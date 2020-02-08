NBA Saturday Tipsheet: Bucks have too much on offence for the Magic

Bucks making history

Milwaukee Bucks @ Orlando Magic

Saturday, 22:00 GMT

The Bucks have one of the best defences in the league and they should dominate against an Orlando offence that has struggled all season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is as dominant as any player in the game right now. The Magic are strong defensively but they will not be able to keep up with Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and the rest of the Bucks.

The Magic give up fewer points per game than any team in the league, but there is only one team that scores fewer. That just won't be good enough against a Bucks team that already has 44 wins this season in what is one of the best first 50 games in NBA history.

The Magic might slow down the Bucks, but they will not be able to keep up with a team that is strong at both ends. Back Milwaukee to get yet another win.

Debutants will have to wait

La Clippers @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Sunday, 01:00 GMT

D'Angelo Russell's trade to the Minnesota was the big news at the deadline, but he may have to wait to make his debut. A quad injury could make him wait to link up with his close friend Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Timberwolves are hoping to stop a 13-game losing streak. Even if Russell does play it will be hard to stop the Clippers who have one of the most talented rosters in the league, although they can be a little up and down at times.

Minnesota has the 27th ranked scoring defence and stopping Kawhi Leonard, the now healthy Paul George and potentially new addition Marcus Morris, although he could sit this one out, is going to be close to impossible.

The Clippers have too much for the poor Timberwolves and should make it four wins in a row.