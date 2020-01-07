NBA Tips: Jokic and Doncic set to put on a show

Heat's travel sickness continues

Miami Heat @ Indiana Pacers

Thursday 00:10 GMT

The Indiana Pacers host the Miami Heat in a contest that sees two of the better sides in a top heavy Eastern Conference face off. The Heat come in to the game on the back of a successful festive period, winning seven of their last ten games, but games away from Miami have seen them struggle this term. An NBA best 17-1 home record has carried them to third in the Conference but they are just 9-9 on their travels.

With star guard Jimmy Butler nursing a minor back problem that could see his playing time limited and Miami struggling to find a reliable second scoring option, Center Bam Adebayo could be their main man. Unfortunately for Miami, the Pacers defend well against bigger players and have struck upon a balanced offensive system that serves them particularly well at home.

With six players averaging over 10 points a game this season Indiana have spread the ball around nicely and defend well as a unit. Though not as prolific as home as Miami they are a tough opposition and I expect them to earn their 16th home win of the season.

Celtics win despite DeMar

San Antonio Spurs @ Boston Celtics

Thursday 00:10 GMT



Demar DeRozan has been a real bright spot in an otherwise disappointing first half of the season for the San Antonio Spurs. The veteran Shooting Guard leads the team in points and is shooting with surprising accuracy a stat highlighted by Monday's outstanding 25 points (on 11/15 shooting) in a surprise win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

I think it is unlikely that the Spurs will knock off two Eastern Conference powerhouses in consecutive games, but if they are going to have any chance they will need to relay on DeRozan. Kemba Walker missed Monday's loss to Washington through illness but Boston have a number of options available to carry the load if their leading scorer is still out. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have both in good form recently and that should have enough to lead Boston to a win, even if DeRozan scores well.

Dallas hosts high scoring battle between Europe's best

Denver Nuggets @ Dallas Mavericks

Thursday 00:40 GMT



Two of Europe's brightest exports highlight tonight's game in Dallas. Slovenian Luka Doncic is a do everything guard who is averaging 29.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game this season, the unquestioned leader of the Dallas Mavericks even at the age of just 20. Dallas' opponent tonight, the Denver Nuggets, have Nikola Jokic a 7ft Serbian who has overcome an early season slump to lead the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists from the Center position. The Nuggets man comes in to the game off the back of a career high 47 point night against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

With both men in exceptional form and facing beneficial matchups, neither Denver Guard Jamal Murray or Dallas Center Dwight Powell are feared defenders, I can see both players having big games. Jokic registered a triple-double last time he faced the Mavs and I wouldn't be surprised if he did it again, while Doncic is always a threat to stuff the stat sheet. We could well see fireworks in Dallas tonight.