped the Clippers to a 22-10 record.

Despite their impressive record the Clippers are only 8-8 in away games so it will be interesting to see if that record continues in a game played in the stadium they share with the Lakers. Kawhi Leonard will has scored 20 or more points in each of his last six games, as he continues to be a consistent, efficient force for his side.

Worryingly for the Lakers both LeBron and Davis are coping with injuries, and while Davis is a good bet to play, James could be a doubt. With that in mind I'm backing the Clippers, led by Leonard, to take the win.

